Read more Messi's Argentina Faces Yamal's Spain in World Cup Final Sunday as Old Guard Meets New Generation of Soccer Messi's Argentina Faces Yamal's Spain in World Cup Final Sunday as Old Guard Meets New Generation of Soccer

Argentina and Spain will meet Sunday in the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium, a matchup that has drawn comparisons to a Hollywood script given its central storyline: 39-year-old Lionel Messi against 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, two generational left-footed playmakers separated by two decades but connected since the moment Messi was photographed cradling Yamal as an infant in 2007.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern time, with Fox broadcasting the match in English through FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app, and Telemundo carrying the Spanish-language broadcast, streaming through Peacock. Argentina enters as the reigning World Cup champion looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win back-to-back titles, while Spain arrives as the reigning European champion, unbeaten in its last 14 matches across major tournaments, with 13 wins and a single draw during that stretch.

Messi has been the defining individual force of this tournament for Argentina, leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals and four assists heading into the final. His production has come despite a physical toll that has become increasingly visible as the tournament has progressed; by some tracking estimates, Messi has spent roughly two-thirds of his time on the field walking rather than running, a reflection of both his age and his continued ability to conserve energy for decisive moments. Argentina's run to the final has leaned heavily on his late-game influence, most recently in Wednesday's semifinal against England, when Messi set up both of Argentina's stoppage-time goals to complete a dramatic 2-1 comeback.

Spain's attack, meanwhile, runs primarily through Yamal, who plays on the right flank within manager Luis de la Fuente's hybrid 4-2-3-1 setup. Yamal has continued playing a central role for Spain despite managing hamstring issues throughout the tournament's later stages. He has received significant scoring support from striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who has netted five goals so far this summer, while winger Nico Williams, though limited by knocks of his own, remains a potential factor off the bench.

Spain's midfield has emerged as arguably the most important unit on the pitch heading into the final. Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, has returned to peak form following a torn ACL and has at times appeared to control matches almost single-handedly through the middle of the park. Fabián Ruiz has stepped into the double pivot alongside Rodri in place of Pedri, a shift that has provided Spain with improved defensive balance without sacrificing its passing rhythm. Substitute Mikel Merino has also proven a decisive weapon off the bench, scoring two late winning goals during Spain's run through the knockout stage, including box-crashing efforts against Portugal and Belgium.

The historical head-to-head record between Argentina and Spain reflects just how evenly matched the two nations have been over the years. The teams have met 14 times, with each side winning six matches and the remaining two ending level. Sunday's final will mark the two countries' first meeting on the World Cup's biggest stage, though they are scheduled to meet again in a different high-profile setting: the Finalissima, a contest between the reigning European and South American champions, is set for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, marking what would be the first-ever meeting between Messi and Yamal specifically, assuming both remain involved with their national teams through that point. Argentina enters that future fixture as the most successful nation in Finalissima history, having won two of the three previous editions, including a 2022 victory over Italy at Wembley Stadium in which Messi provided two assists.

For now, though, all attention centers on Sunday's World Cup final and what it could mean for both players' legacies. A win for Argentina would allow Messi to complete an extraordinarily rare feat: winning back-to-back World Cup titles at the tail end of a career already regarded as one of the greatest in the sport's history, adding to a trophy case that includes eight Ballon d'Or awards. A win for Spain, conversely, would mark a symbolic passing of the torch, with Yamal, not yet 20 years old, potentially claiming his second major international title in as many years, following Spain's Euro 2024 championship, in which Yamal contributed to a tournament run despite scoring just once himself.

Analysts previewing the match have framed the contest as a clash of styles as much as individual talent. Argentina's path through this tournament has relied heavily on resilience, having needed extra time or late comebacks in multiple knockout matches, including wins over Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland before Wednesday's dramatic victory over England. Spain, by contrast, has advanced largely through control and composure, dominating possession and limiting opposition chances across its unbeaten run through the tournament, including Tuesday's 2-0 semifinal win over France in which Spain's defense largely neutralized a star-studded French attack.

Winning any major international tournament requires a combination of elite talent, sharp coaching, sustained fitness across a demanding schedule and, often, a measure of fortune, according to analysis from Fox Sports previewing the final. Both Argentina and Spain have shown each of those qualities at various points throughout the tournament, setting up what many observers expect to be one of the more tightly contested finals in recent World Cup history.

Whichever side prevails Sunday, the match is expected to draw one of the largest global television audiences in World Cup history, driven in no small part by the Messi-Yamal storyline anchoring the broader team competition. For Messi, it likely represents his final opportunity to add to his World Cup legacy on the sport's biggest stage. For Yamal, still early in a career already drawing comparisons to some of the game's greatest players, it offers a chance to announce himself as soccer's next dominant figure on the same field where his childhood connection to Messi began nearly two decades ago.