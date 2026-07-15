Women's soccer continues its rapid rise in popularity in 2026, with players blending exceptional on-field talent, leadership and growing public profiles that draw fans across continents. As leagues like the NWSL and Europe's top divisions expand media deals and attendance, several athletes stand out for their performances and ability to connect with audiences beyond the pitch.

Discussions around prominent figures often highlight a mix of established stars and emerging talents whose skills, marketability and social media presence amplify the sport's appeal. Rankings that focus on popularity remain subjective, reflecting fan engagement, endorsements and cultural impact alongside athletic achievements. No major senior international tournament anchors the calendar this year, shifting attention to club campaigns and individual honors such as the Ballon d'Or Féminin race.

Barcelona continues to dominate conversations, while NWSL clubs secure record contracts that underscore the league's growing stature. Here are 10 players frequently cited in conversations about the sport's most visible and influential figures this season.

Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa and the Switzerland national team tops many fan-driven lists for her dynamic playing style and substantial online following. The forward has built a global audience through skillful dribbling and energetic presence, amassing millions of social media followers and securing brand partnerships. Her profile illustrates how on-pitch flair combined with off-field visibility helps grow interest in women's soccer.

Alexia Putellas remains a central figure at Barcelona after overcoming earlier injury challenges. The Spanish midfielder and two-time Ballon d'Or winner posted strong numbers in the 2025/26 campaign, contributing goals and assists while helping her club secure major domestic and European titles. Putellas' return to elite form has positioned her as a leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Féminin, with observers noting her leadership and technical quality.

Aitana Bonmatí, also of Barcelona and Spain, enters the year as a three-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner despite an injury-disrupted 2025/26 season. The midfielder's vision, work rate and consistency have set benchmarks in recent years. Her representatives have highlighted the connection between performance and market value. "Aitana is the highest-paid female footballer in the world and has the best contract in history because she is the best female footballer in the world, and that has a lot to do with her performance and contribution on the pitch," said Cristian Martin, CEO of WOM Sports Management, in comments reported earlier this year.

Claudia Pina has emerged as one of Barcelona's most clinical forwards during the 2025/26 season. The Spanish attacker recorded high goal tallies and assists, drawing attention for her finishing ability and role in the team's success across competitions. Her rapid development has made her a focal point in discussions about the next generation of stars.

Ewa Pajor continues to deliver prolific scoring form at Barcelona. The Polish forward's goal output in league and European play has kept her among the most dangerous attackers in women's soccer. Pajor's consistency helps drive Barcelona's attacking identity and contributes to the club's sustained dominance.

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City and Jamaica maintains her reputation as a reliable goal threat. The forward's performances in the Women's Super League and on the international stage have earned consistent recognition. Shaw's blend of power and finishing ability makes her a key reference point when assessing top strikers.

Alessia Russo has become a central figure at Arsenal and for the England national team. The forward's contributions in the Women's Super League and UEFA competitions, including important goals in high-stakes matches, have elevated her profile. Russo's movement and finishing add a clinical edge to Arsenal's attack.

Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit and the United States national team represents the NWSL's rising commercial appeal. The forward secured a significant new contract reflecting the league's progress in player compensation. Rodman's speed, creativity and visibility have helped position her among the most recognizable young talents in the game.

Sophia Smith remains a cornerstone of the U.S. women's national team attack. The forward's pace and goal-scoring threat have been central to club and country performances. Her profile benefits from the broader spotlight on American players in a league that continues to attract investment and attention.

Caroline Graham Hansen of Barcelona and Norway adds width and creativity from the flanks. The winger's dribbling, crossing and goal contributions have been vital to Barcelona's success. Hansen's technical quality and experience make her a consistent presence in conversations about elite European players.

These athletes reflect broader trends in 2026. Record transfers and contracts in the NWSL, including deals for players like Catarina Macario, signal increasing professionalization. Barcelona's continued success across fronts keeps Spanish players prominent in individual award discussions. Social media engagement amplifies reach, allowing fans worldwide to follow careers in real time and turning matches into shared cultural moments.

The absence of a major tournament this summer has focused attention on domestic leagues and the ongoing Ballon d'Or Féminin campaign, scheduled for October. Voters weigh club performances heavily in a year without Euros or World Cup action. Barcelona's quartet of Putellas, Bonmatí, Pina and Pajor features prominently in early speculation.

Growth metrics tell a positive story. Attendance figures in top leagues have risen steadily, supported by better broadcasting and marketing. Players with strong personal brands help attract casual viewers who then discover the quality of play. Endorsements and media appearances further embed women's soccer in mainstream culture.

Challenges remain, including fixture congestion, injury management and the need for continued investment in grassroots development. Yet the visibility of these athletes contributes to momentum. Young fans see role models who combine elite performance with approachability through digital platforms.

As the 2026 club season progresses toward its conclusion and the Ballon d'Or ceremony approaches, attention will stay on how these players and their peers shape the next chapter. Their stories—marked by resilience, skill and expanding influence—illustrate why women's soccer commands growing audiences and why individual profiles matter as much as team results.

The sport's trajectory depends on sustained excellence on the pitch paired with smart off-field engagement. Players who excel in both areas help ensure the gains of recent years continue. In 2026, that combination appears stronger than ever across multiple leagues and national teams.