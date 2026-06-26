Mia Hamm Voices Concerns Over FIFA's Mandatory Hydration Breaks at 2026 World Cup

Former U.S. women's national team star Mia Hamm has expressed reservations about FIFA's decision to implement mandatory hydration breaks during all matches of the 2026 World Cup, citing potential disruptions to game momentum and tactical advantages for coaches.

Hamm, who led the United States to World Cup titles in 1991 and 1999, told USA TODAY that while she understands the league's intentions, the three-minute breaks at the 22-minute mark of each half could alter the natural flow of matches. The two-time champion emphasized that soccer's beauty lies in its continuous play and players' ability to adapt during games.

The hydration breaks, previously used only in extreme heat conditions, represent a significant change for the expanded 48-team tournament being hosted across North America. FIFA's decision aims to protect player health amid concerns about heat and physical demands.

Hamm noted that the breaks provide coaches with additional time to make tactical adjustments using technology like iPads and sideline communication. "It can be a momentum change for a lot of teams that are really going after teams," she said. "Then all of a sudden you get a break and now these coaches have iPads on the sideline."

Player and Coach Perspectives

The introduction of mandatory hydration breaks has generated mixed reactions throughout the tournament. Several players and coaches have questioned their necessity, particularly in matches played under moderate conditions.

Critics argue that the breaks interrupt game rhythm and provide unfair advantages for tactical adjustments. Supporters emphasize player welfare and the importance of preventing heat-related issues during intense competition.

Hamm acknowledged the importance of player safety while expressing preference for traditional match structure. "I just would rather them play 45 minutes with added time just through rather than cutting it short," she said.

The U.S. women's national team legend praised the current men's team's performance and spirit. "There's no one who supports the men's team stronger than the women's national team players, both current [and] past," Hamm said.

Tournament Context

The 2026 World Cup's expanded format and North American venues have introduced various logistical and environmental considerations. Host cities have implemented measures to ensure player and fan safety during summer matches.

FIFA's hydration policy reflects broader efforts to address player welfare in modern football. The organization has increasingly focused on medical protocols and match conditions in response to evolving scientific understanding.

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The United States men's national team has performed strongly in the group stage, advancing with positive results. Their success has boosted national interest in soccer and highlighted the sport's growing popularity in America.

Historical Perspective on Player Welfare

Soccer governing bodies have gradually implemented changes to protect players from extreme conditions. Previous tournaments used hydration breaks selectively during particularly hot matches.

The mandatory application across all 2026 games represents a significant policy shift. FIFA's decision balances player safety with maintaining competitive integrity and match flow.

Hamm's perspective carries weight given her experience as a pioneering women's player and advocate for athlete welfare. Her comments reflect the views of many who value soccer's traditional continuous play.

Broader Implications for the Sport

The hydration break debate highlights ongoing discussions about balancing tradition with player safety in professional sports. Similar conversations occur across various athletic disciplines regarding rest periods and environmental conditions.

FIFA's approach could influence other sports governing bodies considering similar measures. The policy's effectiveness will be evaluated based on player health outcomes and match quality.

The 2026 World Cup's focus on player welfare aligns with broader industry trends toward evidence-based approaches to athlete care. Scientific research continues informing decisions about training, recovery and competition conditions.

U.S. Soccer's Growing Prominence

The strong performance of the U.S. men's national team has generated excitement and increased visibility for American soccer. Their success demonstrates progress in player development and competitive infrastructure.

Hamm emphasized the interconnectedness of men's and women's programs. "We know how hard it is. We know the opportunity in front of them," she said regarding the men's team's chances.

The co-hosting of the World Cup has accelerated soccer's growth in the United States. Infrastructure improvements, youth participation and professional league development have all benefited from increased attention.

Looking Forward

As the tournament progresses into knockout stages, hydration breaks will continue being implemented. Their impact on match outcomes and player performance will be analyzed by coaches, players and medical staff.

FIFA may evaluate the policy's effectiveness after the tournament concludes. Feedback from participants and observers could influence future decisions about match protocols.

The debate around hydration breaks reflects soccer's ongoing evolution as a global sport. Balancing tradition, player welfare and competitive fairness remains an important consideration for governing bodies.

Hamm's comments contribute to important discussions about the sport's direction. Her perspective as a legendary player and advocate carries significant influence in shaping opinions about modern football practices.

The 2026 World Cup continues delivering memorable moments while prompting conversations about the game's future. Player welfare, tactical innovation and competitive balance will remain central themes as the tournament advances.