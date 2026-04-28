WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump escalated his push for sweeping election reforms Monday night, declaring U.S. elections "rigged, stolen, and a laughingstock all over the world" in a Truth Social post that urged Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act.

The April 27 message, posted at 6:16 p.m. EDT, reiterated Trump's longstanding demands for mandatory voter identification, proof of citizenship to vote and strict limits on mail-in ballots. It comes as the legislation remains stalled in the Senate despite House passage and intense White House pressure ahead of the 2026 midterms.

"America's Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won't have a Country any longer," Trump wrote. "I am asking all Republicans to fight for the following: SAVE AMERICA ACT!" He listed three key requirements: (1) All voters must show voter I.D.; (2) All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote; and (3) No mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military or travel.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship — such as a passport or certified birth certificate — for federal voter registration, replacing the current system based largely on an attestation under penalty of perjury. It also calls for photo identification at the polls and aligns with Trump's goal of sharply restricting mail voting.

Trump has made the bill a top priority of his second term, threatening not to sign other legislation until it passes in strong form and warning he will withhold endorsements from Republicans who oppose it. The House has approved versions of the measure multiple times, including in February 2026, but it has faced repeated roadblocks in the Senate.

White House officials and supporters describe the reforms as common-sense measures to ensure only American citizens vote and to restore public confidence. Polls have long shown overwhelming bipartisan support for voter ID requirements, often topping 80%. The administration has also pursued executive actions, including a March 31 order directing agencies to enhance citizenship verification using existing databases.

Opponents, including Democrats and voting rights groups, argue the bill would impose unnecessary hurdles for millions of eligible voters. Research from organizations like the Brennan Center for Justice estimates that more than 21 million U.S. citizens lack ready access to passports or birth certificates, with disproportionate impacts on low-income, elderly, minority and rural populations.

Senate Democrats have uniformly opposed the measure, and even some Republicans have expressed reservations about overriding the filibuster or implementing changes so close to the midterms. Recent attempts to advance the bill or attach its provisions to other legislation have failed, leaving its prospects uncertain despite Trump's repeated interventions.

The debate revives long-running tensions over election administration. Trump has consistently highlighted concerns about noncitizen voting and mail-in processes, tying them to broader issues of border security and national integrity. While isolated cases of fraud occur and are prosecuted, extensive audits, recounts and court reviews have not found evidence of widespread irregularities capable of changing major election outcomes.

Election administrators warn that new federal mandates could create logistical challenges and added costs for states, potentially disrupting registration systems and same-day processes used in many jurisdictions. Supporters counter that the changes would modernize and secure the system without significantly affecting turnout, pointing to states that have implemented stricter ID rules.

Public reaction to Trump's latest post mirrored deep partisan divides. Conservative supporters hailed it as a necessary defense of democracy, while critics accused the president of undermining trust in elections for political advantage. The message quickly generated thousands of interactions across platforms.

Some Republican-led states have advanced their own versions of citizenship-proof and voter ID requirements, creating a patchwork ahead of November. These efforts proceed even as the federal bill remains in limbo, reflecting Trump's influence on the party's election integrity agenda.

As midterms approach, control of Congress remains at stake with Republicans holding narrow majorities. Trump has framed passage of the SAVE America Act as essential not only for fair elections but for the future of the country, keeping the issue at the forefront of his communications.

Senate leaders have shifted focus to other priorities like funding measures, but Trump shows no sign of relenting. His Monday night Truth Social broadside ensures the battle over voting rules will continue dominating headlines and campaign strategies in the coming months.

Election officials emphasize that current systems already include multiple safeguards against fraud. Many advocate directing resources toward cybersecurity, poll worker recruitment and voter education rather than major overhauls on a compressed timeline. Still, the president's persistent calls keep the national conversation sharply focused on how ballots are cast and counted.

Trump's post underscores a central theme of his administration: restoring what he views as fundamental election security. Whether it breaks the Senate deadlock or intensifies midterm fights, the SAVE America Act debate is poised to shape political discourse through the rest of 2026 and beyond.