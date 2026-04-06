WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind conservative commentator Steve Hilton in the 2026 California gubernatorial race, praising him as a "truly fine man" who can reverse the state's decline under Democratic leadership.

In a Truth Social post with ID 116356081038721731, Trump wrote: "I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years. He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before!"

The endorsement comes as Hilton, a Republican and former Fox News host, seeks to challenge the state's one-party Democratic dominance in the June 2 open primary. Trump's backing could prove pivotal in consolidating Republican support and boosting Hilton's visibility in a crowded field that includes fellow GOP candidate Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and several prominent Democrats such as Reps. Katie Porter and Eric Swalwell.

California's governorship has been held by Democrats since 2011, with current Gov. Gavin Newsom often serving as a national foil to Trump. The president has repeatedly criticized the state's high taxes, homelessness crisis, crime rates and out-migration of residents and businesses. Trump referred to Newsom with the derisive nickname "Gavin Newscum," a term he has used for years.

Hilton, 56, a British-born naturalized U.S. citizen and former adviser to British Prime Minister David Cameron, launched his campaign in April 2025. He has positioned himself as a reformer focused on making California "Golden Again" through policies aimed at affordability, public safety and reducing government waste. His platform includes proposals for no state income tax on those earning under $100,000, cracking down on fraud in programs like Medi-Cal, enforcing bans on homeless encampments and promoting housing construction.

Trump's message highlighted themes central to Hilton's bid: reversing California's reputation as a place where "people are fleeing," tackling rising crime and addressing what he called the nation's highest taxes. The president pledged federal assistance if Hilton wins, signaling potential cooperation on issues like border security, infrastructure or disaster relief that have strained relations between the federal government and the nation's most populous state.

Political analysts said the endorsement gives Hilton a significant edge in the Republican primary contest against Bianco. Recent polls have shown Hilton consolidating GOP support, though Democrats remain fragmented. In California's top-two primary system, the two highest vote-getters advance to November regardless of party. A strong Trump nod could help Hilton secure a spot in the runoff while energizing conservative voters.

Hilton has long aligned with Trump, endorsing him in 2016 and frequently interviewing him during his Fox News tenure. He has described himself as honored by the prospect of Trump's support and emphasized a non-partisan appeal to all Californians frustrated with the status quo.

The endorsement arrives amid heightened tensions in Trump's second term, including ongoing military actions and diplomatic standoffs with Iran. Just days earlier, Trump posted multiple times about the Strait of Hormuz crisis, U.S. rescues of downed pilots in Iran and threats of further strikes on Iranian infrastructure. Those posts, some laced with strong language, dominated headlines over the Easter weekend but did not overshadow his Monday focus on domestic politics.

California has been a flashpoint in national debates over immigration, climate policy, homelessness and cost of living. Newsom's administration has defended its progressive policies, pointing to investments in renewable energy, health care expansion and housing initiatives. Critics, including Trump and Hilton, argue that one-party rule has led to unchecked spending, regulatory overreach and declining quality of life.

Hilton has proposed aggressive measures to combat what he calls massive fraud and waste in state programs, estimating hundreds of billions lost over recent years. He advocates shifting resources toward core services, reforming education with stricter reading standards and prioritizing mental health treatment for the homeless population.

Supporters of Hilton see Trump's post as validation of his outsider-yet-experienced profile. Detractors worry it ties the candidate too closely to national conservative priorities that may not resonate with California's heavily Democratic electorate. Voter registration heavily favors Democrats, but dissatisfaction with housing costs, crime and taxes has created openings for challengers.

The June primary will test whether Republicans can break through in a state where they have struggled in statewide races for more than a decade. Trump carried California by narrow margins in some past contests but lost decisively in recent presidential elections. His personal endorsement could mobilize infrequent GOP voters and independents.

Hilton's campaign has emphasized practical solutions over ideology. In recent interviews, he outlined plans to build more single-family homes, enforce laws against street encampments and audit state spending programs for inefficiencies. He has criticized the diversion of certain tax revenues to unrelated causes and called for greater transparency in health care funding.

Trump's message also touched on broader themes of American renewal, suggesting that with strong leadership and federal partnership, California could reclaim its status as an economic powerhouse. The state boasts the world's fifth-largest economy but faces persistent challenges including budget shortfalls, infrastructure needs and population shifts.

As the primary approaches, other candidates are reacting. Democratic contenders have portrayed the GOP race as a contest between Trump-aligned figures, while positioning themselves as defenders of California values on abortion rights, environmental protection and immigrant communities. Some analysts suggest a split Democratic field could inadvertently help advance a Republican to the general election.

Newsom, who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election, has not directly commented on the Trump-Hilton development but has long criticized the former and current president's approach to California. The governor has positioned himself as a leader of resistance to Trump policies during the first term and continues to do so.

For Hilton, the endorsement represents a major boost in name recognition and fundraising potential. His campaign website highlights a vision of "Califordable" living, opportunity and rebuilding trust in government. He has argued that ending one-party dominance is essential to addressing the state's problems.

Trump has used Truth Social as his primary platform for announcements, endorsements and policy statements since returning to the presidency. The site, which he launched after being banned from other platforms following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, has become a key outlet for unfiltered communication with supporters.

Monday's post reflects Trump's continued engagement in down-ballot races, even as his administration navigates international crises. The president has frequently weighed in on state-level contests, viewing them as extensions of his "Make America Great Again" agenda.

As California voters prepare for the primary, the Trump endorsement is likely to dominate local political conversation. It sharpens the choice between continuing Democratic governance or pursuing a conservative course correction backed by the White House.

Hilton faces an uphill battle in the general election if he advances, given California's political demographics. Yet his campaign and Trump argue that widespread frustration with the status quo could create an opening not seen in years.

The full impact of the endorsement will unfold over the coming weeks as candidates campaign aggressively. For now, Trump has made clear his preference: Steve Hilton as the next governor of California, with a promise of presidential support to help restore the state's former glory.