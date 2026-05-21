BEERWAH, Australia — Bindi Irwin is recovering and focusing on staying close to home at Australia Zoo as she manages ongoing endometriosis, her family reported in early May 2026.

Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin shared the update while attending the third annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas on May 2. Bindi, 27, missed the event honoring her late father for the second consecutive year.

"Bindi is doing so much better now," Terri Irwin, 61, told E! News in a joint interview with Robert, 22. "So, things like a lot of travel are a bit challenging for her at the moment and so she'll be here next year to celebrate this wonderful night."

Terri added that Bindi opted to stay close to home. "This year she's just staying a little close to home. So, ironically, it's less taxing for her to be home feeding crocodiles," she said.

Robert noted the family dynamic, saying someone must hold down the fort at Australia Zoo. Bindi has returned to some conservation work despite the challenges.

Bindi first publicly revealed her endometriosis diagnosis in March 2023. In March 2026, she shared details of her treatment, stating she had more than 50 lesions removed over the previous three years, along with surgery for a chocolate cyst, an appendectomy and a hernia repair.

She described experiencing "indescribable, inescapable pain" and feeling trapped in her body for a decade before diagnosis. Endometriosis affects an estimated 1 in 10 women worldwide.

Bindi underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix in May 2025, which also contributed to her absence from last year's gala.

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The Irwin family continues operating Australia Zoo, founded by Steve Irwin. Bindi, her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior, born in 2021, reside there and participate in wildlife conservation efforts.

In January 2026, Bindi shared a family photo with Grace emphasizing time at home and conservation priorities after a year of travel.

Bindi married Powell in March 2020. The couple has maintained a relatively private family life while continuing the Wildlife Warriors mission established by Steve Irwin.

The Steve Irwin Gala raises funds for Wildlife Warriors Worldwide. The 2026 Las Vegas event at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino celebrated Steve Irwin's legacy of conservation and wildlife protection.

Terri and Robert Irwin hosted the gala and highlighted ongoing projects. Bindi made a virtual appearance or sent well wishes, according to family statements.

Bindi has used her platform to raise awareness for endometriosis. She received the Blossom Award from the Endometriosis Foundation of America in 2024 for her advocacy efforts.

The family has faced multiple health challenges. Bindi's endometriosis journey included years of undiagnosed pain before confirmation. She has spoken about feeling weak and insecure as a teenager due to symptoms.

As of mid-May 2026, Bindi continues treatment and recovery. Travel remains limited, but she stays active with zoo operations and feeding animals.

Robert Irwin, who has gained prominence through television appearances including "Dancing with the Stars," supports his sister publicly. The family emphasizes unity in continuing Steve Irwin's work.

Bindi was born July 24, 1998. She began appearing on "The Crocodile Hunter" as a child and has hosted wildlife programs. Her conservation work spans education, breeding programs and habitat protection.

The Irwins operate Australia Zoo in Queensland, a major tourist attraction and conservation hub. The facility houses crocodiles, koalas, kangaroos and other species central to the family's mission.

No new medical details on Bindi's current treatment have been released since the March 2026 update. The family requests privacy on specific health matters while sharing progress to raise awareness.

Bindi's story has resonated globally, inspiring discussions on women's health and chronic pain conditions. She continues to advocate for early diagnosis and support for those affected by endometriosis.

The 2026 Steve Irwin Gala raised significant funds. Events in both Brisbane and Las Vegas support international conservation initiatives.

Bindi, Chandler and Grace prioritize family time at the zoo. Recent photos show them engaged in daily wildlife care and educational activities.

The Irwin family legacy remains strong more than 19 years after Steve Irwin's death in 2006. Bindi, Robert and Terri carry forward his passion for wildlife and education.

Bindi's health management includes balancing recovery with her roles as mother, conservationist and public figure. She plans to attend future galas as her condition allows.