WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy Sunday night by sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing a patient in a hospital bed, just minutes after launching a blistering attack on Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social.

The post, timestamped April 12, 2026, at 7:49 p.m. EDT, quickly drew widespread backlash from religious leaders, Catholics and political opponents who labeled it "blasphemous" and "unhinged." The image shows Trump in flowing white robes with a glowing hand placed on the forehead of a man lying in a hospital bed, surrounded by a nurse, a praying woman, military figures and symbolic American elements including the U.S. flag, fighter jets and what appear to be angelic soldiers.

The provocative visual came shortly after Trump posted a lengthy rant criticizing the first American-born pope for his recent comments on the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict and other issues. In the preceding post, Trump called Pope Leo XIV "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," accusing him of catering to the "radical left," supporting Iran's potential nuclear ambitions and opposing strong U.S. actions abroad.

"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump wrote, adding that he preferred the pontiff's brother Louis because "he gets it" in reference to support for the MAGA movement. Trump also claimed credit for Leo's elevation to the papacy, stating the Church selected the Illinois native primarily because of his American citizenship to deal with the Trump administration. "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican," he asserted.

The feud escalated as Pope Leo XIV, who has repeatedly called for peace amid the Iran tensions, described certain U.S. military rhetoric and actions as "truly unacceptable." The pope has urged negotiations and de-escalation in the Middle East, where a fragile ceasefire hangs in the balance following failed talks in Pakistan and Trump's announcement of a U.S. Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Critics pounced on the AI image, with some social media users and commentators suggesting the patient resembled Jeffrey Epstein or a wounded veteran, though no confirmation exists. Religious figures decried the post as sacrilegious, especially during the Easter season. One Catholic commentator called it "deeply sick," while others accused Trump of idolatry and playing God.

Supporters, however, viewed the image as a bold, meme-style statement of strength and healing in turbulent times, aligning with Trump's long history of using provocative visuals and unfiltered rhetoric on social media. The post garnered thousands of likes, re-truths and replies within hours, reflecting the polarized reactions typical of Trump's online presence.

This latest episode unfolds against a backdrop of high-stakes international developments. On Sunday, Trump announced that the U.S. Navy would immediately begin blockading ships entering or leaving Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz after peace negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without a deal. The move aims to counter what Trump described as Iranian extortion through tolls and to force reopening of the critical waterway, which carries about 20% of global oil supplies.

U.S. Central Command confirmed the blockade would target Iranian-linked traffic starting at 10 a.m. ET Monday, while allowing passage for vessels serving Gulf allies. Iran responded with defiance, warning of retaliation and floating the possibility of disrupting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea through its Houthi allies. Oil prices surged more than 9% in reaction, highlighting the economic risks.

Pope Leo's calls for restraint in the conflict appear to have struck a nerve with Trump, who has framed his Iran policy as fulfilling campaign promises to project strength and prevent nuclear proliferation. The president has repeatedly issued ultimatums, including threats of strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges if the strait remained closed. A two-week ceasefire extension was agreed upon earlier after Pakistani mediation, but tensions remain high.

The Trump-Leo feud marks an unusual chapter in U.S.-Vatican relations. Historically, presidents have maintained respectful ties with the Holy See regardless of policy differences. Trump's direct personal attacks, combined with the Christ-like AI imagery, have drawn comparisons to past controversies involving his social media habits, including previous AI-generated or altered images he has shared.

White House officials declined to comment directly on the Truth Social post when asked by reporters aboard Air Force One. Trump himself, when questioned about his criticism of the pope, reiterated that he was "not a big fan" and described Leo as "very liberal." He defended his foreign policy approach, saying strong action was necessary to protect American interests and allies.

Faith leaders offered mixed responses. Some evangelical supporters praised Trump's willingness to confront what they see as liberal influences in the Church, while Catholic organizations expressed dismay at the apparent mockery of sacred imagery. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops had no immediate statement, but individual priests and commentators took to social media to condemn the post.

The AI-generated nature of the image also sparked debate about the role of artificial intelligence in political communication. Trump has increasingly embraced AI tools for visuals, a trend that raises questions about authenticity and potential manipulation in an already polarized information environment.

As the Hormuz blockade takes effect Monday, analysts warn that escalation could further inflame the region. Shipping companies are rerouting vessels, insurance costs are rising and global markets are monitoring developments closely. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed to defend its waters, while the Houthis in Yemen remain a wildcard for Red Sea disruptions.

Trump's Sunday night posts blend domestic-style attacks with international brinkmanship. By targeting the pope — a figure with immense moral authority for over 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide — the president signals no limits in defending his agenda. The AI Jesus image, whether intended as satire, inspiration or provocation, amplifies the message in viral fashion.

Religious scholars note that portraying political leaders in messianic terms has historical precedents but often invites accusations of hubris or blasphemy. In this case, the timing — amid Easter observances and a real-world conflict involving questions of justice, peace and power — has intensified the outcry.

For now, the image and the accompanying rant have dominated online conversations, overshadowing even the grave geopolitical stakes in the Persian Gulf. Trump's Truth Social remains his primary platform for unfiltered communication, where such posts frequently set the news cycle.

As Monday dawns with the blockade underway and diplomatic channels strained, the world watches to see whether the Hormuz crisis de-escalates or spirals, even as Trump's latest social media moment continues to reverberate through religious and political spheres.

Whether the AI depiction was meant to project healing leadership or simply troll critics, it underscores Trump's signature style: bold, boundary-pushing and impossible to ignore.