ABU DHABI — Zayed International Airport is open and operating on Thursday, May 28, 2026, with commercial flights running on a normal schedule after the UAE fully reopened its airspace earlier this month.

The Abu Dhabi airport, home base for Etihad Airways, has returned to regular passenger service following the phased recovery that began after regional airspace restrictions in late February and March. Current reporting and airline status pages show no major disruptions, and live flight information indicates departures and arrivals are continuing through the day.

Etihad's network from Abu Dhabi has rebounded sharply since the restrictions were lifted. Recent reporting said the airline restored service to about 80 destinations after the General Civil Aviation Authority reopened UAE airspace on May 2, allowing regular schedules to resume. The airport has also returned to full passenger operations, including check-in, security screening and terminal retail services.

Read more Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport Fully Operational Today After Airspace Recovery Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport Fully Operational Today After Airspace Recovery

The reopening marks a return to normal for one of the Gulf's busiest hubs after a period of precautionary limits tied to regional tensions. Abu Dhabi Airports said in early March that Zayed International had resumed limited flight operations after the disruption, with travelers advised to check with airlines before going to the airport. The latest update shows the airport has since moved from a limited restart to full commercial operation.

Flight-tracking services and airport updates show active operations throughout the day, with departures to long-haul and regional destinations including New York, London, Bangkok and other major cities. Airlines serving the airport, including Etihad and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, are running on schedule, and there have been no widespread cancellations or major delays reported in the latest available updates.

Current conditions at the airport are also favorable, with clear operating status and low reported delay levels. While passengers are still routinely advised to confirm flights with their airlines, that is standard practice and not a sign of unusual disruption. The airport's latest public-facing information indicates normal processing across passenger services.

The recovery has been relatively swift after the earlier regional airspace restrictions. Abu Dhabi's airport was among several Gulf hubs affected by the sudden deterioration in security conditions earlier this year, which led to a temporary reduction in traffic and a phased restoration of flights. By early May, however, the UAE had lifted the remaining airspace restrictions, allowing carriers to expand service again.

Zayed International has played a central role in that recovery. The airport's return to full capacity is important not only for Abu Dhabi's passengers but also for the emirate's wider economy, which relies on air connectivity for business travel, tourism and logistics. Etihad's restored network is especially significant because the airline is a major international connector for the capital.

The airport's operations are now moving normally, according to the latest available flight boards and airport reporting. That includes both passenger and cargo movement, with the hub continuing to function as a major transit point in the region. Unlike the earlier period, when travelers had to monitor changing advisories, the current situation shows stable operations with no broad restrictions.

Dubai's recovery has also helped restore confidence across the UAE aviation system, and Abu Dhabi's airport has benefited from the broader normalization. The UAE's airspace reopening on May 2 was a key turning point, and carriers have since been rebuilding their schedules across the country. Zayed International's current status reflects that wider return to normal traffic.

For passengers, the practical takeaway is clear: the airport is open and functioning normally, but travelers should still verify flight details directly with their airline before departure. That advice remains standard, especially for long-haul international flights, even when operations are stable. The airport's official channels and airline apps remain the most reliable sources for same-day changes.

The airport's modern facilities are fully available to travelers again, including check-in, security, lounges, retail and dining. That is a notable shift from the earlier phase when service was limited and passengers were being asked to stay flexible. The recovery now appears complete, with no significant operational constraints reported in the latest updates.

Zayed International's rebound also underscores the resilience of Gulf aviation. The airport was struck by a drone on Feb. 28, causing one death and seven injuries, according to Abu Dhabi Airports and later reporting. The fact that it is now fully open again reflects a rapid restoration effort by airport authorities and airlines.

With summer travel approaching, the airport is expected to remain a major regional and international gateway. Etihad and its partner carriers have resumed broad service, and Abu Dhabi's airport is once again positioned as one of the key connectors between the Gulf, Europe, North America and Asia.

As of Thursday, there is no indication of a renewed closure or operating restriction. Zayed International Airport is open, flights are moving, and Abu Dhabi's air travel network has returned to normal after the earlier disruption.