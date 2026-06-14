LONDON — King Charles III and Queen Camilla led senior members of the British royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony Saturday to watch a spectacular Red Arrows flypast, capping a day of pageantry and military precision during the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the sovereign's official birthday.

Thousands of spectators lined The Mall and gathered near the palace under sunny skies as the centuries-old tradition unfolded, blending ceremonial tradition with vibrant public celebration. The event highlighted the continuity of the monarchy while drawing visitors from across Britain and abroad.

The royal family appeared on the balcony shortly before 1 p.m. local time, waving to enthusiastic crowds as the Royal Air Force display reached its climax. The Red Arrows, renowned for their precision aerobatics and signature red, white and blue smoke trails, provided a thrilling finale to the day's events.

Joining the King and Queen were the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — along with other senior royals including the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Prince Louis, known for his animated expressions at public events, leaned forward eagerly to catch a better view of the aircraft overhead, delighting onlookers and photographers. The family presented a united front, waving warmly as cheers erupted from the assembled crowds.

Earlier in the day, King Charles, riding horseback as Colonel-in-Chief of the Household Division, took the salute at Horse Guards Parade. Over 1,400 soldiers from the Foot Guards, accompanied by 200 horses and 400 musicians, participated in the precise maneuvers. The colour of the Grenadier Guards was trooped through the ranks in a display of discipline and heritage.

A 41-gun salute was fired in honor of the King, adding to the ceremonial grandeur. The procession along The Mall featured the royal family traveling by carriage or horseback, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, appearing elegant in a pale blue coat dress.

Trooping the Colour, a tradition dating back more than 260 years, serves both as the monarch's official birthday parade and a major military spectacle. While King Charles's actual birthday is in November, the June timing allows for better weather and larger public participation.

Crowds began assembling early, with some enthusiasts camping overnight or arriving from distant locations, including international visitors who crossed the Atlantic specifically for the occasion. The atmosphere was festive, with Union Jack flags waving and families enjoying the historic setting.

The balcony appearance has become one of the most anticipated moments of the day, offering the public a close view of the royal family. This year's gathering reflected a full turnout of working royals, underscoring stability within the institution amid ongoing public interest.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among the dignitaries present, highlighting the event's national significance. The combination of military tradition, royal pomp and public engagement continues to make Trooping the Colour a highlight of the British summer calendar.

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Security was tight throughout central London, with extensive planning ensuring smooth execution of the multi-faceted event. The RAF flypast involved a range of aircraft, showcasing both historic and modern capabilities before the Red Arrows' signature performance.

For many attendees, the day represented more than spectacle. It offered a connection to British heritage and an opportunity to celebrate the monarchy's role in national life. Families with young children pointed out the princes and princesses, creating lasting memories.

The event also provided a platform for subtle displays of royal continuity. With Prince William and Catherine actively involved alongside their children, it signaled the next generation's preparation for future responsibilities. Prince Louis's playful demeanor added a touch of relatability to the formal proceedings.

Organizers noted the logistical challenges of coordinating such a large-scale event, from horse management to aerial coordination. Weather conditions proved favorable, avoiding the disruptions that have affected past years.

Public reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with social media filled with images and videos of the balcony wave and flypast. Many praised the precision of the military display and the warmth of the royal family's interaction with the public.

As the flypast concluded and the royals departed the balcony, the crowds began to disperse, carrying with them the memories of a day steeped in tradition. The ceremony reinforces the enduring appeal of pageantry in modern Britain while honoring the armed forces' contributions.

Trooping the Colour remains a vital link between the monarchy, the military and the people. This year's edition, like those before it, blended solemn respect for service with joyful celebration, leaving a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike.

Looking ahead, the royal family will continue its busy schedule of public engagements, with the 2026 event serving as a successful milestone in King Charles's reign. The images of unity on the balcony and the roar of the Red Arrows overhead will resonate long after the crowds have gone home.

The day underscored the monarchy's ability to draw people together in shared national pride. From the disciplined march of the guards to the colorful aerial display, every element contributed to a memorable celebration of tradition and service.