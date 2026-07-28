Prince Harry Surprises Meghan Markle With Video Call During Her MasterChef Australia Guest Judge Stint

Prince Harry made a sweet surprise appearance on the July 26 episode of "MasterChef Australia," phoning in to check on wife Meghan Markle while she served as a guest judge on the reality cooking competition.

The Duke of Sussex made the appearance while his wife was doing a stint as a guest judge on the show. The surprise call came during the episode as the judges were reviewing a contestant's dish, catching the contestants and other judges in the room off guard.

"My Husband's Here"

The video call kicked off with a lighthearted greeting from Harry, who appeared unsure of exactly what he had dialed into. "G'day," Harry began in the video call as Meghan turned the phone to the crowd, excitedly saying, "My husband's here." Harry then asked his wife, "What's going on? Have I interrupted something important?"

Meghan quickly brought her husband up to speed, introducing him to the judging panel and explaining what the group was in the middle of. "Well, we are actually in the middle of tasting all the dishes," she told him. "We have four incredible cooks here." She went on to gush about the contestants' skills, telling her fellow judges, "It's amazing, they're so talented. We wish you were here," before noting that Harry was in Canberra at the time, spending time with veterans.

Judges Get in on the Fun

Harry also took a moment to compliment the show's set design during the call, telling the judges, "The chandeliers in the background, that's very nice." One of the judges quipped back, "Yeah, we fancied the joint up for your beautiful wife," before Harry signed off warmly. "Go and enjoy it," he said. "I'm very sorry to disturb you. All is well here and I'll see you later."

During the same segment, just as Meghan was tasting the competitors' dishes, she referred to her husband as "my love" while lamenting that he couldn't try the food himself. "I wish you could try this," she said. "These dishes are fantastic."

A Playful Nod to Meghan's Cooking

The Duchess of Sussex also used her time on set to tease the judges about one particular dish. Meghan later called her husband "a charmer" after his surprise video call during the guest judging appearance. Describing a hot sauce among the dishes she sampled, Meghan said, "There's a hot sauce that — well you know me, it's a sambal and it is so good," before adding playfully, "I think it might be too much for you, though. It's spicy."

Filmed During the Couple's April Trip to Australia

Meghan filmed her guest-judging appearance during a recent trip to Australia with Prince Harry, with the cameo initially teased after being shot during their visit to the country in April. The As Ever founder introduced the contestants to their challenge for the day, which involved picking a "hero" ingredient to spotlight in a dish that told a personal story or family memory.

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During the episode, four contestants were challenged to create a dish using a set of Meghan's favorite seasonal ingredients, including Brussels sprouts, local Australian honey, quince and strawberries, with the goal of crafting something "fit for a duchess."

Family Stories and a More Casual Approach

Meghan used her introduction of the ingredients as an opportunity to share glimpses into her family life. She shared that her children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are big fans of Brussels sprouts, and that she personally grows strawberries and mandarins on her farm in California.

The "With Love, Meghan" host also opted for a more informal approach to her role on the show, telling the judges they did not need to address her as Duchess and could instead simply "call me Meghan."

Part of a Broader Australian Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's four-day Australian trip in April included a mix of private, business and philanthropic engagements. The couple had previously visited the country eight years earlier on their first official joint royal tour as newlyweds, before stepping back from their senior royal roles two years after that visit.

A Well-Known Format for Australian Viewers

"MasterChef Australia," based on the original British format, features amateur home cooks competing for the chance to publish their own cookbook, along with a cash prize of 250,000 Australian dollars, worth roughly $174,500 in U.S. currency. Meghan's cameo added a celebrity spotlight to a show already known for drawing prominent guest judges throughout its run.

No Stranger to Surprise Calls

This is not the first time the couple has used a well-timed video call to surprise one another publicly. During a 2019 visit to Nalikule College of Education in Malawi as part of a royal tour of Africa, Harry was surprised when Meghan appeared unexpectedly on a video call to a room full of young women he was meeting with, delighting both Harry and the group in attendance.

A Continued Public Presence

Meghan's MasterChef appearance arrives amid a steady stream of public projects for the couple, including her Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan," which ran for two seasons and featured a rotating cast of celebrity guests joining her for cooking and lifestyle segments. The MasterChef Australia episode aired just after Meghan shared new photos on social media from a recent family vacation with Harry and their two children, continuing the couple's pattern of blending personal milestones with their public-facing projects.

For fans of the couple, Monday's viral clip offered a rare, unscripted glimpse of their relationship playing out on a reality television set, a lighthearted moment that quickly circulated online following the episode's broadcast.