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Prince Harry's recent reunion with King Charles could serve as a pivotal test for their strained relationship, according to a former royal butler, as commentators continue to weigh in on the significance of a meeting the palace worked hard to keep private.

King Charles, 77, met with Harry, 41, Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, at Highgrove House, the King's private Gloucestershire residence, on July 10, marking his first time seeing the full family together in four years. Queen Camilla was also present for the meeting, which CNN confirmed took place over a Friday afternoon gathering.

A meeting years in the making

The reunion followed a lengthy stretch of limited contact between Harry and his father. According to CNN, the last known meeting between the two had come in September 2025, when they had tea together at Clarence House in London, itself the first time the two had met in more than a year. Prior to that, Harry's most recent visit with Charles had come in February 2024, shortly after the King's cancer diagnosis was made public. Harry has made several brief trips to the UK in the years since stepping back from royal duties, including for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 and his father's coronation in 2023, but the July 10 gathering marked the first time Charles had seen Meghan and both children together since the family attended the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations four years earlier.

Why a former butler sees the meeting as a test

Grant Harrold, who served as a royal butler for Charles from 2004 to 2011 and also worked closely with Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, offered his assessment of what the meeting might mean going forward in comments to betting and gaming information site OLBG. "Whatever Prince Harry and the King discussed during the visit has remained a closely guarded secret," Harrold said. "I see this as a test for Harry, and a chance for the relationship to develop positively. The fact that they met is a step in the right direction, and perhaps over time the relationship will heal."

Harrold pointed to Camilla's presence at the meeting as evidence that the reunion carried deeper significance than a routine visit. "I do think this is the start of the repair, which is why Queen Camilla and Meghan were present. The significance of this meeting is massive, and I believe it is a lot more important than people realize," Harrold said. He added a note of cautious optimism about what might follow. "I hope we start to see them together more. There may be some opportunities to continue the private discussions, then eventually we may start to see them interact publicly. I do think this will take time, and it is down to Harry and the King as to how long they need to heal the relationship."

A meeting shrouded in secrecy

Charles reportedly took extensive measures to keep the reunion private, according to Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, who reported that "not even the Prince and Princess of Wales were made aware that the meeting was taking place." Nicholl further reported that Charles, "who has sworn his youngest son and daughter-in-law to secrecy," insisted that no details of the meeting be leaked, with only palace aides authorized to confirm afterward that the reunion had occurred, and only once the Sussexes had already left Highgrove undetected.

A source close to Charles described the arrangement to Nicholl in similarly guarded terms, calling the hour-long meeting "completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the king." According to the source, "A time was agreed for the Sussexes to come to Highgrove... and it was uncharacteristically last-minute for the king. Everyone was sworn to secrecy so that the meeting could remain private." A source cited separately by The Times described the arrangement as "an olive branch wrapped in a test," warning that "if any details of the meeting emerge or there is any commentary from Harry's camp, it will be back to square one."

Why Camilla's presence mattered

Sources indicated Camilla's attendance was not incidental but effectively a condition Charles set for the meeting to happen at all. The insider told Nicholl that Camilla, who had been staying at her own Ray Mill House estate, drove to Highgrove in "quite a hurry" once the meeting was arranged. "Charles wanted Camilla to be there for moral support because she had been a pillar of strength for him throughout all the drama with Harry, and she dropped everything," the source said, adding that "she told no one, not even her family. She just got in the car and headed over. They were all on a mission to keep the meeting as watertight as possible."

Royal author Catherine Mayer offered further context on Camilla's role within Charles' relationship with his estranged son, telling People magazine, "She is a non-negotiable part of Charles' life. There is no reconciliation with him without her."

Why William wasn't told

Commentators have offered differing interpretations of Charles' decision to keep William and Catherine out of the loop. Kinsey Schofield, host of the podcast "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital she does not view the decision as diminishing William's standing. "I don't see this as Prince William losing influence," Schofield said. "I see it as King Charles recognizing that Prince Harry is his relationship to manage." She added that William's position carries different constraints than his father's. "Prince William's priority is protecting the future of the monarchy. Charles can afford to make emotional decisions that William, as the next king, probably cannot."

While Charles met privately with Harry's family, William was engaged in a separate public royal duty, participating in the DMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, supported by Catherine. Harry and William did not see one another at any point during Harry's visit to the UK.

With the meeting's contents remaining private and both royal commentators and palace insiders describing the reunion as a delicate, carefully managed first step, attention now turns to whether further private meetings between Harry and Charles might follow, and whether any eventual public interaction between the estranged family members could take place. As Harrold put it, the timeline for that healing process remains "down to Harry and the King," with no indication from either side of when, or whether, additional contact might be scheduled.