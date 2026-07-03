LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to visit the United Kingdom in the coming weeks with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but a royal commentator is claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are approaching the trip with fundamentally different motivations, with Harry seeking family connection and Meghan pursuing what one source described as a strategically calculated return to royal visibility.

The diverging goals, as described by royal commentator Mark Dolan during an appearance on Matt Wilkinson's "The Royal Exclusive" podcast, paint a picture of a couple united in their travel plans but reportedly divided in what each hopes to take away from a homecoming that remains complicated by unresolved security disputes, a fractured relationship with the senior royal family and questions about the Duchess's fading commercial profile in the United States.

"I think that Harry wants to come back to the UK because he misses his family," Dolan said on the podcast. "He misses his royal activities, and he misses England, you know, he misses the UK, and he wants his grandkids to spend time with their grandfather."

Dolan's assessment of Meghan's motivations was considerably more pointed.

"I believe that Meghan is pathologically transactional, and so I think this trip is strategic for her," he said, adding that Markle is seeking to revive her public standing at a moment when her influence in the American market has become harder to leverage.

Dolan further characterized the different emotional registers with which each Sussex approaches the prospect of returning to Britain, describing a fundamental tension he sees running through the marriage.

"I think it's emotional and nostalgic for Harry, which I think is, by the way, a big tension within the marriage," Dolan said. "I think the two people want very different things in terms of the UK."

He described Meghan's anticipated return as an opportunity to reclaim a tier of public identity that her years in California have not fully replicated.

"I think she sees it as a chance to recalibrate those royal credentials, to go back to the royal well so she can be 'Duchess' again," Dolan said.

The Sussexes have not publicly confirmed the specific date of their anticipated visit, and a spokesperson for the couple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Dolan's characterization of their respective motivations.

The planned trip comes in the context of a broader dispute about security that has dominated much of the public conversation about Harry's relationship with the United Kingdom since he and Meghan relocated to California in 2020. Harry has repeatedly sought taxpayer-funded police protection when visiting Britain, arguing that the risks to his family are real and that private security operatives lack the legal authority, powers and institutional coordination of government-assigned officers. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC, the body that determines who receives protection from the Metropolitan Police, has declined to provide automatic round-the-clock protection for Harry and his family on the grounds that his status as a non-working royal based overseas places him outside the threshold for such coverage.

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Harry announced his intention to visit the UK with his family, framing the trip around the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. However, after discovering he would not receive the taxpayer-funded police protection he sought, his camp walked back a portion of the original announcement, prompting observers to suggest he had moved too quickly before the security arrangements were confirmed. Royal editor Russell Myers described the sequence as Harry having "jumped the gun" in assuming the security guarantee was in place before any firm commitment had been made.

The security dispute carried a layer of complexity identified by Dolan on the podcast. He cited comments from Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana's former chief bodyguard, who suggested the Sussexes' approach to security demands serves a secondary purpose beyond physical safety.

"He said there's no way the U.K. authorities or the King would allow Harry to come to harm while he's in Britain," Dolan said, relaying Wharfe's view that the security dispute functions partly as a marker of VIP status rather than being driven entirely by genuine threat assessment.

Whether that characterization is accurate or simply reflects the increasingly polarized landscape of royal commentary surrounding the Sussexes is difficult to assess independently. What is clear is that Harry's argument for protection is grounded in documented threats and a physical infrastructure of security that the private sector, however well-resourced, cannot entirely replicate in the United Kingdom's legal framework. A specific incident cited in reporting about an earlier visit illustrated the point: Harry's private security team identified what they believed to be a stalker in a public gallery during court proceedings but had no legal power to intervene because the space was a public building.

King Charles, who is believed to maintain a desire for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet to visit Britain and spend time with the royal family despite the ongoing estrangement, has reportedly offered the Sussex family accommodation during any planned visit, understood to be at Buckingham Palace or an associated royal residence. However, control over security decisions does not rest with the King but with RAVEC, meaning Charles's willingness to host his son's family does not automatically resolve the practical protection question that has derailed previous visit planning.

The Sussexes' relationship with the senior royal family has been strained since their departure from frontline royal duties in early 2020, and a series of subsequent interviews, memoirs and documentary projects from both Harry and Meghan have deepened the rift. Whether a visit primarily motivated, on Harry's side at least, by a desire to reconnect with family can survive the accumulated weight of those years without triggering fresh controversy is a question no source in the couple's orbit or the palace has chosen to address directly.

For now, the timeline for any Sussex visit to Britain remains unconfirmed, with the coming weeks the only window publicly referenced by those familiar with the plans.