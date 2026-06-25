LONDON — Prince William is expected to maintain distance from his brother Prince Harry during the Duke of Sussex's upcoming visit to the United Kingdom for the Invictus Games, according to royal experts and sources familiar with the family dynamics.

Harry is scheduled to attend the Invictus Games in Birmingham in July, an event he founded to support wounded veterans. Reports suggest he may be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, potentially creating opportunities for family interactions, including with King Charles.

However, experts indicate that the Prince of Wales intends to draw firm boundaries. Royal biographer Angela Levin told TalkTV that William "will be horrified and furious" about any potential stay at royal residences and "won't go anywhere near him" or allow Catherine, Princess of Wales, to do so.

The ongoing estrangement between the brothers has been well-documented since Harry and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties. Sources close to the Wales family maintain that their position has not changed regarding private meetings outside official public engagements.

Context of the Visit

The Invictus Games represent a significant platform for Harry, who has channeled his military experience into supporting service members. His return to the UK for the event could provide a window for reconciliation efforts, particularly with King Charles, who has reportedly expressed interest in seeing his grandchildren.

However, the relationship between William and Harry remains strained. Previous attempts at dialogue have yielded limited progress, with public statements and media coverage often exacerbating tensions.

The Princess of Wales has been viewed by some as a potential bridge between the brothers, but current indications suggest limited appetite for direct involvement. Insiders note that the Wales couple prioritizes their own family stability and public duties amid ongoing health considerations for Catherine.

Family Dynamics and Public Perception

The British royal family has faced intense scrutiny over internal divisions. Harry's memoir and public interviews highlighted grievances, while the Palace has maintained a policy of minimal comment on private matters.

King Charles has navigated these challenges while managing his own health issues and royal responsibilities. His desire for family unity is widely reported, but practical realities and security considerations complicate arrangements.

Public opinion remains divided, with some supporting reconciliation efforts and others viewing the rift as irreparable. Media coverage continues shaping narratives around the family, often amplifying speculation.

Experts suggest that any meeting would likely be carefully managed to avoid public spectacle. The focus remains on Harry's Invictus commitments rather than royal engagements.

Invictus Games Significance

The games provide a positive platform for veterans and a cause close to Harry's heart. His involvement has raised awareness and funding for adaptive sports, demonstrating continued dedication despite personal challenges.

Attendance in Birmingham offers Harry a professional reason for the UK trip, potentially allowing low-key family visits if arrangements align. However, security protocols and scheduling will influence feasibility.

The event also underscores Harry's post-royal identity, focused on philanthropy and veteran support. This work has garnered international recognition separate from his royal heritage.

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Broader Royal Family Considerations

The monarchy continues evolving under King Charles, with emphasis on modernization and service. Managing family relationships while fulfilling public duties remains a delicate balance.

William, as heir apparent, focuses on his future role and family responsibilities. His protective stance regarding Catherine and their children reflects priorities around stability.

Catherine's recovery and public duties have limited her schedule, adding another layer to family logistics. Any interactions would be weighed against health and privacy needs.

The Sussexes maintain an independent life in California, with their own charitable initiatives and media projects. Harry's UK visits often balance personal connections with professional obligations.

Expert and Insider Perspectives

Levin's comments reflect broader expert analysis of the brothers' rift. William's reported reluctance to engage privately aligns with previous patterns of limited contact.

Sources close to the Wales household emphasize unchanged positions regarding private meetings. Public engagements remain the most likely setting for any interaction, if they occur.

Speculation about Catherine's potential mediating role has circulated, but current reports suggest limited movement in that direction. Family healing appears gradual at best.

The situation highlights challenges facing modern monarchies, where personal relationships intersect with institutional responsibilities. Balancing privacy, duty and public image remains complex.

As July approaches, attention will focus on Harry's Invictus schedule and any confirmed family activities. The visit provides an opportunity to observe whether small steps toward reconciliation materialize.

For now, boundaries appear firm, with professional commitments taking precedence over personal reconciliation. The royal family continues navigating these dynamics under public scrutiny.