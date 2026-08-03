King Charles III has offered Prince Harry a room at Buckingham Palace ahead of an expected September visit to the United Kingdom, a gesture multiple royal experts say represents a significant gamble by the monarch that could strain his relationship with Prince William.

The Sun reported that Charles plans to offer his younger son accommodation at Buckingham Palace to coincide with the annual WellChild Awards, an event Harry attends each year. Fox News Digital reached out to both Buckingham Palace and Archewell, which oversees the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment on the reported plans.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard described the invitation as a deliberate gesture of reconciliation from the king. "Prince Harry has been invited to stay at Buckingham Palace to coincide with the annual WellChild Awards, which he attends each year," Chard told Fox News Digital. "This is perceived as an olive branch by King Charles to slowly rebuild their relationship. However, will Prince Harry accept the invitation? There are murmurs that he has accepted it. Time will tell." Chard also described resistance to the idea within the palace itself. "My sources say staff at Buckingham Palace are against Harry staying," she said. "They feel immensely betrayed by Harry's explosive claims against the royal family. Also, my sources say there has been no hint of contrition from the Sussexes."

The reported invitation follows a private reunion between Charles and the Sussexes on July 10 at Highgrove House, the king's country estate. That meeting marked the first time Charles had seen his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since 2022. According to Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the meeting was kept tightly under wraps, with even Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly left unaware it was taking place. Nicholl reported that Charles, "who has sworn his youngest son and daughter-in-law to secrecy," insisted that nothing about the July 10 meeting be leaked publicly, and only palace aides were permitted to confirm afterward that the reunion had occurred.

Harry's most recent trip to the U.K. was complicated by an unresolved dispute over his security arrangements. After the British government declined his request for police protection outside royal residences, Harry traveled alone on July 6. According to People magazine, Harry's team spent several days ahead of the trip exploring ways to arrange enhanced private security. Palace sources told the outlet that Harry initially declined an invitation to stay at a royal residence before later accepting it. Harry's spokesperson said an earlier offer for him to stay at Buckingham Palace had been withdrawn after he had already formally accepted it, an account palace sources disputed, saying instead that Harry had failed to respond by an initial deadline and that his later acceptance came only after alternative arrangements could no longer be reversed. A source close to the Sussexes described the resulting confusion as "quite stressful" behind the scenes, according to People. Russell Myers, author of the book "William & Catherine," offered his own assessment of the visit's tone. "What was billed as a big homecoming ... turned into a nightmare," Myers told the outlet. "It was further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry's relationship with the institution."

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Royal experts consulted by Fox News Digital broadly agreed that while Charles appears genuinely interested in reconciling with Harry and reconnecting with his California-based grandchildren, that goodwill is not shared uniformly across the royal family. Prince William and Harry have not spoken since the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, according to the experts. British royals expert Hilary Fordwich described the dynamic between father and elder son as generally cooperative even as tension persists with Harry. "King Charles, from all indications and all feedback from courtiers, obviously wants to maintain an open dialogue and ongoing relationship with his 'dear boy,'" Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Prince William, meanwhile, remains wary and won't want Harry at the palace. However, it's better that Harry stays at Buckingham Palace than in Windsor, which is too close to William and his family."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said any lasting reconciliation between Charles and Harry would ultimately require William's support, given his position as heir to the throne. "The attitude of the Waleses, since they are the monarchy's future, is pivotal," Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "And with good reason, they don't trust the Sussexes. King Charles' approach could prove incendiary." Chard offered a similar assessment of the risk Charles is taking, while questioning the specific choice of venue. "Don't get me wrong, reconciliation within the British royal family would be good as it makes the monarchy stronger," Chard said. "However, why invite Harry to Buckingham Palace, the iconic royal residence that's the administrative heart of the monarchy? Harry is no longer a working royal and shouldn't be offered a room at Buckingham Palace." Chard added that the optics of the gesture may be intentional. "I guess the optics of inviting Harry to Buckingham Palace are seen as a goodwill gesture, easing tensions with small steps forward, peace-wise," she said. "It also skates over the endless divide within the family."

During part of their July visit, the Sussexes stayed at Althorp, the ancestral home of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, where they were hosted by Harry's uncle, Earl Charles Spencer. According to People, it was there that Archie and Lilibet learned more about their grandmother, who died when Harry was 12. Meghan later shared photos from the visit on Instagram. Fordwich said she believed the post was likely to have frustrated William further. "Not only is Prince William likely to be livid regarding the commercialization of Althorp in such a tacky, tasteless media post, but it'll fuel his disgust, so he [would] thwart any major re-entry," Fordwich said, adding that other institutional figures around the monarchy would likely share that reaction. "Likewise, Camilla, courtiers, palace aides, security officials and other institutional gatekeepers who are duty-bound to protect the monarchy will all do their utmost to thwart Meghan and Harry's attempts."

With Harry's reported September visit still weeks away and neither Buckingham Palace nor Archewell having responded publicly to the reporting, the extent to which Charles's gesture will further strain his relationship with William, or succeed in gradually rebuilding ties with his younger son, remains an open question that royal watchers are likely to continue closely monitoring in the weeks ahead.