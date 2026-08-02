William Standish, a 28-year-old hiker from Melbourne, has been found dead on a remote section of the Continental Divide Trail in Wyoming, after a weeklong search effort launched when he stopped sending regular updates to his family in Australia.

Standish had built his life around hiking, traveling to destinations including Sweden, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Canada and the United States to pursue his passion. At the time of his death, he had been attempting a second try at the Continental Divide Trail, a demanding route stretching from Canada to Mexico, after an earlier attempt in 2024 ended when he injured his foot and returned home early. This time, Standish was hiking the trail southbound.

Standish had been sending his family regular updates through a Garmin satellite communication device throughout his hike, with his most recent detailed update, outlining his planned next movements, sent on July 19. On July 23, his family received a check-in without coordinates or a written message, but a video sent through Facebook Messenger that they believed placed him somewhere in the Teton mountain range. When they had not heard anything further by July 27, they contacted national park officials to raise concerns.

Teton County Search and Rescue, based in Jackson, Wyoming, launched a search for Standish after he was reported missing on a remote portion of the trail located between Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. On Wednesday morning, nearly a week after he was first reported missing, a search and rescue helicopter crew flew to his last presumed location and spotted a bright orange backpack from the air. The team then located Standish's body.

Read more Independent Autopsy in Nolan Wells' Death Ruled 'Undetermined,' Attorney Says Foul Play Can't Be Ruled Out Independent Autopsy in Nolan Wells' Death Ruled 'Undetermined,' Attorney Says Foul Play Can't Be Ruled Out

In a statement, the rescue group said Standish appeared to have died following a fall in an area known as "the Wigwams," on the west slope of the Tetons. "Evidence suggests that he may have fallen from a steep, high-altitude ridgeline that separates Grand Teton National Park and the Jedediah Smith Wilderness," the rescue group's statement said. Standish's body was recovered and transported to Teton County Search and Rescue headquarters in Jackson, before being transferred to the Teton County Coroner's Office. "TCSAR sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and wishes to express its gratitude to the partnering federal agencies who assisted in the investigation," the group said.

Standish's family described him in a statement as a deeply loved and vibrant presence in their lives. "Our beautiful Will was a treasure," the family said. "He was funny, cheeky, adorable, smart and kind. Unapologetically himself. He felt deeply, loved genuinely and always, always made people feel seen." The family said Standish had a strong passion for social justice and a deep connection to the natural world, having studied environmental sciences and spent a semester abroad in the Czech Republic during his studies. They thanked the search and rescue teams and authorities involved in locating and caring for him. "We want to thank the tireless efforts of the Search and Rescue teams who found him and the authorities who are caring for him until we can bring him home," they said, adding a direct message to Standish himself. "We love you. We will carry you with us forever. Thank you for filling our lives with a love so deep, so full of colour and warmth. Rest in eternal sunshine. Dance with the stars."

Katie Jackson, a friend Standish had met on the trail, shared her own tribute on social media, describing the significance of the connections made while hiking. "Struck this week by the enormity of the choices we make: where we go, what we do, and especially who we go with," she wrote. "Incredibly grateful to have known Will so well and experienced how his life touched and changed mine. Will had a uniquely large heart that was filled to the brim with love from and for his family, friends, adventures, tiny foster puppies, music, snowboarding, and comically large burritos. To know him was to spend most of your day laughing."

The Continental Divide Trail Coalition also paid tribute to Standish following his death, describing the broader hiking community's response to news that he had gone missing. "The CDT community lost a bit of light this week," the group said in a statement. "Though he began his 2026 hike stronger than ever, Will was reported overdue on July 26. Concerned hikers immediately rallied to spread the word and join the search, which was a bit of comfort to his worried family in Australia. At CDTC, like so many others, we are deeply saddened by the news of Will's passing."

Following Standish's death, friends he had met along the trail launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of his funeral and the expense of returning his body to Australia. A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the department is providing consular assistance to Standish's family. "We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

Given the nature of this story, readers who may be personally affected by news of a loved one lost while hiking, traveling or pursuing outdoor adventure are encouraged to reach out to trusted friends, family or grief support resources during what can be an especially difficult time to process this kind of loss.