OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — An investigation is underway into the death of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, whose body was recovered Monday on Horn Island, a barrier island off Mississippi's Gulf Coast, four days after he went missing during a Fourth of July boating trip with friends.

Wells was last seen on Horn Island around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4, wearing blue swim trunks and sunglasses, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department. He had traveled to the undeveloped island, which is accessible only by private boat and has no facilities, drinking water or staff, with a group of friends from a private dock near Ocean Springs. He did not return with the rest of the group later that day, and his phone was later found still on the boat. His mother, Christine Wonsley, reported him missing that night after he failed to come home.

A two-day search followed, involving multiple local, state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the National Park Service. A U.S. park ranger found a body at the northwestern tip of the island Monday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed the body was identified as Wells through dental records Tuesday afternoon. An autopsy was performed the same day at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office, though officials have said full toxicology results could take up to two weeks, and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Wells' family has retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, known for his work on prior high-profile cases including those involving George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin. In a statement, Crump said the family is seeking a thorough and transparent accounting of what happened. "Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth," Crump said. "We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves."

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter has said investigators initially suspect Wells drowned but do not currently see evidence of foul play, while emphasizing that the investigation remains active. "From the people we've talked to, it sounds like he chose to stay on the island with the assumption that he was going to ride back to the mainland with someone else," Ledbetter told The Associated Press. He has also said Wells' friends who were on the trip are cooperating with investigators.

According to a Facebook post cited by NPR, the group left the island around 4:30 p.m. after their boat began taking on water due to an issue with its bilge pump, a device used to remove excess water from a boat's hull. Wells reportedly made the decision to remain on the island and return to the mainland later with a different group of friends. It remains unclear why he was the only member of the group who did not ultimately return that day.

Crump has raised concerns about inconsistencies he says have emerged in accounts from those who were present on the island, including references to an altercation captured on video and what he described as discrepancies between statements from various individuals who were with Wells that day. Speaking to ABC7 Los Angeles, Crump said investigators have continued to tell the family they do not see evidence of foul play, even as videos have surfaced showing what he described as an altercation involving people who were on the boats. Crump also relayed comments from Wells' father describing his son as "an elite athlete" who was a strong swimmer, saying, "They're just not accepting that Nolan drowned accidentally."

Crump has said the family will pursue an independent autopsy, with Wells' body flown to Washington, D.C., for an examination he described as having no affiliation with Mississippi law enforcement officials. In separate comments reported by TMZ, Crump urged investigators to treat the case with the same seriousness regardless of the racial makeup of those involved, referencing the history of racial injustice in the Deep South. Wells was the only Black member of the friend group present on the trip.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has said the investigation remains active and ongoing and has asked members of the public to come forward with any information, photos or videos related to Wells' time on the island that day. The department specifically requested original, unedited footage taken on the northwestern tip of Horn Island, "particularly those depicting alleged altercations or containing images of, or believed to include Nolan Wells." The department also asked anyone who witnessed or heard an argument, disturbance or other unusual activity on the island that day to contact investigators, adding, "Even information that may seem insignificant could prove valuable to investigators. We encourage anyone with firsthand knowledge to come forward."

In a broader statement addressing the intense public interest the case has generated, the sheriff's department said, "We recognize that a significant amount of information, speculation, and commentary has been shared on social media and throughout the community. As with any active investigation, our investigators are working to establish the facts through eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, and other reliable information."

Wells was a wide receiver on the football team at Southwest Mississippi Community College and had attended Ocean Springs High School. He was preparing to return to his college team for the upcoming season and would have turned 19 next month, according to Crump's office. His high school coach described him in a statement as the kind of player, teammate and student that coaches hope to have on their team.

Wonsley shared photos on Facebook that she said showed Wells with three other young men on the boat on the Fourth of July, with additional boats visible in the background of the images. Reflecting on her son's death, Wonsley wrote, "His father Elmore Wonsley, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son."

As of this report, no cause of death has been officially confirmed, and the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not announced any charges or named any suspects in connection with Wells' death, and both the state's official autopsy findings and the results of the family's independently commissioned examination remain pending.