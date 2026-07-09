KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737-400 cargo plane operated by K2 Airways vanished over the Arabian Sea on Tuesday night while en route from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, to Karachi, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation involving multiple agencies. The aircraft, carrying five crew members and no passengers, lost contact after reporting a navigation system issue, with preliminary tracking data showing erratic altitude changes before a steep descent.

Here are 10 essential details about the incident based on available information from authorities and flight tracking services:

Flight Details and Route: The aircraft, registration AP-BOI, was operating flight KTA1732 as a cargo service from Sharjah International Airport to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. It departed on the evening of July 7 and was approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi when contact was lost. Crew Composition: Five Pakistani crew members were aboard: Captain Muhammad Rizwan Idris, First Officer Faisal Jatui (or Faisal Mehmood in some reports), Flight Engineers Muhammad Hamid and Muhammad Arif Siddiqui, and Loadmaster Muhammad Taufiq Khan. No passengers were on the flight. Navigation System Report: The crew reported a navigational system issue to Karachi Area Control Centre at approximately 21:18 Pakistan Standard Time. Controllers provided heading guidance, but contact was lost shortly afterward. Erratic Flight Path: Preliminary data from Flightradar24 showed chaotic final moments. The plane descended rapidly at around 5,600 feet per minute, then climbed about 7,200 feet before a catastrophic dive from cruising altitude. The last recorded position was around 1,100 feet with a descent rate exceeding 22,000 feet per minute. Aircraft Background: The 27-year-old Boeing 737-400 was originally delivered as a passenger jet in 1999 and converted to a freighter. It was the sole aircraft in K2 Airways' fleet, which began operations in 2024. The plane had not flown since late June prior to the incident. Search and Rescue Efforts: Pakistan's Rescue Coordination Centre activated immediately, with the Navy diverting a frigate, the Air Force deploying aircraft, and other vessels joining the operation. No wreckage, emergency locator signals or survivors have been confirmed as of the latest updates. Location Context: The disappearance occurred over the Arabian Sea near Ormara in Balochistan province. The area is part of a busy aviation corridor, and conditions at the time are under investigation. Operator Response: K2 Airways expressed concern for its colleagues and stated that search efforts are ongoing. The airline has a limited fleet, making this incident particularly significant for the small carrier. Regulatory and Safety Questions: The incident has drawn attention to Pakistan's aviation oversight, with previous concerns noted about maintenance and operational standards for smaller carriers. Boeing has not immediately commented. Broader Implications: If confirmed as a crash, this would be Pakistan's first fatal aviation incident since 2020. The event highlights risks in cargo operations and the challenges of search and rescue over open water, with investigations expected to focus on mechanical issues, weather or human factors.

Pakistani authorities, including the Civil Aviation Authority and military branches, continue coordinated efforts to locate the aircraft. International assistance may be requested as the search expands. Aviation experts caution that early data is preliminary and full analysis will require recovered flight recorders if the plane is found.

The disappearance of the K2 Airways flight adds to a list of recent aviation incidents globally, renewing focus on safety protocols for older converted freighters and navigation reliability in busy corridors. Families of the crew await updates as operations proceed around the clock.

Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation while search teams work diligently. The Pakistan Airports Authority and related agencies are providing regular briefings as more information becomes available. This developing story underscores the inherent risks of air travel over remote maritime regions and the critical importance of robust emergency response systems.