SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea's ballistic missile program continues its relentless pace in 2026, with frequent short-range launches, upgrades to solid-fuel engines for intercontinental systems and a clear focus on survivable, nuclear-capable weapons that can threaten South Korea, Japan and the U.S. mainland.

As of April 8, Pyongyang fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on consecutive days, the latest in a string of tests that underscore Kim Jong Un's determination to expand both quantity and quality of his arsenal. Here are 10 essential things to know about North Korea's ballistic missiles this year.

1. Frequent Short-Range Launches Remain the Norm

North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests since the start of 2026, many involving short-range systems. On April 8, several short-range ballistic missiles lifted off from the Wonsan area on the east coast, flying approximately 240 kilometers (150 miles) into the sea. A follow-up single missile later that day traveled more than 700 kilometers. Similar activity occurred the previous day.

These launches often coincide with U.S.-South Korean military drills, which Pyongyang denounces as invasion rehearsals. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff routinely detect and track the projectiles, which typically splash down in international waters without entering Japanese or South Korean territory.

2. Solid-Fuel Technology Drives Faster, More Survivable Missiles

A major theme in 2026 is the shift toward solid-propellant systems. In late March, Kim Jong Un oversaw a ground test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine using composite carbon fiber material. The engine achieved 2,500 kilotons of thrust, an improvement over a similar test in September 2025.

Solid-fuel missiles can be stored fueled and launched with minimal preparation time, making them harder for adversaries to detect and pre-empt. This technology, already mature in North Korea's short-range arsenal, is now being scaled up for longer-range systems, reducing reliance on vulnerable liquid-fueled rockets.

3. Advancing ICBMs Capable of Reaching the U.S.

North Korea continues refining intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) designed to strike the continental United States. The Hwasong-18, its first operational solid-fuel ICBM, has been joined by the Hwasong-19 and the newer Hwasong-20, unveiled in late 2025 parades and reportedly capable of ranges exceeding 15,000 kilometers.

These systems feature multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) in development, which would allow a single missile to deliver multiple warheads, complicating missile defense efforts. While full ICBM flight tests have been limited in 2026, engine development signals steady progress toward a more robust strategic deterrent.

4. Hypersonic Weapons in Active Testing

Pyongyang has tested hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) and related systems multiple times. In January, it claimed successful hypersonic missile flights reaching about 1,000 kilometers. The Hwasong-16 intermediate-range system has carried HGVs in past tests, and shorter-range variants like modifications to the Hwasong-11 family are also being evaluated.

Hypersonic weapons maneuver at high speeds in the atmosphere, potentially evading traditional ballistic missile defenses. Analysts caution that full operational capability remains unproven, but the tests demonstrate North Korea's ambition to field maneuverable payloads.

5. Tactical Nuclear Delivery Systems Expand

North Korea emphasizes "tactical" nuclear options for battlefield use. The KN-23 (Hwasong-11A) and KN-24 short-range ballistic missiles, along with the large-caliber KN-25 multiple rocket launcher system (treated as a ballistic missile by U.S. and South Korean forces), are nuclear-capable.

In March, North Korea fired about 10 ballistic missiles, including from upgraded 600mm rocket launchers described as nuclear-capable. Kim has ordered increased production of these systems, blurring the line between conventional artillery rockets and precision-guided ballistic weapons.

6. Production Ramp-Up Ordered for 2026

In December 2025, Kim Jong Un visited munitions factories and directed officials to expand missile output and build new plants throughout 2026. State media reported plans for "unlimited and sustained" development of nuclear combat forces.

This push includes both strategic ICBMs and theater-range systems. Some analysts link the emphasis on medium- and intermediate-range missiles to potential export opportunities, including to Russia, though Pyongyang has not confirmed such transfers.

7. Diverse Arsenal Includes Road-Mobile and Submarine Options

Most missiles are road-mobile, launched from transporter-erector-launchers (TELs) that can hide in tunnels or forests. North Korea also continues work on submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), with images released of nuclear-powered submarine construction.

While no major SLBM tests occurred in early 2026, the combination of mobile land-based and undersea platforms aims to ensure a survivable second-strike capability.

8. Precision and Maneuverability Improvements

Recent tests highlight better accuracy and maneuverability. The KN-23 family has shown quasi-ballistic trajectories with pitch-down maneuvers, making interception more difficult. Some variants reportedly incorporate satellite navigation updates alongside inertial guidance.

North Korea claims high precision in strikes against simulated island or maritime targets, though independent verification remains limited.

9. Regional and Global Implications

The missiles pose direct threats to South Korea and Japan, with many systems able to reach U.S. bases in the region. Longer-range ICBMs target the American homeland. The program complicates allied defense planning and has drawn repeated U.N. Security Council condemnations, though enforcement is hampered by vetoes from China and Russia.

South Korea and the U.S. maintain enhanced deterrence through joint exercises and missile defenses, but North Korea's advances challenge these systems.

10. Political Messaging and Diplomatic Leverage

Missile activity serves both military and political purposes. Launches often follow perceived slights or coincide with South Korean leadership changes and international events. In early April 2026, tests followed North Korean rhetoric dismissing Seoul's hopes for better ties and calling South Korea its "most hostile enemy."

Kim uses the program to project strength domestically and extract concessions internationally. Despite occasional hints of diplomacy, the arsenal's growth shows no sign of slowing.

Experts warn that each successful test normalizes higher levels of capability and reduces warning time for potential conflicts. While exact numbers of deployed missiles remain classified, the combination of frequent testing, production expansion and technological upgrades positions North Korea as a formidable missile power in 2026.

As short-range launches continue and longer-range systems mature, the Korean Peninsula remains one of the world's most volatile flashpoints. South Korean and U.S. officials monitor developments closely, stressing the need for strong deterrence while leaving room for dialogue if Pyongyang shows genuine interest.