TEHRAN, Iran — Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed early Monday in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, Iranian state media and the IRGC announced, marking another major blow to the paramilitary force amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran.

The IRGC confirmed Khademi's death in a statement carried by Iranian outlets including Tasnim and Sepah News, describing the incident as a "criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy" at dawn. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and the Israel Defense Forces quickly claimed responsibility, with Katz stating the strike eliminated "one of those directly responsible for these war crimes" and one of the three most senior officials in the organization.

Khademi, who assumed the role in June 2025 after his predecessor Brig. Gen. Mohammad Kazemi was killed in earlier Israeli strikes during the initial phase of the 2025-2026 conflict, had served in the IRGC's intelligence organization for nearly five years. Iranian sources portrayed him as a "powerful and educated" figure central to countering foreign infiltration and protecting the Guard from external threats.

The strike occurred as U.S.-Israeli airstrikes continue to target Iranian military infrastructure more than a month into intensified operations that began in late February 2026. Iranian state media reported explosions in the capital, with the attack focusing on IRGC facilities. No immediate details were released on the exact location within Tehran or whether additional casualties occurred in the strike.

This latest assassination fits a pattern of high-profile targeting of Iranian leadership. Since the escalation, Israel and the U.S. have claimed responsibility for eliminating numerous senior figures, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani and naval commander Alireza Tangsiri. Over 1,000 IRGC and security officials have reportedly been killed in the broader campaign, according to Israeli sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the operation, vowing to continue the war "with full force" and stating that Israel would keep hunting down regime leaders responsible for attacks on civilians. "The IRGC fires at civilians – and we eliminate the heads of the terrorists," Katz added in his confirmation.

Iran has vowed retaliation for each high-profile killing. The IRGC and state officials have accused the U.S. and Israel of seeking regime change through targeted assassinations and infrastructure strikes. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets, as well as reported strikes on Gulf energy sites and other regional assets. Mediators are reportedly pushing a 45-day ceasefire proposal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments that Iran has threatened to disrupt.

Khademi's death comes at a sensitive moment for the IRGC, which has seen its command structure repeatedly disrupted. The organization, designated a terrorist group by the U.S. and several allies, oversees Iran's ballistic missile program, regional proxy militias and internal security apparatus. Intelligence functions under the IRGC have focused on counterintelligence, monitoring perceived domestic threats and supporting overseas operations.

Analysts note that repeated decapitation strikes could impair operational coordination in the short term, though the IRGC's decentralized structure and deep bench of ideologically committed officers may allow rapid replacements. Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that missile production and defensive capabilities continue despite losses.

The broader conflict erupted after years of shadow warfare, proxy clashes and failed nuclear negotiations. Israel has long viewed Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missiles and support for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis as existential threats. Tehran accuses Israel and the U.S. of aggression aimed at destabilizing the Islamic Republic.

U.S. involvement has intensified under the current administration, with joint operations targeting Iranian military sites. President Donald Trump has issued strong statements on the conflict, including threats of further escalation if Iran does not agree to terms on its nuclear program and regional behavior.

Casualties on both sides have mounted. Iranian reports emphasize civilian and military deaths from Israeli strikes on cities including Tehran, Isfahan and other provinces. Israel has reported damage from Iranian missile barrages, though its air defenses have intercepted many incoming threats.

International reactions have been divided. Western allies have largely supported Israel's right to defend itself, while Russia, China and some Global South nations have condemned the strikes as violations of sovereignty. Calls for de-escalation have grown, with diplomatic efforts focusing on preventing a wider regional war that could draw in more actors and disrupt global energy markets.

Within Iran, the deaths of successive leaders have tested public morale and regime stability. State media has framed the fallen officials as martyrs, organizing funerals and rallies to rally support. However, reports of internal discontent and economic strain from sanctions and conflict have surfaced, though heavily censored.

Khademi is the latest in a line of IRGC intelligence leaders targeted. His predecessor Kazemi and deputy were killed in June 2025 strikes on Tehran, part of what Israel described as Operation Rising Lion or similar campaigns aimed at degrading Iran's capabilities.

Military experts suggest the precision of the latest strike indicates advanced Israeli intelligence and possibly assistance from regional partners or cyber capabilities that enabled real-time targeting in the heart of Tehran. Iran has accused Israel of using infiltrators and advanced weaponry, claims Israel neither confirms nor denies.

As the conflict enters its next phase, questions remain about succession within the IRGC intelligence organization. Iranian media has not yet named a replacement, but the Guard has historically promoted from within to maintain continuity.

The strike also highlights vulnerabilities in Iran's air defenses despite years of investment in Russian and domestic systems. Repeated successful penetrations of Tehran airspace have raised concerns about the effectiveness of layered protections around key sites and leaders.

For ordinary Iranians, the ongoing war has brought blackouts, fuel shortages and fear of further escalation. Many have fled urban centers or stocked up on essentials amid uncertainty.

Diplomats warn that each high-value target eliminated risks provoking more desperate Iranian responses, potentially including asymmetric attacks through proxies or attempts to close key maritime chokepoints.

Israel maintains that its campaign aims to eliminate threats rather than pursue full regime change, though some officials have spoken more ambitiously about reshaping the regional balance of power.

With no immediate ceasefire in sight despite mediation proposals, the killing of Majid Khademi is likely to intensify the cycle of strikes and counterstrikes. Both sides appear prepared for prolonged confrontation, even as the human and economic costs rise.

The IRGC has pledged that Khademi's "martyrdom" will not go unanswered, signaling potential new retaliatory actions in the coming days. Israeli officials, meanwhile, have reiterated their commitment to continue operations until strategic objectives are met.

This latest development underscores the high-stakes nature of the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran's military leadership and the challenges of achieving lasting deterrence in one of the world's most volatile regions.