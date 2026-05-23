Trump Pushes Toll-Free Hormuz Access as House Delays Iran War Powers Vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said the United States does not want tolls imposed in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions with Iran remained high and House Republican leaders delayed a planned vote on legislation aimed at limiting presidential military action against Iran.

Trump's comment came as U.S. officials continued to focus on the strategic waterway, one of the world's most important corridors for oil shipments and commercial shipping. The president's remarks underscored the administration's insistence that traffic through the strait should remain open and free of any Iranian-imposed charges or restrictions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in on the issue, saying any tolling system in the strait would be illegal. Rubio's comments added to the administration's public pressure campaign as it balanced diplomacy, military readiness and concerns about maritime security in the Persian Gulf region.

The debate comes amid renewed anxiety over shipping lanes and broader U.S.-Iran tensions. Maritime security agencies have warned vessels to remain cautious while transiting the area, and commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has faced disruptions as regional tensions remained elevated.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most closely watched chokepoints in global energy trade. A significant share of the world's crude oil passes through the narrow waterway, making even the threat of interference enough to move markets and alarm governments. Any move to impose tolls, restrictions or other barriers would likely raise concerns about fuel prices, shipping costs and supply security far beyond the Middle East.

The White House has not signaled support for any Iranian role in controlling commercial access to the strait. Trump's comments were consistent with that posture, emphasizing opposition to tolls and stressing the need to keep the shipping lane open. The remarks were reported on May 22, 2026, as the administration continued to address both diplomatic and security concerns tied to Iran.

At the same time, House Republican leaders delayed a vote on a resolution that would have restricted Trump's ability to engage in military action against Iran without additional congressional approval. The vote was pulled from the schedule as lawmakers continued internal discussions over the scope of executive authority and the timing of any action related to Iran.

ABC News reported that the resolution was withdrawn at the last minute, with attendance issues cited as a reason for the delay. The move reflected the political sensitivity surrounding Iran policy and the difficulty Republican leaders faced in balancing party unity, congressional oversight and the administration's preferred flexibility in foreign affairs.

The resolution was intended to limit the president's ability to carry out sustained military action without explicit congressional approval. Supporters of the measure have argued that Congress should play a direct role in any major escalation involving Iran. Opponents have said the White House needs room to respond quickly to threats and negotiate from a position of strength.

The delay in the House vote came as U.S. officials continued to describe the situation as fluid. Trump administration officials have tried to keep diplomatic channels open even as they maintain a hard line on Iran's behavior in the region. Rubio said there had been some progress in talks, but also noted that more work remained to be done.

The comments and the vote delay add another layer to the broader policy debate in Washington. Lawmakers have increasingly focused on questions of military authority, the limits of executive power and the risk of widening conflict in the Middle East. Iran policy has again become a central issue as the administration confronts both regional instability and pressure from Congress.

Maritime officials have also been tracking the security environment closely. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency previously described conditions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf as critically tense and warned of reduced traffic, reflecting the dangers facing commercial shipping in the region. Even without a formal blockade, heightened threats have forced shipping companies to adjust routes, schedules and risk assessments.

The administration's message has been that the strait must remain open and that any Iranian attempt to control traffic through it would be unacceptable. Rubio's remark that a tolling system would be illegal reflected that position in especially direct terms. The comments were part of a broader warning to Tehran not to interfere with commercial shipping or use the chokepoint as leverage in negotiations.

The U.S. military presence in the region remains a factor in the crisis. American forces continue to support maritime security and help deter threats to commercial vessels. Officials have not publicly detailed every incident or decision that has shaped the current shipping environment, but the regional posture indicates the United States is treating the issue as a serious security concern.

At the same time, the administration has tried to avoid saying diplomacy is over. Rubio said the president would prefer to reach a deal, while also making clear that the United States would not accept an Iranian tolling scheme in the strait. That balance — pressure backed by military readiness but still leaving room for negotiations — has defined the administration's approach.

The political fight in Congress reflects that same uncertainty. Some lawmakers want stricter constraints on the president before any expanded military action, while others argue that such limits could weaken U.S. leverage at a moment when diplomacy is still unfolding. The postponed vote suggests that leaders are still searching for a consensus on how to proceed.

For now, the central facts remain the same: Trump wants toll-free access through the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says any tolling plan would be illegal, and House Republican leaders have delayed a vote on an Iran war powers resolution. Together, those developments show how shipping security, congressional oversight and executive authority are colliding as the U.S. manages its latest confrontation with Iran.

The stakes are high because the Strait of Hormuz is not just a regional issue. It is a global energy and trade corridor whose stability affects shipping companies, oil producers, consumers and governments around the world. That is why even brief comments about tolls or restrictions can attract immediate attention in Washington and beyond.

As of now, the administration has kept its position focused on opposing tolls, defending freedom of navigation and preserving room for diplomacy. Congress, meanwhile, is still deciding how much room to give the president if the situation escalates further. The dispute is likely to continue as long as tensions remain high in the Gulf and the political fight over Iran policy remains unresolved.