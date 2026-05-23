WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump canceled plans to attend his son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding and returned to the White House on Friday after a speech in New York as senior officials reviewed the status of negotiations with Iran and possible military options if diplomacy fails.

Trump posted on Truth Social: "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!"

The White House altered Trump's weekend schedule after a morning meeting with senior national security officials. The president had been scheduled to stay at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey following the New York event.

National Security Meeting

Trump convened Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles at the White House on Friday morning. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Europe and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was attending the U.S. Naval Academy graduation ceremony.

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The meeting reviewed the status of talks with Iran and possible scenarios if diplomacy collapsed. No final decision was made on next steps, according to reports.

Trump had been presented with options for restarting military action. Earlier in the week, he said he had been an hour away from ordering strikes before holding back at the request of Gulf nations.

Diplomatic Efforts

Delegations from Qatar and Pakistan traveled to Tehran on Friday in an effort to end the conflict. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei said there were still significant differences between the Iranian and U.S. positions and that an agreement would require more time and further negotiations.

Pakistan has served as the official mediator since fighting began, while Qatar has acted as a back channel between Washington and Tehran. Doha had previously distanced itself from mediation after coming under attack from Iranian missiles and drones.

A shaky ceasefire has been in place since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28. The situation has been complicated by a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and Tehran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz Developments

President Trump stated the United States does not want tolls imposed in the Strait of Hormuz. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said any Iranian tolling system in the waterway would be considered "illegal."

U.S. Central Command reported that American forces have redirected 97 commercial ships during the blockade of Iranian ports. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said threats in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf remained at a "critical" level and traffic through the strait was "significantly reduced."

Regional Sanctions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon "must be fully disarmed." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on nine individuals linked to Hezbollah, accusing them of obstructing Lebanon's peace process.

Military Perspective

Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kirk Lippold, former commanding officer of the USS Cole, said renewed American combat operations against Iran appear increasingly likely. Speaking on "America Reports," Lippold stated it is now "a matter of not if, but when the United States is going to recommence combat operations."

Lippold added, "The president has given the Iranians every opportunity to come to the right answer through diplomatic channels. Iran will not give up their nuclear program."

He suggested the administration is using negotiations to allow the U.S. military time to "rearm, refuel, and be ready for combat operations." Lippold advised against publicly declaring negotiations over to avoid giving Iran preparation time.

Congressional Action

House Republican leaders canceled a planned vote on a resolution that would have restricted Trump's ability to engage in military action against Iran without congressional approval. The delay reflects ongoing discussions within the party.

Background on Tensions

The current conflict escalated with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran beginning Feb. 28. Negotiations have involved multiple international mediators but have faced significant obstacles regarding Iran's nuclear program and regional security issues.

Iranian state media reported that current talks are not addressing Tehran's nuclear program. A Qatari team remained in Tehran to support discussions.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant portion of global oil transport. Disruptions have raised concerns about energy prices and international shipping costs.

Trump Family Wedding

Donald Trump Jr. was scheduled to marry Bettina in a private ceremony. The wedding plans were adjusted due to the evolving international situation. Trump expressed congratulations to the couple in his Truth Social post.

The decision to remain in Washington underscores the administration's focus on the Iran situation during a critical diplomatic window. Officials continue to monitor developments in the Persian Gulf region.