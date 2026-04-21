Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare comment about the Strait of Hormuz.

Xi emphasized the need to open the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that this will be the most beneficial decision for all.

Xi Jinping Comments on Strait of Hormuz

According to 9News, the state news agency of China reported that Xi has spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

"The Strait of Hormuz should remain open to normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries ‌and ⁠the international community," Xi reportedly said.

Xi also stressed that China supported all peace efforts. He likewise said that the conflict between the US and Iran must be resolved through dialogue.

JD Vance to Head Delegation Should Iran Agree to Talks

While Iran has remained firm thus far that it is no longer open to any peace talks, US Vice President JD Vance will still fly to Pakistan to lead the US diplomatic delegation.

Alongside Vance, Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will also be part of the delegation, according to The Guardian. Kushner is Trump's son-in-law.

Should Iran agree to peace talks, its delegation will reportedly be once again headed by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Ghalibaf had accused Trump of turning this negotiating table – in his own imagination – into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering."