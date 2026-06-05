Free Doughnuts Today: National Doughnut Day 2026 Brings Freebies and Deals at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin'

CHICAGO — Doughnut lovers across the United States can indulge in free and discounted treats on Friday as National Doughnut Day returns, marking the annual celebration of the sweet fried pastry with promotions at major chains including Krispy Kreme and Dunkin'.

The holiday, observed on the first Friday in June, falls this year on June 5. It honors the Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies," the women who provided comfort and doughnuts to American soldiers during World War I, while also serving as a fun occasion for consumers to enjoy specials at participating locations nationwide.

The tradition dates back to 1938, when the Salvation Army in Chicago established the day as a fundraiser during the Great Depression. The Donut Lassies, volunteers who traveled to France in 1917, fried doughnuts for troops near the front lines, often using improvised tools like soldiers' helmets as fryers. Their efforts boosted morale and helped popularize doughnuts back home when the "doughboys" returned.

"National Doughnut Day is one of our most joyful traditions – a moment to celebrate the doughnuts people love, the guests who inspire us every day and the simple happiness that comes from sharing something sweet," Alison Holder, chief brand and product officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.

Today, the day blends nostalgia with modern marketing as bakeries and fast-food outlets roll out deals to draw customers. While supplies last and at participating locations, here is a roundup of some of the top offers available on June 5, 2026:

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free doughnut of their choice with no purchase necessary. The promotion includes classics like Original Glazed but excludes limited-edition and seasonal varieties. Additionally, buyers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2 when purchasing any other dozen at regular price, available in-store, drive-thru, online or for pickup and delivery with promo code BOGO2.

Dunkin' continues its long-running tradition, providing a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage for the 16th consecutive year. The deal is available while supplies last at participating locations, in-store or via the app.

"Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin', stated that the chain is making the day even sweeter for guests with expanded celebrations throughout the week."

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations are discounting classic glazed doughnuts to 50 cents each for members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs. Shoppers can also find packs of 7-Select mini doughnuts for $1.

Duck Donuts is giving away one free classic doughnut per guest in-store on June 5, with no purchase required and the offer limited to one per person.

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken customers who spend $15 or more between June 5 and 7 can receive a free Korean doughnut with dipping sauce using promo code DONUTDAY when ordering online or via the app.

Lidl rewards members can redeem a free bakery doughnut through the myLidl app at participating stores on Friday, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary for the single-use offer.

Paris Baguette is providing rewards members with a free sugar mochi doughnut or small twist doughnut with a qualifying purchase on June 5.

Voodoo Doughnut has special perks for the first 100 customers, including a free foldable tote bag with purchase, and all doughnuts will be pink for the holiday. Fan club members can also score a free doughnut, excluding specialties, while supplies last.

Gopuff shoppers can save 20% when buying any two Crave Shoppe products, which include various glazed and specialty doughnut options.

Other chains like Shipley Do-Nuts are also participating with their own promotions, such as free signature glazed doughnuts with purchase using specific codes.

The deals come as Americans continue to embrace comfort foods amid busy schedules. Doughnuts, with their variety of flavors from classic glazed to filled and frosted creations, remain a popular indulgence. Industry experts note that limited-time promotions like these often drive significant foot traffic and boost sales for participating brands.

The Cultural and Economic Impact

National Doughnut Day has grown beyond its charitable origins into a nationwide marketing event. Chains use the day to highlight their products, foster customer loyalty through apps and rewards programs, and generate social media buzz as people share their hauls online.

For smaller independent shops, the holiday provides an opportunity to compete with big names by offering unique local flavors or community events. Some bakeries host donut-eating contests or donate portions of proceeds to causes echoing the Salvation Army's original mission of service and support.

Consumers are advised to check with specific locations ahead of time, as offers may vary by store, require apps or memberships, and are subject to availability. Lines are expected to form early at popular spots like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', especially in urban areas.

Health-conscious diners might opt for moderation, perhaps pairing a treat with a walk or balancing it with healthier choices. Nutritionists remind that while occasional indulgences can fit into a balanced lifestyle, doughnuts are best enjoyed as an occasional delight rather than daily fare due to their high sugar and fat content.

A Sweet Tradition Evolves

The story of the Donut Lassies remains central to the day's meaning. During World War I, these women worked under challenging conditions, delivering fresh doughnuts to soldiers in trenches. Their resourcefulness — using limited ingredients and makeshift equipment — turned simple fried dough into symbols of home and hope.

When the troops returned, they brought a taste for the treat, helping establish doughnuts as an American staple. The 1938 Chicago event raised funds for the needy while commemorating that service, a dual purpose that still resonates today.

In 2026, the celebration reflects broader trends in the food industry, including a focus on experiential marketing and digital engagement. Many chains encourage customers to post photos with hashtags, amplifying the reach organically.

For families, the day offers a chance for fun outings. Parents can introduce children to the history while enjoying a sweet reward. Schools and community groups sometimes incorporate educational elements about the Lassies' bravery into activities.

As the sun rises on June 5, doughnut enthusiasts are encouraged to plan their routes efficiently. Combining stops at multiple chains could maximize savings, though patience for lines and respect for staff handling high volumes are key.

Whether grabbing a quick glazed at the drive-thru or savoring a fresh, warm one in-store, the day promises smiles and satisfied cravings. It serves as a lighthearted reminder of simple pleasures and community spirit that traces back more than a century.

With dozens of locations participating, National Doughnut Day 2026 is set to be one of the sweetest Fridays of the year. Doughnut devotees are urged not to miss out on the deals, but to remember the humble origins that made the holiday possible.