McDonald's is reviving one of its most requested discontinued flavors, but not in the form fans originally knew it. Starting July 21, the fast-food giant will introduce a new Caesar Sauce alongside three menu items built around it, marking the return of a taste that disappeared from the chain's menu years ago.

The rollout comes after years of customer requests for the chain to bring back its Chicken Caesar salad, which was discontinued in 2020 when McDonald's pulled all of its salads from the menu nationwide. While the salad itself is not returning, the Caesar flavor customers loved is making a comeback in a new format designed for the chain's chicken lineup.

A New Sauce Built Around a Classic Flavor

At the center of the new lineup is McDonald's all-new Caesar Sauce, a creamy blend combining Parmesan cheese, lemon and garlic flavors. The sauce will be available to order à la carte for dipping, or as an addition to several of the chain's chicken menu items.

Rather than resurrecting the original salad, McDonald's has built an entirely new set of offerings around the sauce, signaling a shift in strategy toward incorporating nostalgic flavors into its existing core menu rather than reviving discontinued formats outright.

Four New Items Hit Menus July 21

Beginning July 21, McDonald's will debut four items tied to the Caesar Sauce launch: the sauce itself, a Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich, a Caesar Snack Wrap, and McCrispy Strips served with Caesar Sauce for dipping.

The Bacon Caesar McCrispy features a McCrispy chicken filet topped with the new Caesar Sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, Roma tomato, crispy onions and crinkle-cut pickles, all served on a toasted potato roll. The sandwich combines several of the chain's popular toppings with the new sauce as its central flavor component.

The Caesar Snack Wrap takes a different approach, featuring a McCrispy Strip topped with cheese, shredded lettuce and Caesar Sauce, rolled into a tortilla for a more portable option. The format positions McDonald's among the earliest major fast-food chains to bring a Caesar-flavored wrap to drive-thru menus nationwide, following similar wrap offerings introduced by other chains in recent years.

Rounding out the lineup, McDonald's McCrispy Strips — which recently underwent a recipe change resulting in a crunchier texture thanks to new Panko breading — will also be available paired with the Caesar Sauce for dipping, giving customers a simpler way to try the new flavor without committing to a full sandwich or wrap.

Capitalizing on a Flavor That Never Faded

Read more McDonald's Shares Slip Further Today as Weak Traffic and Russell Index Exit Continue to Weigh on Stock McDonald's Shares Slip Further Today as Weak Traffic and Russell Index Exit Continue to Weigh on Stock

The decision to bring back Caesar flavor reflects a broader trend in the fast-food industry, where chains have increasingly looked to capitalize on flavors that maintain lasting popularity with customers rather than chasing short-lived viral trends. Some food trends fade quickly, while others, such as pickle-flavored items and hot honey sauces that have appeared across multiple chains in recent years, have proven durable enough to justify long-term menu additions.

Caesar has apparently fallen into the latter category for McDonald's. Despite the chain discontinuing its salad lineup in 2020, customer demand for the Caesar flavor persisted for years afterward, with fans repeatedly asking the company to bring it back. That sustained interest appears to have factored into the decision to reintroduce the flavor, albeit through new products rather than a direct salad revival.

Part of a Broader Wave of Menu Additions

The Caesar Sauce launch arrives amid a broader wave of new product rollouts across the fast-food industry this summer. McDonald's has recently introduced other new items, including a Hot Honey Sauce that has drawn comparisons to similar offerings at competing chains. Rival Burger King has also introduced six new menu items for a limited time, while McDonald's separately rolled out a limited-time meal tied to a popular collectible line that drew a strong reaction from fans on social media.

The frequency of new limited-time offerings underscores how central rotating menu items have become to fast-food marketing strategies, as chains look to generate repeat visits and social media buzz through nostalgia-driven or trend-responsive products.

Limited-Time Availability

McDonald's has confirmed that the new Caesar Sauce and its three accompanying menu items will only be available for a limited time, though the company has not specified an exact end date for the promotion. Customers interested in trying the new items are being encouraged not to wait, given the uncertainty around how long the offerings will remain on menus.

For longtime fans who have missed the chain's Chicken Caesar salad since its discontinuation, the new lineup offers a way to experience the flavor again, even if the format looks different from what they remember. Whether the new Caesar-flavored items will eventually become permanent menu fixtures, similar to the way some past limited-time flavors have stuck around, remains to be seen.

What Customers Can Expect

Starting July 21, customers visiting participating McDonald's locations will be able to order the Bacon Caesar McCrispy, the Caesar Snack Wrap, and McCrispy Strips with Caesar Sauce, or simply add the standalone Caesar Sauce to other menu items for dipping. Pricing and availability may vary by location, and customers are encouraged to check with their local McDonald's or the chain's mobile app for specific details closer to the launch date.

The rollout marks McDonald's latest attempt to blend nostalgia with new product innovation, giving longtime fans of the discontinued Caesar salad a fresh way to enjoy the flavor they've been asking the company to bring back for years.