SYDNEY — Renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor will appear as a guest judge on the current season of "MasterChef Australia," bringing his culinary expertise to the popular reality competition series for a special episode.

The announcement highlights Kapoor's international profile as one of India's most recognizable television chefs. His guest stint is scheduled for Sunday's episode, which will be available to stream in India the following day on JioHotstar.

The judging panel for season 18 features returning judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli. Kapoor joins a lineup of guest judges that has included notable figures from various culinary and cultural backgrounds.

Kapoor previously served as a judge on the Indian version of "MasterChef" during its third and fourth seasons. He is widely known in India for hosting "Khana Khazana," Asia's longest-running cooking show for 19 years, and for launching FoodFood, the country's first 24-hour Hindi-language cooking channel.

In comments about his experience filming the Australian episode, Kapoor noted the logistical demands of the appearance. "I had never travelled such a long distance for a single episode, and it was a fun experience," he said.

He highlighted the production's efficiency and professionalism. "At MasterChef Australia, everyone is very professional in the way they manage everything. More importantly, they said they would begin at 'this time' and finish at 'that time', and they did...which does not happen in shows in our country. That was very heartening and very good to see," Kapoor told NDTV.

Kapoor also praised the balance the show strikes between competition and emotional engagement. "The contestants were completely immersed in what they were doing. It was exciting to see because, in terms of competitive cooking on television, if there is one show that has cracked the code for keeping it competitive yet very likeable and lovable, I think MasterChef Australia tops the chart. I think they lead, and the rest follow," he said.

Promotional materials for the episode referred to Kapoor as "The GOAT," acknowledging his stature in the culinary world.

His appearance underscores growing cultural exchange in global television formats. "MasterChef" has adapted successfully across countries, allowing chefs from different traditions to share perspectives while contestants tackle diverse challenges.

Kapoor's career spans decades as a restaurateur, author and television personality. His approachable style has made Indian cuisine accessible to millions, while his business ventures extend into food media and products.

"MasterChef Australia" has built a reputation for high production values and compelling storytelling. Contestants face intense pressure to create restaurant-quality dishes under time constraints, often incorporating mystery ingredients or themed challenges.

The current season continues the show's tradition of blending culinary skill with personal narratives, exploring contestants' backgrounds and motivations. This emotional layer has contributed to its enduring popularity with audiences.

For Kapoor, participating represented an opportunity to engage with a different competitive format. His observations about punctuality and professionalism reflect contrasts in television production practices between India and Australia.

The episode is expected to feature challenges that showcase Kapoor's knowledge of spices, Indian techniques and fusion possibilities. Guest judges often introduce cultural elements that expand contestants' repertoires and challenge their adaptability.

"MasterChef Australia" has previously featured international culinary stars, enriching the competition with global flavors and standards. Kapoor's inclusion adds an Indian perspective to the mix, potentially inspiring creative interpretations of subcontinental dishes.

In India, where Kapoor commands a massive following, his guest appearance is anticipated to draw significant viewership. The crossover appeals to fans of both the Australian and Indian editions, fostering cross-cultural appreciation of food television.

Kapoor's long-running "Khana Khazana" program revolutionized cooking shows in India by demonstrating recipes in a relatable, step-by-step manner. Its longevity speaks to his ability to connect with home cooks across generations and regions.

His FoodFood channel further expanded his reach, offering round-the-clock access to culinary content in Hindi. These platforms have helped popularize regional Indian cuisines and modern interpretations.

As a guest judge, Kapoor is likely to emphasize creativity, flavor balance and respect for ingredients — principles central to his own philosophy. His feedback could provide valuable insights for contestants navigating high-stakes cook-offs.

The Australian series maintains strong ratings by combining technical challenges with relatable human stories. Contestants often form bonds, sharing techniques and encouragement despite the competitive environment.

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Production teams carefully curate challenges to test versatility, from fine dining to street food and molecular gastronomy. Kapoor's episode may incorporate elements highlighting his expertise in Indian spices and vegetarian cooking.

His positive assessment of the show's structure and contestant dedication reinforces its reputation for excellence. The balance of competition and likability has influenced similar formats worldwide.

For Australian audiences, Kapoor's appearance offers a chance to learn from a chef whose influence extends far beyond India. His global perspective could introduce new flavor profiles and cooking methods to the kitchen.

The collaboration exemplifies how food transcends borders, serving as a medium for cultural exchange. Television programs like "MasterChef" play a role in broadening palates and fostering understanding through shared culinary experiences.

As the season progresses, guest judges bring fresh energy and specialized knowledge. Kapoor's episode is positioned as a highlight, leveraging his celebrity status and culinary authority.

Viewers in India will have convenient access via streaming, aligning with the growing consumption of international content on digital platforms. This availability expands the show's reach and strengthens ties between entertainment markets.

Kapoor's journey from television chef in India to guest judge in Australia illustrates the global nature of modern culinary fame. His career demonstrates how passion for food can create opportunities across continents.

The episode promises engaging moments as contestants respond to Kapoor's challenges and critiques. His warmth and expertise are expected to enhance the viewing experience for fans of the long-running series.

"MasterChef Australia" continues to evolve while maintaining core elements that have made it a staple of reality television. Kapoor's participation adds another layer of international appeal to an already successful format.

As both industries exchange talent and ideas, such crossovers enrich programming and celebrate the universal language of cuisine. Kapoor's appearance stands as a notable example of this dynamic.