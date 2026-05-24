Anthony Edwards Daps Up Spurs Players Mid-Game 6 Blowout, Addresses Criticism

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards congratulated San Antonio Spurs players on the court with 8:01 remaining in Game 6 of the 2026 Western Conference First Round while his team trailed by 33 points.

With the Timberwolves trailing decisively, coach Chris Finch removed his starters from the game. Edwards then walked over and dapped up several Spurs players.

The gesture drew immediate backlash from former players and fans. Dirk Nowitzki and Udonis Haslem criticized the action during the NBA on Prime postgame show.

Edwards addressed the controversy in a video posted to his YouTube channel. He said, "Yes, eight minutes in the game, but we're not going back in the game. When you win a playoff series, everybody's celebrating at the end of the game, so they're gonna be smiling while I'm pissed off, and we just lost."

Edwards continued, "So I was just like, 'S***, let me go and congratulate these boys, because I ain't trying to be kiking with you all after you all whooped my a**.'"

He added that he would have preferred not to congratulate the Spurs at all. "Then what would they have been saying about me? That would have been a whole other conversation," Edwards said.

Series Outcome

The Spurs defeated the Timberwolves in six games to advance. San Antonio, led by Victor Wembanyama, proved to be the stronger team throughout the series. The Timberwolves had been competitive in the regular season but struggled to match the Spurs' depth and execution in the playoffs.

Edwards' Performance

Edwards was one of Minnesota's leading scorers during the series but could not overcome the team's overall disadvantages. The 24-year-old has been recognized for his competitive intensity throughout his career.

Coach's Decision

Finch's decision to pull the starters with a large deficit in the fourth quarter was standard in a game that was no longer competitive. The blowout allowed Edwards the opportunity to acknowledge the opposing team while the game was still technically ongoing.

Broader Reaction

The incident sparked widespread discussion on sports talk shows and social media. Critics argued the gesture was inappropriate while the game clock was still running. Supporters noted that the outcome was already decided and viewed it as a display of sportsmanship.

Edwards emphasized that his teammates were not bothered by the action. He stated that if any issue existed within the locker room, veteran leaders would address it privately during the offseason.

Edwards Background

Anthony Edwards has established himself as a franchise cornerstone for the Timberwolves. Drafted first overall in 2020, he has developed into one of the league's top young scorers and leaders. The 2026 playoffs represented another step in his growth, despite the early exit.

The Timberwolves will enter the offseason evaluating their roster and potential improvements after the series loss.

Spurs Advancement

The Spurs continued their strong playoff run with the series victory. The young team has shown significant promise with Wembanyama leading the way. San Antonio will face the winner of another Western Conference series in the next round.

Read more (VIDEO) Spurs Dominate Wolves in Game 6, Advance to Face Thunder in Western Conference Finals (VIDEO) Spurs Dominate Wolves in Game 6, Advance to Face Thunder in Western Conference Finals

NBA Context

Gestures of sportsmanship between opposing players have occurred in past playoff series, though the timing of Edwards' action drew specific attention. The NBA has not issued any comment or discipline regarding the incident.

The Timberwolves organization has not released an official statement on the matter. Edwards' comments in the YouTube video appear to have closed the public discussion from his perspective.