MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves provided a positive yet cautious update on superstar Anthony Edwards ahead of Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, listing the All-Star guard as questionable with his lingering left knee bone bruise while emphasizing steady progress in his recovery.

Edwards, who made a remarkably quick return from a hyperextension and bone bruise suffered in the first round against the Denver Nuggets, has been a key factor in Minnesota's 1-1 series tie with San Antonio. The 24-year-old delivered 18 points off the bench in a Game 1 road victory and continued contributing in Game 2 despite limited minutes as the Spurs evened the series.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch confirmed Edwards has participated in on-court activities and is progressing well, but the team will monitor his condition through Friday's shootaround before making a final decision. "Ant has been pushing hard," Finch said. "We're being smart with him because we know how important he is not just for this series but for what we hope is a long run."

The injury occurred in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round series when Edwards landed awkwardly while contesting a shot. Initial fears of a multi-week absence proved overly pessimistic as the dynamic guard returned in just nine days, earning praise for his toughness and rehabilitation discipline. Edwards has described himself as feeling "not limited at all," though the team continues to manage his workload carefully.

Series Context and Edwards' Impact

The Timberwolves entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed after a solid regular season but have faced adversity with injuries. Edwards' availability has been a major boost, providing scoring punch, athleticism and leadership that proved decisive in the Game 1 win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Without him at full strength, Minnesota relies heavily on Julius Randle, who has stepped up with strong double-doubles.

San Antonio, led by the towering Wembanyama, has made the series competitive with elite rim protection and young talent. Game 2 saw the Spurs capitalize on Minnesota's turnovers and fatigue, setting up a critical Game 3 at Target Center where home-court energy could tilt the momentum.

Edwards averaged nearly 29 points per game during the regular season and has embraced a leadership role, mentoring younger teammates while maintaining his explosive playing style. His quick healing has drawn comparisons to his "Wolverine" nickname around the organization, reflecting his high pain threshold and dedication to recovery protocols.

Medical and Recovery Details

The left knee injury involved a hyperextension and bone bruise but no structural ligament damage, according to MRI results. Bone bruises can be unpredictable, often causing lingering soreness and swelling that requires careful load management. Edwards has focused on anti-inflammatory measures, strength exercises and mobility work to avoid stiffness.

Medical experts note that players with Edwards' explosiveness must balance aggressive rehab with risk mitigation. Returning too soon could lead to compensatory injuries elsewhere, while sitting too long risks rust and loss of rhythm. The Timberwolves' medical staff has earned praise for navigating this balance effectively.

Edwards himself expressed optimism after recent sessions. "I don't think I'm limited at all," he told reporters. "Whatever coach needs from me, I'm ready." His presence off the bench has already provided a spark, though full starting-lineup minutes would represent another step forward.

Broader Playoff Implications

A Timberwolves victory in Game 3 would give them a 2-1 series lead and home-court advantage in a best-of-seven format that favors the more experienced squad. Minnesota's defensive identity, anchored by players like Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert when healthy, pairs well with Edwards' offensive firepower.

For the Spurs, maintaining pressure on Edwards' knee through physical play remains a strategic focus. Wembanyama's record-setting blocks in Game 1 highlighted San Antonio's defensive potential, but Minnesota's depth has proven resilient.

NBA analysts view this series as a pivotal test for both franchises. The Timberwolves aim to build on their recent playoff momentum, while the young Spurs seek to establish themselves as legitimate contenders. Edwards' health could ultimately decide the outcome.

Fan and Team Reactions

Target Center is expected to be electric for Game 3, with fans eager to welcome Edwards back at closer to full strength. Social media has been flooded with support for the star, who has become a beloved figure in Minnesota for his charisma and on-court dominance.

Teammates have rallied around him throughout the recovery process. Randle and others have shouldered extra minutes, demonstrating the team's collective resilience. Finch has stressed a "next man up" mentality while protecting Edwards' long-term availability.

What to Watch in Game 3

If Edwards starts or plays extended minutes, expect increased pace and scoring opportunities for the Timberwolves. His ability to attack the rim and stretch the floor with threes forces defenses to adjust, potentially opening lanes for teammates. Monitoring his movement and explosiveness in warmups will provide the clearest pre-game indicator.

Regardless of his final status, the Timberwolves emphasize preparation and execution. The series remains highly competitive, with both teams capable of winning on any given night. Edwards' presence, even limited, elevates Minnesota's ceiling significantly.

As Game 3 approaches, all eyes remain on the Timberwolves' injury report and Edwards' determined push to contribute at the highest level. His resilience has already inspired fans and teammates alike, adding another compelling chapter to Minnesota's playoff journey.