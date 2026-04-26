PORTLAND, Ore. — Victor Wembanyama remains in the NBA's concussion protocol and is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving the San Antonio Spurs to prepare for another critical playoff contest without their 7-foot-4 superstar just days after a frightening head-first fall.

The 22-year-old Defensive Player of the Year suffered the concussion in Game 2 on April 21 when he was fouled and crashed face-first to the court in San Antonio. He played only 12 minutes, recording five points before exiting and entering league protocol. The Spurs have since split the first three games of the Western Conference first-round series without him, winning Game 3 in Portland on Friday night 120-108 to take a 2-1 lead.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed Saturday that Wembanyama continues progressing through the return-to-play steps but has not been cleared. "We're still running through the process and continuing to work with the NBA," Johnson said. The team has emphasized caution with the young phenom's long-term health over rushing him back in a best-of-seven series.

The Scary Fall That Changed the Series

Wembanyama's injury occurred with under nine minutes left in the second quarter of Game 2. After contact with Portland's Jrue Holiday, the towering Frenchman fell awkwardly, his jaw slamming into the hardwood. He lay motionless briefly with eyes closed before walking to the locker room under his own power but was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Medical staff diagnosed a concussion. Per NBA guidelines, players cannot engage in full activity for at least 48 hours and must complete a graduated return-to-play protocol, including symptom-free benchmarks, exertion tests and clearance from both team physicians and league experts. The median absence for NBA concussions hovers around seven to nine days.

Wembanyama traveled with the team to Portland and has increased light activity, including cardio work. He was on the bench for Friday's Game 3 victory, providing encouragement to teammates. Yet full participation Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN remains uncertain.

Spurs' Resilience Without Their Franchise Cornerstone

San Antonio proved it can compete without Wembanyama in Game 3. Stephon Castle exploded for 33 points, while De'Aaron Fox and others stepped up in a balanced attack. The Spurs' depth — built around young talent and veterans — has been tested early in these playoffs.

Still, the absence is felt on both ends. Wembanyama's rim protection, rebounding and spacing are unmatched. In Game 1, he dropped 35 points in his playoff debut during a 111-98 victory. His presence forces defenses to adjust schemes that Portland has exploited in his absence.

Johnson has leaned on Luke Kornet in the starting lineup, with solid contributions from the bench. The coach praised the group's adaptability: "We've got a lot of guys who are ready to play big minutes and make big plays." But everyone understands the gap when the franchise face is sidelined.

Concussion Protocol: Safety First

The NBA's concussion protocol, strengthened over years following high-profile cases, prioritizes player safety. Symptoms can include headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light or cognitive fog — none of which can be rushed. Experts note that young athletes like Wembanyama, still developing physically, benefit from conservative management to avoid second-impact syndrome or prolonged recovery.

Analysts suggest a potential return for Game 5 in San Antonio on Tuesday is more realistic if he progresses well. The Spurs hold home-court advantage and lead the series, providing some margin, but a deep run without their MVP finalist would be challenging.

Wembanyama's Rise and Stakes

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2023, Wembanyama has transformed the Spurs from lottery regulars into a 62-20 powerhouse this season. He earned unanimous Defensive Player of the Year honors and MVP finalist status, averaging elite numbers while anchoring one of the league's best defenses. His unique blend of size, skill and basketball IQ has drawn comparisons to legends, but his health remains paramount at age 22.

The injury comes at a pivotal moment. Portland, led by Scoot Henderson's scoring bursts, has shown fight, evening the series in Game 2 after Wembanyama exited. Blazers fans have embraced the underdog role, packing Moda Center for raucous home games.

Broader Implications for Spurs and Playoffs

San Antonio's front office built this roster for sustained contention around Wembanyama. Missing time early in the postseason tests that vision but also highlights depth acquired through smart drafting and trades, including the addition of Fox. A series victory without him would boost confidence, yet his return could shift momentum dramatically.

League-wide, the case underscores ongoing discussions about load management, injury prevention and star availability in the playoffs. Teams balance competitive urgency with medical prudence, especially with a generational talent whose career trajectory could define the franchise for a decade.

What to Watch Sunday

If Wembanyama is ruled out, expect heavy minutes for the supporting cast. Portland will likely continue aggressive schemes targeting the paint and perimeter. If he plays, even in a limited role, his mere presence could alter defensive rotations and energize the Spurs.

Fans and analysts await the final injury report closer to tip-off. Wembanyama has expressed eagerness to return but deferred to medical staff. His teammates remain focused on the task at hand, echoing Johnson's message of resilience.

The Spurs-Blazers series has delivered drama, from Wembanyama's record-setting playoff debut to his scary fall and the team's road resilience. As Game 4 unfolds, all eyes remain on the sideline — hoping for the towering figure in No. 1 to check in, while understanding the bigger picture of his health.

Whatever the outcome Sunday, the narrative centers on Wembanyama's recovery. For a Spurs team built around him, every step in protocol brings them closer to full strength as they chase a deeper playoff run.