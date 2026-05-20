SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama posted 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 49 minutes during Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals on May 18, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

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The 22-year-old Spurs center joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to achieve 40-plus points and 20-plus rebounds in a conference finals debut. He also became the fourth player in NBA history — alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — to post at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a single playoff game.

Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game during the 2025-26 regular season while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors as the youngest recipient in league history and led the NBA in blocks for the third straight season.

Through the 2026 playoffs, Wembanyama has posted multiple double-doubles and continued elite production. In earlier rounds he recorded 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a Western Conference Semifinals game, shooting better than 70 percent from the field in that contest.

Shaquille O'Neal has publicly praised Wembanyama's game. O'Neal called him "the first perfect big man" after a Spurs playoff win, citing his ability to score, defend, shoot and play as a team player.

Wembanyama has surpassed O'Neal for the most games with eight or more blocks by a player under age 23. He has also set early-career benchmarks in defensive production and combined statistical output.

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman, drafted first overall in 2023, has started in multiple All-Star Games and earned Rookie of the Year in 2023-24. His playing style combines perimeter shooting, rim protection and ball-handling skills rarely seen at his size.

San Antonio advanced to the 2026 Western Conference Finals with Wembanyama anchoring the lineup. The Spurs improved dramatically on defense with him on the court, ranking among the league's top units.

Wembanyama's statistical milestones include joining O'Neal, Olajuwon and Abdul-Jabbar in rare playoff performances. His Game 1 conference finals showing echoed dominant outings by historical big men while occurring at a younger age.

Through 181 career games entering the 2026 playoffs, Wembanyama averaged 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. His career field-goal percentage stands at 48.4 percent.

The Spurs organization built around Wembanyama with complementary talent, including rookie Dylan Harper. The team returned to deep postseason play for the first time since 2017.

Wembanyama represented France at the 2024 Olympics, winning silver. His international experience contributed to his development ahead of his third NBA season.

At 235 pounds, Wembanyama has continued adding strength while preserving mobility and length. This physical profile differs from traditional centers like O'Neal, who played near 300 pounds in his prime.

League records show Wembanyama's pace of production in blocks, scoring efficiency and rebounding. He has achieved multiple high-output games combining points, rebounds and blocks.

O'Neal and other analysts have drawn direct comparisons. Discussions focus on Wembanyama's versatility versus the interior dominance of past greats such as O'Neal, Olajuwon, Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and others.

Wembanyama's contract runs through at least the 2026-27 season. His presence has increased attention and ticket demand for Spurs games.

Historical centers built legacies over long careers with multiple championships and individual awards. Wembanyama's early body of work has generated widespread debate about his potential trajectory.

The Spurs face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama's performance in Game 1 helped secure a series lead.

As the 2026 NBA playoffs continue, Wembanyama's role remains central to San Antonio's run. His on-court impact and statistical profile sustain ongoing conversations about his place among the league's elite centers.