LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic finished fourth in 2025-26 NBA Most Valuable Player voting, a respectable but somewhat disappointing result for the Lakers superstar who battled a nagging hamstring injury throughout much of the season, limiting his availability and impacting his statistical dominance as the franchise fell short of championship expectations.

The Slovenian guard, widely regarded as one of the league's most talented players, received significant first-place votes but ultimately placed behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final tally released by the NBA on Monday. Despite missing 18 games due to the hamstring strain suffered in early April, Doncic still posted impressive averages of 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game in 64 appearances, showcasing his elite playmaking and scoring ability when healthy.

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Lakers coach JJ Redick expressed pride in Doncic's resilience. "Luka played through significant discomfort for much of the season," Redick said. "To put up those numbers while managing an injury that would sideline most players shows the kind of competitor he is. Fourth in MVP voting is still an honor, and we're excited about what's ahead once he's fully healthy."

The hamstring injury, initially diagnosed as Grade 2, kept Doncic out for the Lakers' playoff run, where the team was eliminated in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. His absence was widely cited as a major factor in the team's inability to advance further, despite strong contributions from LeBron James and supporting pieces.

Injury Timeline and Recovery Update

Doncic first felt the injury during a late regular-season game against the Houston Rockets on April 2. He attempted to play through it initially but was eventually shut down for the postseason after further imaging revealed more significant damage than first thought. The Lakers took a conservative approach, prioritizing long-term health over a rushed return.

As of mid-May 2026, Doncic has restarted the same strict high-protein diet and conditioning program that produced dramatic physical improvements last offseason. Sources close to the team say he is pain-free, has resumed light on-court work and is expected to participate in five-on-five scrimmages within the next two to three weeks.

The 27-year-old has been diligent in his rehabilitation, working closely with his personal training staff and Lakers medical personnel. His commitment to the recovery process has impressed the organization, which views a fully healthy Doncic as essential for maximizing the team's contention window alongside the 41-year-old James.

MVP Voting Breakdown

Gilgeous-Alexander claimed his second straight MVP award after leading the Thunder to the top seed in the West. Jokić finished second in his bid for a fourth MVP, while Antetokounmpo placed third. Doncic's fourth-place finish marks the second time in his career he has finished in the top five, a strong achievement considering the injury-limited campaign.

Voters cited Doncic's per-game efficiency and ability to elevate teammates even while not at full strength. His advanced metrics, including player efficiency rating and win shares, remained elite among qualified players. However, the missed games and reduced availability in the final stretch likely cost him higher placement.

Doncic has historically thrived in the MVP conversation when healthy, finishing as runner-up in 2024. This season's injury served as a reminder of the physical toll the position can take, particularly for a player of his size who absorbs significant contact while creating offense.

Lakers' Offseason Plans

The Lakers front office faces critical decisions this summer. With James entering his 24th season at age 41, the window for contention is narrowing. A fully healthy Doncic paired with James and Austin Reaves could form one of the league's most potent offensive trios. General manager Rob Pelinka is expected to target shooters and defenders in free agency and trades to better complement the two stars.

Doncic's injury recovery will be closely monitored. The team has emphasized long-term durability in his training regimen, focusing on core strength, flexibility and load management to reduce future injury risk. If the strict diet and conditioning program delivers similar results to last offseason, Doncic could enter 2026-27 in the best shape of his career.

Expert Analysis and League-Wide Reaction

Analysts largely viewed Doncic's fourth-place finish as fair given the circumstances. "Injury-limited seasons make MVP voting tricky," said ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "When healthy, Luka is absolutely a top-three player in this league. The fact he still finished fourth while missing significant time shows how highly regarded he is."

League insiders expect Doncic to use the snub as motivation heading into next season. His competitive fire and work ethic have been consistent themes throughout his career. Teammates describe him as quietly driven, someone who internalizes setbacks and responds with improved performance.

The broader Lakers roster will also factor into next season's outlook. Adding depth and defensive versatility around Doncic and James remains a priority. The team's cap flexibility and draft assets provide tools for meaningful improvements if the right opportunities arise.

Broader Implications for Doncic's Career

At 27, Doncic is entering what should be the prime of his career. His skill set — elite passing, scoring versatility and improving defense — positions him to be a perennial MVP candidate for years to come. The hamstring injury, while concerning, appears manageable with proper care and conditioning.

Doncic has expressed a strong desire to win a championship in Los Angeles. His partnership with James offers a unique opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players ever while establishing himself as the franchise's long-term face. The coming seasons will test whether this duo can deliver another title for the Lakers.

For now, the focus remains on full recovery and preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. Doncic's fourth-place MVP finish, while not the outcome he or the Lakers hoped for, still underscores his elite status and the bright future ahead once healthy.

As the NBA offseason begins, all eyes will be on Doncic's rehabilitation progress and the Lakers' efforts to build a more complete roster around their two stars. The hamstring injury may have cost him higher MVP placement this season, but it has also highlighted his toughness and commitment to returning stronger. Lakers fans and the broader NBA community will be watching closely to see how the Slovenian superstar rebounds in what could be a pivotal year for both him and the franchise.