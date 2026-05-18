CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points as the Cavaliers routed the Pistons 125-94 in Game 7 on Sunday night in Detroit, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018.

The Cavaliers controlled the game from the opening minutes and never allowed Detroit to establish rhythm or confidence. Cleveland's pace, shot-making and defensive pressure set the tone early, and once the visitors built separation, the outcome quickly shifted from a tense Game 7 to a one-sided finish. The margin reflected not only Cleveland's offensive execution, but also the discipline and physicality that defined its best stretches throughout the series.

Mitchell provided the headline performance, but the win was a true team effort. Cleveland moved the ball with purpose, created clean looks and repeatedly punished Detroit's defensive breakdowns. The Cavaliers also won the hustle battle, used their size effectively around the rim and forced the Pistons into rushed possessions. By the second half, Cleveland was in full control, and the game became a showcase for the depth and maturity that have carried the club through this postseason run.

Detroit entered the night with momentum and belief after extending the series to a decisive seventh game, but the Pistons could not match Cleveland's intensity once the Cavaliers found their footing. The Pistons were competitive early, yet the game gradually slipped away as Cleveland tightened defensively and kept finding answers on offense. Every time Detroit appeared ready to make a push, the Cavaliers responded with a basket, a stop or an extra possession that slowed the comeback attempt.

The victory sends Cleveland into the East finals with real confidence and a growing sense that this group can withstand the pressure of playoff basketball. Mitchell again served as the primary engine, but the Cavaliers' success came from a broader formula: a steady backcourt, strong interior play, defensive versatility and a bench that supplied useful minutes. Those ingredients have made Cleveland difficult to solve when the stakes are highest, and they were all on display in the decisive closeout win.

For the Pistons, the defeat was painful but not empty. This series gave a young roster a valuable taste of high-level playoff basketball, and the experience should matter moving forward. Detroit showed toughness and resilience in extending the matchup to seven games, but Game 7 exposed the gap between a developing team and one that is ready to take the next step. The Pistons will leave the postseason with lessons about consistency, execution and the demands of closing out a series.

Cleveland's performance was especially notable because Game 7s often produce tight, possession-by-possession battles. Instead, the Cavaliers made the contest look nearly routine after the first quarter. Their offense flowed with confidence, their defense limited easy looks and their rebounding prevented Detroit from generating second-chance opportunities. That combination turned a pressure-filled elimination game into one of the most lopsided finishes of the NBA postseason.

Mitchell's 26 points underscored why Cleveland has leaned on him in big moments. He gave the Cavaliers a reliable scoring presence, attacked with control and helped keep the offense organized whenever Detroit tried to make adjustments. His production reflected both individual talent and the benefit of playing within a system that gave him space to operate. When Mitchell was aggressive, Cleveland's attack opened up; when he drew attention, his teammates benefited from the attention he commanded.

Just as important, Cleveland did not depend on one player alone. The Cavaliers found scoring from multiple spots, which made it difficult for Detroit to focus on any single threat. That balance is one of the reasons Cleveland looked so composed throughout the night. In a postseason setting, where defenses are designed to take away first options and force difficult decisions, having multiple dependable contributors can decide a series. The Cavaliers showed that kind of flexibility in Game 7.

Defensively, Cleveland's effort was the defining factor. The Cavaliers contested shots, disrupted passing lanes and made Detroit work for nearly every clean look. The Pistons struggled to find the same offensive comfort they had earlier in the series, and the Cavaliers' pressure created a sense of inevitability as the game moved along. Once Cleveland established control, Detroit's attempts to speed up the pace or force mistakes no longer changed the shape of the night.

The setting only amplified the significance of the result. A Game 7 carries its own tension, and both teams entered knowing the season would end for one side in the harshest possible way. Cleveland handled that environment far better. Rather than playing tight, the Cavaliers looked organized and composed, which is often the difference in elimination games. Their ability to stay steady after the opening moments suggested a team that has learned from earlier playoff disappointments.

This win also represents a meaningful milestone for the franchise. Returning to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018 marks a clear step forward for a team that has spent recent seasons trying to reestablish itself among the conference's best. The Cavaliers have built around star power, depth and defensive accountability, and this series showed how those pieces can translate into postseason success. The next round will present a tougher challenge, but Cleveland has earned the right to believe it belongs on that stage.

Detroit, meanwhile, should take encouragement from how far it pushed the series. The Pistons were not overwhelmed by the moment until late in Game 7, and that resilience says something about the team's trajectory. Even in defeat, there were signs of progress: competitive stretches, young players gaining experience and a fan base getting a glimpse of what the future could become. The loss hurts, but it does not erase the steps forward that Detroit made this spring.

By the final minutes, the game had become a celebration for Cleveland and a lesson for Detroit. The Cavaliers had turned a difficult road environment into a statement win, while the Pistons were left to absorb the sting of a season-ending defeat. In playoff basketball, Game 7s can define a team's identity, and Cleveland's identity in this one was clear: prepared, balanced and relentless.

For the Cavaliers, the journey continues, and the expectations will rise with every round. For one night, though, they delivered a complete performance in the most important game of the series, and the final score told the story. Cleveland was sharper, stronger and more composed from start to finish, and that was more than enough to send the Cavaliers on to the East finals.