Kevin Durant Has 2-3 Playing Years Left as Rockets Star Eyes Houston Sunset at Age 37

HOUSTON — Kevin Durant, the 15-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion, enters the final chapter of his storied NBA career with roughly two to three high-level playing years remaining as he turns 38 in September 2026, according to contract details, performance trends and recent comments from the Houston Rockets forward.

Durant signed a two-year, $90 million extension with the Rockets in October 2025 that includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. The deal keeps him under contract through at least the end of the 2026-27 campaign at age 38, with the option to play a 21st NBA season at 39 if he chooses. After a first-round playoff exit this spring that included knee and ankle injuries, Durant has made clear his desire to finish his career in Houston while acknowledging the end is approaching.

At 37 years old with 18 seasons of wear, Durant remains an elite scorer capable of dropping 25-30 points on any given night, but durability concerns and Father Time have shortened his realistic window. Most analysts project two strong seasons plus a potential farewell year if his body cooperates, placing his effective playing years left at two to three.

Contract Situation Provides Clarity

Durant's current deal structure offers flexibility. He is earning approximately $54.7 million in the 2025-26 season. The extension drops his annual salary to around $43.9 million in 2026-27 and $46.1 million in the player-option year of 2027-28. By taking roughly $30 million less than the maximum possible, Durant gave Houston cap flexibility to build around him while securing his long-term future.

The player option for 2027-28 gives Durant an escape hatch if performance or health declines sharply. League sources indicate he intends to honor the full term unless unforeseen circumstances arise. This extension pushed his career earnings past $598 million, making him the highest-paid player in NBA history.

Performance and Durability Trends

Durant averaged strong numbers in 2025-26 despite missing time with injuries, continuing to showcase his trademark scoring efficiency and length on both ends. However, recurring lower-body issues — common for players his age and size — limited his availability during the Rockets' playoff run. He missed multiple games in the first-round series against the Lakers with a knee contusion and later ankle sprain.

Historically, Durant has defied age with elite shot-making and basketball IQ. Yet the physical demands of guarding quicker wings and absorbing nightly contact have taken a toll. Experts note that while his skill set ages gracefully, explosive athleticism has diminished slightly, shifting his game toward more mid-range and perimeter creation.

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Rockets management has signaled plans to "run it back" next season with additions for depth rather than major roster overhauls. This stability could extend Durant's effectiveness by reducing regular-season burden through better load management.

Durant's Own Words on the Future

In recent interviews, Durant has grown reflective. "There's gonna come a time when it's not my place, and we're creeping closer to that," he said earlier this year. "Having a handful of years, hopefully, left to do this, gotta start getting prepared for that next phase."

He has also expressed strong interest in representing Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, suggesting he aims to stay competitive through at least age 39-40. "Hell yeah, I want to play," Durant affirmed when asked about future international play.

Following the playoff exit, Durant clapped back at retirement speculation on social media, showing the competitive fire that has defined his career remains intact. He has repeatedly stated his intent to retire as a Rocket, viewing Houston as his final destination after previous stops in Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

Factors That Could Shorten or Extend His Window

Several variables will determine exactly how many seasons Durant has left:

Injury Management : Lower-body issues have become more frequent. Smart minutes restriction and advanced recovery could add one extra productive year.

: Lower-body issues have become more frequent. Smart minutes restriction and advanced recovery could add one extra productive year. Roster Support : Playing alongside young stars like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson reduces nightly defensive and offensive burden.

: Playing alongside young stars like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson reduces nightly defensive and offensive burden. Motivation : Durant's love for the game and desire for another title run could push him to 40, similar to LeBron James' trajectory.

: Durant's love for the game and desire for another title run could push him to 40, similar to LeBron James' trajectory. Team Success: Deep playoff runs accelerate wear, while early exits allow better preservation.

Most projections give Durant two elite seasons (2025-26 and 2026-27) followed by a potential diminished but still valuable 2027-28 campaign. Beyond that, a 22nd season would make him one of the oldest players in league history.

Legacy and Post-Career Plans

With four scoring titles, two championships, two Finals MVPs and a likely Hall of Fame induction on the first ballot, Durant's on-court legacy is secure. His remaining years will focus on mentoring Houston's young core and chasing ring No. 3. Off the court, his media company Boardroom and investments position him well for life after basketball.

Rockets fans have embraced Durant's veteran presence, and the organization views him as a bridge between their rebuilding past and contention future. Even as his playing days wind down, his basketball IQ and leadership will remain valuable assets.

What Comes Next

As the 2026 offseason begins, all eyes remain on Durant's health and the Rockets' supporting cast moves. Training camp in September will offer the first true gauge of his readiness for another high-stakes campaign at age 38. Whether he plays exactly two, three or more years, Durant has made clear he intends to exit on his own terms in a Rockets uniform.

For one of the most gifted scorers the game has ever seen, the final act promises drama, highlights and reflection. NBA fans should savor the remaining chapters of Kevin Durant's remarkable career while they last. The clock is ticking, but the Slim Reaper still has time to deliver more unforgettable moments.