LOS ANGELES — At 41 years old, LeBron James once again reminded the NBA why he remains one of basketball's most dominant forces, posting 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers to a 101-94 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

The win at Crypto.com Arena gave the Lakers a commanding 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 in Houston on Friday. Without injured stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James shouldered a heavy load alongside Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, delivering a vintage performance that included a game-sealing dunk and a crucial three-pointer during a decisive 15-0 run.

James' stat line added to his growing collection of records for players aged 40 or older in the postseason. He became the only player over 40 to lead a playoff game in points, rebounds and assists, while also setting marks for most playoff points, rebounds and assists per game by a player in that age group. The performance drew immediate comparisons to his prime years, with fans and analysts marveling at his efficiency and basketball IQ against a young, athletic Rockets roster.

Marcus Smart provided explosive support with 25 points, including five three-pointers, seven assists and five steals. The veteran guard became the first player in Lakers history to record at least 25 points, five threes and five steals in a postseason game. Luke Kennard added 23 points, continuing his hot shooting from Game 1 where he dropped a career playoff-high 27.

The Lakers built momentum in the second half after a tightly contested first quarter. Houston, bolstered by Kevin Durant's return from a brief knee injury, kept the game close early. Durant finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, but the Rockets struggled to contain James' playmaking and Smart's perimeter defense.

In the fourth quarter, James took over. He drilled a tough three-pointer to cap a 15-0 Lakers run that swung the momentum decisively. Later, he threw down a powerful reverse windmill slam that electrified the home crowd and effectively sealed the victory. The sequence underscored James' enduring explosiveness and ability to rise to the moment even deep into his career.

Coach JJ Redick praised James' leadership in the postgame locker room.

"LeBron is the ultimate competitor," Redick said. "He sets the tone every single night, whether it's scoring, facilitating or defending. When we're missing key pieces like Luka and AR, he elevates everyone around him. That's what makes him special."

The absence of Doncic, sidelined with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered April 2, and Reaves, dealing with an oblique issue, has forced the Lakers to rely on collective effort. Redick noted the team's resilience, saying the group has embraced expanded roles and defensive intensity. Doncic remains out indefinitely with no firm return timeline, though some optimism exists for a potential appearance later in the series if it extends.

Houston entered the game with confidence after a competitive Game 1 loss, but the Rockets' youth showed against the Lakers' veteran savvy. Alperen Sengun and other young stars battled inside, yet turnovers and missed opportunities in crunch time proved costly. The Rockets shot 40 percent from the field and struggled to slow James in transition and isolation sets.

James' efficiency stood out: he attacked the rim with purpose, found open teammates and anchored the defense. His ability to control the tempo echoed comparisons to Magic Johnson in his prime, as one social media post noted. At an age when most players have long retired, James continues to defy expectations, logging heavy minutes without visible decline.

The victory marked the Lakers' second straight home win in the series, capitalizing on strong crowd energy at Crypto.com Arena. Fans chanted "MVP" during James' highlights and erupted for his slam, creating an electric playoff atmosphere despite the team's injury woes.

For the Rockets, the loss highlighted areas for adjustment ahead of Game 3. Coach Ime Udoka will likely emphasize better ball movement and limiting James' driving lanes. Durant's presence provided scoring punch, but Houston needs more consistent contributions from its supporting cast to challenge the Lakers on the road.

The series now shifts to Toyota Center, where the Rockets will look to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole. Historically, teams leading 2-0 in a best-of-seven series hold a strong advantage, though upsets remain possible in the playoffs.

James downplayed individual accolades after the game, focusing instead on team goals.

"It's about winning," he said. "We've got a group that's bought in, protecting each other on both ends. We know what we're capable of when we play the right way."

The performance sparked widespread reaction across social media and sports networks. Clips of James' dunk and three-pointer went viral, with hashtags like #KingJames and #LakersTakeover trending. Analysts highlighted the historic nature of his stats, noting that few players in NBA history have sustained such production at his age.

LeBron's longevity has become a central narrative this postseason. Drafted in 2003, he is now in his 23rd NBA season and fourth with the Lakers following the blockbuster acquisition of Doncic last year. Pairing the two stars was expected to create a powerhouse offense, but injuries have tested the roster's depth early in the playoffs.

Still, the supporting cast has stepped up. Smart's two-way impact, Kennard's shooting and contributions from Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton have kept the Lakers competitive. The team's defensive rating improved noticeably in Game 2, forcing Houston into difficult shots.

As the series progresses, all eyes remain on potential returns for Doncic and Reaves. While neither is expected back immediately, their presence on the practice court in limited capacity has boosted morale. Redick has emphasized day-to-day management of their recoveries to avoid setbacks.

For Houston, the young core including Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and others gained valuable playoff experience. The Rockets pushed the more experienced Lakers to the brink in stretches, suggesting brighter days ahead if they can refine their execution.

Game 3 on Friday promises another intense battle. The Lakers will aim to extend their lead on the road, while the Rockets fight to protect home court and claw back into the series.

James' Game 2 masterpiece serves as a reminder of his greatness and the Lakers' championship aspirations. Even without their full roster, Los Angeles has shown it can compete at the highest level when its leader sets the standard.

As one viral clip caption read: "LeBron's Game 2 TAKE OVER vs Rockets 🔥." The moment encapsulated not just a win, but another chapter in the storied career of one of basketball's all-time greats.

With the series at 2-0, the Lakers stand one step closer to advancing, powered by the timeless brilliance of King James.