LOS ANGELES — Roki Sasaki turned in the finest start of his major league career Friday night, striking out a career-high 10 batters over seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 in the Freeway Series opener at Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman provided the lone run with a leadoff walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off former Dodgers reliever Kirby Yates, securing the victory for the hosts. Sasaki's dominant performance set the tone in a pitchers' duel against Angels starter Reid Detmers, allowing just two hits and two walks while showcasing improved velocity and command.

At 24 years and 214 days old, Sasaki became the fourth-youngest Japanese-born pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts in a major league game. The outing marked continued progress for the right-hander, who has shown marked improvement since incorporating a new splitter into his repertoire.

"This is the guy that we saw on video in Japan, and that we hoped to get," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Sasaki's recent form.

Sasaki limited the Angels to minimal damage, working efficiently and attacking the strike zone with confidence. His fastball reached a career-high 100.6 mph, and his splitter proved particularly effective, generating swings and misses while tunneling well with his heater. He has now dominated the Angels in two starts this season, previously tossing seven innings of one-run ball in Anaheim.

Breakthrough Amid Early Struggles

Sasaki signed with the Dodgers ahead of the 2025 season amid high expectations following a decorated career in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. His rookie year was interrupted by a right shoulder impingement, limiting him to eight starts with a 4.72 ERA before a strong postseason relief appearance. This season began unevenly, with a 6.11 ERA through his first four outings.

Since adding the splitter on April 25, however, Sasaki has posted a 3.12 ERA over seven starts, spanning more than 40 innings. In his last two outings, he has regained the triple-digit velocity that defined him in Japan. The slider-cutter added in the offseason has complemented his arsenal, allowing better sequencing and rhythm.

"I'm making small adjustments all the time. I think that because of that, everything's kind of put together," Sasaki said through interpreter Kensuke Okubo. "When I do that, I find a good rhythm out there. That kind of keeps me going."

The Dodgers have witnessed gradual development rather than an immediate supernova. Roberts acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to Major League Baseball, noting unfair expectations for a seamless adjustment.

"It's not what I would say we expected; it's what we heard. And then when you feel comfortable and confident, then you can start to expect things," Freeman added, praising Sasaki's back-to-back strong performances.

Freeman's Clutch Moment Seals Pitchers' Duel

The game remained scoreless until the ninth. Detmers matched Sasaki's effectiveness for much of the night, but the Dodgers' bullpen held firm before Freeman delivered. The first baseman, known for clutch hits, sent a 3-2 pitch from Yates over the wall in deep center for his 10th homer of the season and a dramatic victory.

The win improved the Dodgers' record against the Angels to 4-0 this season and highlighted their depth, with Shohei Ohtani back in the designated hitter role. A defensive gem by Miguel Rojas in the third inning — a barehanded play on a tipped liner, confirmed via replay — helped preserve the shutout.

Context in Dodgers' Season

The Dodgers entered the matchup with strong momentum in the National League West. Sasaki's outing contributes to a rotation that has shown flashes of dominance despite injuries and adjustments throughout the year. His growth trajectory aligns with the organization's vision when they invested in the young phenom.

For the Angels, the loss underscores ongoing struggles against their crosstown rivals. Despite competitive pitching from Detmers, the offense could not capitalize on limited opportunities against Sasaki's mix.

Read more (VIDEO) Shohei Ohtani's Triple Turns Into Little League Home Run in Dodgers-Angels Rivalry (VIDEO) Shohei Ohtani's Triple Turns Into Little League Home Run in Dodgers-Angels Rivalry

Sasaki has made just 19 major league starts overall. His recent stretch, including low walk rates and higher strikeout totals, signals a pitcher gaining comfort at the highest level. Analysts note similarities to his Japanese form, where he excelled with elite stuff and command.

Broader Implications and Outlook

Japanese pitchers have a storied history in MLB, from pioneers like Hideo Nomo to stars like Ohtani. Sasaki joins that lineage, and his development could prove pivotal for the Dodgers' postseason aspirations. With improved health and pitch execution, he offers high-upside innings in a loaded rotation.

Roberts emphasized patience during Sasaki's early difficulties. "He went through some tough times and some doubts, but he's gotten to the other side," the manager said.

As the season progresses, Sasaki's ability to maintain this level will be tested against stronger lineups. His splitter's effectiveness and velocity uptick provide tools to succeed deep into games. The Dodgers will look to build on this momentum in the remainder of the Freeway Series.

Freeman's walk-off added to his reputation as a big-moment performer, his 20th career walk-off hit underscoring reliability in tight contests. For fans at Dodger Stadium, it capped an evening defined by Sasaki's emergence and a classic crosstown thriller.

The performance comes amid a busy stretch for the Dodgers, who continue navigating a competitive division while integrating contributions from international talents like Sasaki and Ohtani. Early returns on Sasaki's adjustments suggest the best may be yet to come for the 24-year-old.