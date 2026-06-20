The slump of Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, 33, is deepening, with no sign of him escaping his worst career batting slump as the season reaches its midpoint.

The U.S. publication California Post reported on Betts' batting struggles, stating that Betts, who missed over a month due to an oblique muscle injury, has only a .233 batting average in 40 games. This is 0.085 lower than his career average and 0.055 lower than his personal lowest batting average of .258 last year.

The Numbers Behind the Slump

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Betts has recorded a .233 batting average, with 32 hits in 158 at-bats, seven home runs, 18 RBI, an on-base percentage of .266, a slugging percentage of .367, and an OPS of .633 in 40 games this season. His wRC+ sits at 75, far below average. In every meaningful offensive category, these represent his worst career numbers.

Even his return from injury has failed to provide the spark many hoped for. Since returning from injury on May 12, he has played 32 games with a .283 batting average, 27 hits in 130 at-bats, five home runs, 11 RBI, and an OPS of .616, continuing his broader slump even as that specific stretch showed marginal improvement over his season-long average.

Ranked Below a Demoted Teammate

The depth of Betts' struggles is perhaps best illustrated by a direct comparison to a teammate who was recently sent down to the minor leagues. His batting metrics are worse than those of Kim Hye-seong, who was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers due to inconsistent hitting, with Kim posting a .259 batting average, .651 OPS, and 85 wRC+ before his demotion. Among 15 Dodgers batters with at least 10 plate appearances, Betts ranks last.

Struggling in the Lineup and With Runners On

The Dodgers have tried multiple approaches to address the issue through lineup positioning, without success. His batting order started at third, moved to second, and is now fixed at fourth, but he keeps failing in clutch situations. His batting average with runners in scoring position is .154, with 13 hits in 39 at-bats, and an OPS of .543 — even worse than his overall numbers.

The Unluckiest Hitter in Baseball?

Despite the discouraging surface-level statistics, advanced metrics suggest Betts may be performing significantly better than his results indicate, raising questions about whether bad luck is playing an outsized role in his struggles. The California Post noted that considering the quality of Betts' contact, his performance should be much better. According to Baseball Savant, Betts' expected batting average, which factors in exit velocity and launch angle, is .277, showing the largest gap of .074 between expected and actual batting average among all MLB hitters. He might be the unluckiest hitter in the league right now.

A Painful Moment That Captured the Frustration

One specific at-bat from earlier this month came to symbolize the broader pattern defining Betts' season. On the 17th against the Tampa Bay Rays, a 101.3 mph line drive in the sixth inning flew straight to the shortstop. The ball, which had a 64% hit probability, was caught, leaving Betts visibly disappointed.

"I have to accept things like that. It's really painful to accept, but what can I do?" Betts said. He added, "The coaches are helping me maintain a positive mindset. I'm truly grateful for that."

Diagnosing His Own Swing Issues

Betts has taken an active role in trying to identify exactly what's gone wrong with his approach at the plate, offering a candid self-assessment of his mechanical struggles. He diagnosed the bad luck himself, saying, "Expected numbers are not actual records." He often mentioned, "My swing gets cut short," and "I don't follow the ball all the way and end up pulling it." Even when he hits the ball hard, he fails to lift it powerfully.

Betts explained his broader philosophy regarding contact quality: "I don't necessarily want to hit fly balls. I just don't want ground balls. In the majors, ground balls are outs," emphasizing the need to hit the ball with more authority and elevation.

An Unfamiliar Level of Mechanical Scrutiny

For a player who has spent most of his career as one of the game's most naturally gifted hitters, the current process of dissecting his own swing represents new and uncomfortable territory. Betts is deeply analyzing his swing mechanics, scrutinizing everything from body positioning to swing angles and where the ball makes contact on the bat.

"I never had to think about such details in my life. I instinctively knew how to hit for hits, but not anymore," he said. "I'm not sure exactly why, but if I'm not perfect, my stance is bad, and I don't hit the center of the bat, I have no chance." He revealed he is struggling to make the changes he believes are necessary.

A Broader Decline, Possibly Tied to Age and Position Change

Betts' struggles this season did not emerge in isolation, but rather extend a downward trend that began to show itself last year. At 33 years old, entering his mid-30s, some evaluate this as a natural "aging curve." Last year, he also had his worst career performance, batting .258 with 152 hits in 589 at-bats, 20 home runs, 82 RBI, and an OPS of .732 in 150 games. This year, his performance has plummeted further.

Physical attributes may also be playing a role in his decline. Standing 175 centimeters and weighing 81 kilograms, he has a smaller frame and below-average bat speed. He switched to shortstop last year and has shown top-10% defensive skills in the league, but the defensive burden might have affected his hitting.

Manager Dave Roberts Weighs In

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered a candid assessment of where things currently stand with his struggling star. "In a nutshell, Betts is still searching for answers," Roberts said. "He's been looking all season, and I don't think he's found the right answer yet."

Signs of Adjustment, and Time to Recover

Despite the discouraging numbers, Betts has begun making mechanical changes that he believes could help turn his season around. Recently, he slightly adjusted his mechanics to simplify his swing and stated that he is hitting more aggressively and improving his launch angle.

With the season only halfway through, Betts still has plenty of opportunities to bounce back, and the significant gap between his actual and expected batting average offers at least some statistical basis for optimism that better results may be on the horizon if his underlying quality of contact continues at its current level.