LOS ANGELES — Justin Wrobleski turned in the performance of his young career Monday night, firing eight scoreless innings with surgical efficiency as the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the New York Mets 4-0 at Dodger Stadium.

The 25-year-old left-hander, in just his third start of the 2026 season, allowed only two hits and zero walks while throwing just 90 pitches. He struck out two and induced weak contact throughout, retiring the first 13 batters he faced before Jorge Polanco singled to break up the no-hitter in the fifth. It was the longest outing of Wrobleski's major league career and the first time any Dodgers starter reached the eighth inning this season.

Tanner Scott pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the year. The shutout improved the Dodgers to 12-4 on the season, while the Mets fell to 6-10 and dropped their sixth straight game, now sitting last in the NL East.

Andy Pages provided the offensive firepower with a three-run homer off Mets starter David Peterson in the fifth inning. The blast gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead they never relinquished. Will Smith added an RBI single in the sixth to make it 4-0.

Wrobleski's command was electric. He threw 64 of his 90 pitches for strikes and kept the Mets' potent lineup off balance all evening, even without star Juan Soto sidelined by a calf injury. The performance came one week after he threw five strong innings in Toronto, signaling his readiness for a larger role in Los Angeles' loaded rotation.

"He was outstanding tonight," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He attacked the strike zone, mixed his pitches beautifully and trusted his stuff. That's the guy we've been waiting to see."

Drafted in the 11th round out of Oklahoma State in 2021, Wrobleski has now posted a 2-0 record with a 1.80 ERA in his first two starts of the season. His pitch mix — a lively fastball sitting in the low-to-mid 90s, a sharp breaking slider and an improving changeup — proved difficult for New York to square up.

The efficiency stood out. Facing a patient Mets lineup known for working counts, Wrobleski rarely fell behind and worked quickly, keeping the game moving at a crisp pace that favored the home team.

For the Mets, the offensive drought reached alarming levels. New York has been shut out in consecutive games and has scored just two runs over its last 29 innings. Mark Vientos, Francisco Lindor and the rest of the lineup managed only two hits all night. Peterson lasted six innings, allowing three runs on five hits in a losing effort.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged the team's early struggles. "We're not scoring runs, and when you don't score, it puts a lot of pressure on the pitching staff," he said. "We need to find a way to get going offensively."

The Dodgers, meanwhile, continue their strong start despite a star-studded roster still rounding into form. With Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman working through early-season adjustments, contributions from younger players like Pages have been crucial.

Pages, a former top prospect, now has five home runs this season and is providing much-needed power from the middle of the order. His fifth-inning blast off Peterson was a defining moment on a night that belonged to Wrobleski.

The victory marked another chapter in the Dodgers' pitching depth narrative. With Roki Sasaki already making waves and veterans like Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow providing stability, Wrobleski's emergence gives Los Angeles enviable options as the season progresses.

Roberts indicated he plans to keep Wrobleski in the rotation for the foreseeable future, carefully monitoring workloads in a six-man group designed to keep arms fresh through October.

For Wrobleski personally, the night represented validation. After bouncing between the minors and majors in previous seasons, he showed poise and maturity against a big-market opponent on a national stage.

"I felt really good out there," Wrobleski said afterward. "I was able to execute my pitches and trust the defense behind me. It's a great feeling to go deep into a game like that."

The series continues Tuesday night with Sasaki scheduled to start for the Dodgers against a Mets team desperate to snap its skid. New York will look to avoid a sweep and halt a freefall that has raised early questions about roster chemistry despite significant offseason spending.

As April unfolds, the Dodgers sit among the best teams in baseball, and nights like Monday highlight why. When a young arm steps up with a career-best performance and timely hitting provides just enough support, championship contenders find ways to win.

Wrobleski's masterpiece will be remembered as one of the early highlights of the 2026 season — a night when a budding talent announced himself in dramatic fashion under the lights of Chavez Ravine.