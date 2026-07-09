Read more Top 5 MLB Injury Updates Right Now: Shohei Ohtani Pitches Through Knee Inflammation Top 5 MLB Injury Updates Right Now: Shohei Ohtani Pitches Through Knee Inflammation

Major League Baseball teams are grappling with a wave of significant injuries heading into the midpoint of the 2026 season, with star players from contending clubs sidelined by elbow, shoulder, hip and hamstring issues that are reshaping rosters and playoff outlooks. From reigning MVPs to promising rookies, the injury list is testing depth across multiple organizations as clubs balance short-term needs with long-term health concerns.

Here are five of the most notable injury situations currently affecting MLB clubs, based on the latest updates from teams and medical evaluations:

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (Hip Impingement): The dynamic center fielder aggravated a lingering right hip issue during a steal attempt, forcing him out of multiple games. Buxton's speed and power have been central to the Twins' lineup, but recurring lower-body problems continue to limit his availability. He remains day-to-day with hopes of returning soon, though the All-Star break could provide additional recovery time.

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers (Shoulder Inflammation): The veteran right-hander landed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation after making several appearances following an earlier absence. Woodruff's return had been a boost for Milwaukee's rotation, but this setback highlights the careful management required for pitchers with injury histories. He is expected to miss several weeks, impacting the Brewers' postseason push.

Connelly Early, Boston Red Sox (Elbow Inflammation): The promising rookie starter exited a recent outing with left elbow discomfort and was placed on the 15-day injured list. Early had been a bright spot in Boston's rotation before the issue arose. Further evaluation is underway, with inflammation cited as the primary concern rather than a structural problem. His absence tests the Red Sox's depth in a competitive American League East.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (Hamstring Strain): The future Hall of Famer has been sidelined since mid-June with a right hamstring strain. Trout reported progress in running bases and hopes to return this week, though the Angels are proceeding cautiously with their franchise cornerstone. His presence in the lineup remains vital for a club looking to build momentum.

Ryan Helsley, Baltimore Orioles (Elbow Discomfort): The closer experienced renewed right elbow issues after a brief return from an earlier stint on the injured list. Helsley was placed back on the 15-day IL, with further testing planned. His absence forces the Orioles to lean on other relievers for high-leverage situations in a tight division race.

These injuries reflect broader trends across MLB, where elbow and shoulder problems continue to plague pitchers while position players battle lower-body strains from the demands of a long season. Teams are increasingly relying on advanced medical protocols, rest and rehabilitation to manage workloads.

Clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have also dealt with their share of absences, testing roster flexibility. The Dodgers have managed without key contributors at times, while the Yankees navigate a crowded injured list that includes several high-profile names. Depth and internal options have become critical as the trade deadline approaches.

Injuries have ripple effects beyond individual players. Rotations are shortened, bullpens are taxed, and lineups lose production, often forcing managers to get creative with platoons and call-ups from the minors. For rebuilding teams, these setbacks can accelerate timelines for prospect evaluation, while contenders must weigh short-term losses against long-term health.

Medical experts note that modern training methods and pitch-count management have helped reduce some risks, but the physical toll of 162 games plus postseason play remains significant. Hamstring and oblique strains are common among hitters due to explosive movements, while pitchers face cumulative stress on elbows and shoulders from high-velocity throwing.

Fan interest often spikes around injury news, particularly when superstars like Trout or dynamic players like Buxton are affected. Social media buzz and fantasy implications add layers to the conversation as teams provide daily updates. Transparency from clubs helps manage expectations, though timelines can shift based on individual healing.

The All-Star break offers a natural pause for many recovering players, with some using the time for final rehabilitation steps before the second half. Teams are monitoring progress closely, hoping key contributors can return strengthened rather than rushing back prematurely.

Front offices are also evaluating trade deadline strategies in light of injury situations. Acquiring depth or proven talent can offset absences, but salary considerations and prospect capital play major roles. Contenders may prioritize immediate help, while others focus on future assets.

Overall, 2026 has seen a typical distribution of injuries, with no single catastrophic event dominating headlines but a steady stream of absences challenging even the deepest organizations. As the season progresses toward October, health management could prove decisive in determining playoff participants and ultimate champions.

Players currently sidelined are working diligently in rehabilitation programs, supported by team medical staffs and specialized trainers. Their returns are eagerly anticipated by teammates and fans alike, as baseball thrives on the presence of its biggest stars. The coming weeks will reveal how effectively clubs adapt and whether injured players can help reshape their teams' fortunes.