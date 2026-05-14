Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Not Fully Recovered from Knee Injury but Playing Through Pain in 2026 Playoffs

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MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is not fully recovered from the left knee bone bruise and hyperextension he suffered in late April, but the 24-year-old has defied medical timelines by returning to the court and delivering strong performances despite visible discomfort and ongoing management of pain in both knees during the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Edwards hyperextended his left knee while contesting a shot in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on April 25. Initial fears of a serious ligament injury were alleviated by imaging, but he was diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension that was initially expected to sideline him for multiple weeks. Remarkably, he returned just nine days later for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, a stunningly quick turnaround that surprised even team insiders.

Since his return, Edwards has not appeared on the Timberwolves' official injury report for recent games, including critical contests in the series against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. However, multiple reports and on-court observations indicate he is still managing significant limitations. Analysts and broadcasters have noted reduced explosiveness in certain movements, occasional grimaces after hard landings, and visible reliance on taping and treatment protocols. Edwards has also been dealing with lingering inflammation in his right knee from earlier in the season, compounding the challenge of playing through discomfort on both legs.

In a recent interview, Edwards downplayed his limitations while acknowledging the reality of his situation. "I felt great," he said after a strong fourth-quarter performance. "I don't think I'm limited at all. It's whatever coach needs from me." His comments reflect the warrior mentality that has defined his young career, but those close to the situation acknowledge he is far from 100 percent healthy.

The Timberwolves' medical staff has employed aggressive recovery methods, including hyperbaric chamber sessions, pool workouts and careful load management. Edwards has logged heavy minutes in the playoffs despite the injury, often exceeding 40 minutes in key games. Coach Chris Finch has praised his toughness while emphasizing caution to avoid long-term setbacks. "Ant is a competitor," Finch said. "We're monitoring him closely, but he's giving us everything he has right now."

Edwards' rapid return has been crucial for Minnesota. The Timberwolves advanced past Denver in the first round and have battled the Spurs in a competitive second-round series. His scoring outbursts, including a 36-point effort in Game 4 that helped tie the series, have masked some of his physical limitations. Yet observers note he is not exploding to the rim with the same frequency or elevation seen earlier in the season, relying more on mid-range creativity and step-back jumpers.

Medical experts say bone bruises can linger for weeks or even months, causing pain, swelling and reduced explosiveness. Hyperextension adds instability risks that require careful monitoring. Edwards' history of playing through injuries and his exceptional work ethic have allowed him to accelerate his timeline, but there are concerns about cumulative wear on his body at such a young age.

The Timberwolves' depth has been tested without full-strength Edwards. Donte DiVincenzo remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, forcing others to step up. Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle have shouldered more responsibility, but the offense flows best when Edwards is at his dynamic best. His presence alone elevates Minnesota's ceiling, even if he is not at peak form.

As the series progresses, all eyes remain on Edwards' availability and effectiveness. No new setbacks have been reported, and he is expected to suit up for upcoming games barring unforeseen issues. The organization continues to balance short-term playoff ambitions with long-term health concerns for their franchise cornerstone.

Edwards' playoff performances despite the injury have drawn praise for his toughness. At 24, he has already established himself as one of the league's most exciting young stars, blending athleticism, scoring prowess and growing leadership. Whether the knee holds up for a deep run remains the central question surrounding the Timberwolves' postseason hopes.

The Western Conference remains wide open, with Oklahoma City and other teams advancing strongly. A full-strength Edwards could position Minnesota for a serious title push; anything less may limit their ceiling against elite competition. For now, the Timberwolves are riding the wave of his resilience while monitoring his recovery closely.

Edwards has embraced the challenge with his usual confidence. After strong outings, he has dedicated wins to personal motivations, including his late mother. His ability to perform at a high level while managing pain underscores why he is viewed as a future face of the league.

Medical staff will continue close monitoring as the playoffs intensify. Bone bruises often improve gradually, with full recovery potentially taking several more weeks. Edwards' quick return highlights modern NBA recovery protocols but also raises questions about long-term management in a grueling postseason.

As Game 6 or potential Game 7 approaches, Edwards' status remains key. The Timberwolves need him at his explosive best to advance further. While not fully recovered, his presence and production continue to fuel Minnesota's playoff hopes in what has already been a remarkable postseason run.