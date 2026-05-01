MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is expected to miss at least two weeks with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee.

The injury occurred in Game 4 when Edwards landed awkwardly after contesting a shot. He was helped off the court in visible pain, sparking immediate concern among fans and analysts. An MRI confirmed no structural ligament damage, a significant relief, but the bone bruise requires careful rehabilitation to avoid long-term complications. The Timberwolves have listed him as week-to-week while emphasizing a cautious approach.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported the two-week minimum timeline, noting it positions Edwards for a potential return "at some point in the second round" if Minnesota advances. The Wolves currently lead the series, but Edwards' absence has tested their depth against a resilient Nuggets team. Coach Chris Finch has praised the supporting cast while acknowledging the challenge of replacing Edwards' scoring and athleticism.

The timeline aligns with typical recovery for bone bruises in athletes. These injuries involve trauma to the bone beneath cartilage and can cause significant pain and swelling. Hyperextension adds soft tissue strain, requiring progressive loading to restore strength and confidence. Edwards also manages patellar tendinitis in his right knee, adding complexity to his rehabilitation protocol.

Medical experts say bone bruises heal at varying rates depending on severity, location and individual factors. A two-week absence represents the optimistic end of the spectrum, with some cases requiring four to six weeks for full return to high-level competition. The Timberwolves' medical staff, working with specialists at Mayo Clinic, will monitor progress through imaging and functional testing before clearing Edwards.

Edwards' potential absence has major implications for Minnesota's postseason hopes. As the team's leading scorer and dynamic playmaker, he averages over 27 points per game in the playoffs. His ability to attack the rim and create for teammates has been central to the Wolves' success. Without him, opponents can focus defensive attention on Karl-Anthony Towns and others, potentially slowing the offense.

Finch has adjusted lineups and strategies to compensate. Increased minutes for bench players and tactical tweaks have kept the team competitive, but the drop-off in explosiveness is noticeable. If the series extends or Minnesota advances, the coaching staff will carefully manage Edwards' minutes upon return to avoid re-injury.

The injury occurred at a critical juncture in Edwards' young career. At 24, he has emerged as one of the NBA's brightest stars, with All-Star selections and playoff heroics. His absence tests the franchise's depth and resilience as it aims for a deep postseason run. Team officials have expressed confidence in the roster's ability to compete while prioritizing Edwards' long-term health.

Fan reaction has been a mix of concern and optimism. Social media is filled with well-wishes and debates about return timelines. The Wolves' playoff run has captivated Minnesota, with Edwards' charismatic personality and highlight-reel plays endearing him to supporters. His potential return in the second round could provide a massive boost if the team reaches that stage.

Broader NBA implications include player load management and injury prevention. Edwards' high-usage style and athleticism make him susceptible to lower-body injuries despite his youth. League-wide discussions about rest, scheduling and medical protocols continue as stars miss time in critical playoff moments. The Timberwolves' handling of Edwards' recovery could serve as a case study.

As rehabilitation progresses, the focus remains on incremental milestones. Initial rest and swelling reduction will give way to strength training, agility work and eventually on-court drills. Edwards' competitive nature suggests he will push to return as soon as medically safe, but the organization will err on caution to protect his future.

The coming days will bring more clarity as the series unfolds and medical updates emerge. For now, the Timberwolves face a formidable challenge without their star, while Edwards works behind the scenes preparing for a potential heroic return. The two-week minimum provides a target, but playoff basketball's unpredictable schedule could align favorably or extend his recovery window.