LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique muscle strain, sidelining the 27-year-old for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season and casting serious doubt on his availability for the start of the NBA playoffs, dealing a major blow to a team already missing co-star Luka Dončić.

Reaves is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to multiple reports citing league sources. That timeline would keep the versatile scorer out through at least the early portion of the postseason, with the first round scheduled to begin April 18. Some medical experts suggest the recovery could stretch longer if rib cartilage is involved, while the minimum for a Grade 2 oblique strain is typically around three weeks.

The injury occurred during the Lakers' lopsided 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2. Reaves appeared to tweak his left side while reaching for a rebound in the first half but returned to finish the game, logging 27 minutes and scoring 15 points. He and Dončić, who suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the same contest, both played through visible discomfort in what became a blowout defeat.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick later defended the decision to keep both players in the game, but faced criticism for potentially exacerbating the injuries in a non-competitive matchup. Reaves underwent an initial MRI in Dallas that reportedly scanned the wrong area, prompting a second imaging session on April 4 that confirmed the oblique strain. Redick expressed frustration with the diagnostic process, noting the Lakers had clearly specified the target area.

Reaves, often called "AR-15" by fans, has enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 season as one of the Lakers' most reliable performers. Through 51 games, he averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and shot 49% from the field while playing 34.5 minutes per night. His scoring, playmaking and clutch shooting made him a vital complement to LeBron James and the newly acquired Dončić in Los Angeles' revamped lineup.

The double blow of losing both Reaves and Dončić for the final stretch of the regular season has left the Lakers scrambling. The team announced Reaves would miss the remaining five regular-season games, with the finale set for April 12 against Utah. Los Angeles has already made roster adjustments, including a reported $18 million move to bolster depth amid the injury crisis.

Medical Outlook and Recovery Timeline

Sports medicine specialists describe oblique strains as particularly painful due to the muscle's proximity to nerves and rib attachments. A Grade 2 strain involves a partial tear, with recovery complicated by the constant torso rotation required in basketball. NBA data shows less severe oblique injuries average about 17 days missed, while higher-grade cases can sideline players for up to nine weeks. For Reaves, the consensus projection of four to six weeks places his potential return somewhere in the first or second round of the playoffs — assuming the Lakers advance.

Dr. Evan Jeffries and other injury analysts have noted that rushing back too soon risks reinjury, drawing comparisons to similar cases like Luka Dončić's current hamstring issue. Conservative management is expected, with Reaves focusing on rest, targeted rehabilitation and gradual return-to-play protocols under the Lakers' medical staff.

Reaves has a history of playing through minor ailments, but this marks one of the more significant setbacks in his young career. The undrafted guard out of Oklahoma has steadily evolved into a cornerstone for the Lakers since joining the league in 2021, earning praise for his toughness, basketball IQ and improved three-point shooting.

Impact on Lakers' Playoff Hopes

The injuries come at a precarious time for Los Angeles. With Dončić already ruled out for the rest of the regular season and Reaves now joining him on the sideline, the Lakers must lean heavily on veterans like LeBron James and a supporting cast that includes role players stepping into larger minutes. Questions swirl about seeding, matchup advantages and whether the team can build enough chemistry without its two leading scorers.

Analysts describe the situation as "devastating" for playoff aspirations. Even if Reaves returns in late April or early May, he may require ramp-up time to regain full explosiveness and conditioning. The Lakers' depth will be tested in what could be a grueling first-round series.

Reaves' absence also complicates long-term roster planning. He is eligible for a significant contract extension or new deal in the coming offseason, with some projections linking him to a $241 million maximum-level agreement. His injury performance this season has only heightened his value, but any prolonged recovery could factor into negotiations.

LeBron James publicly expressed disappointment over the injuries to both Reaves and Dončić, highlighting the emotional toll on the locker room after what had been a promising stretch.

Broader Context and Lakers' Response

The Lakers have faced a season of highs and lows, including the high-profile acquisition of Dončić that reshaped expectations. Now, with key pieces sidelined, the focus shifts to resilience and opportunistic play from the supporting cast. Coach Redick has emphasized staying connected and preparing for every scenario as the team eyes a playoff berth.

Reaves has remained positive in public comments, expressing confidence in his teammates and a commitment to returning as strong as possible. He is expected to travel with the team and stay engaged in meetings and film study during rehabilitation.

NBA observers note that oblique injuries can be unpredictable, but modern sports science — including advanced imaging, regenerative therapies and individualized rehab programs — often helps players return closer to the optimistic end of timelines.

For now, the Lakers must navigate the final regular-season games and prepare for the postseason without two of their top offensive weapons. Whether Reaves can suit up for a deep playoff run remains uncertain, but his track record of toughness suggests he will push to rejoin the lineup at the earliest safe opportunity.

The injury has sparked widespread discussion across NBA circles, with fans and analysts debating the decision to play both stars in a blowout and the broader implications for Los Angeles' championship window. As the calendar turns toward the playoffs, all eyes will be on Reaves' recovery progress and the Lakers' ability to adapt.

Austin Reaves, a fan favorite known for his underdog story and clutch performances, faces his toughest test yet. Lakers supporters hope the "Hillbilly Kobe" can once again defy the odds when he returns to the court.