LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 NBA regular season after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, dealing a significant blow to the team's playoff positioning and his MVP candidacy just weeks before the postseason begins.

The Slovenian guard, who has led the NBA in scoring much of the season, went down in the third quarter of the Lakers' 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2. He grabbed his left hamstring after a spin move near the paint and did not return, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds and seven assists in 26 minutes. An MRI the following day confirmed the partial tear.

Here are five essential things to know about Doncic's injury as the Lakers prepare for the 2026 NBA Playoffs without their primary offensive engine.

1. It's a Grade 2 hamstring strain with a typical 3-to-6 week recovery timeline. A Grade 2 strain involves a partial tear of the muscle fibers, causing significant pain, swelling and weakness. Injury analysts note the average recovery time hovers around 35 days, though it can range from three to six weeks or longer depending on the exact location and severity. The Lakers have ruled Doncic out for the final stretch of the regular season, with only five games remaining as of early April. Playoffs begin April 18, giving him a narrow window if healing progresses faster than expected.

2. Doncic is seeking specialized treatment in Europe to expedite his return. After consulting with Lakers doctors and his personal medical team, Doncic traveled to Spain for an injection procedure and advanced rehabilitation aimed at accelerating healing. Agent Bill Duffy confirmed the move, stating the goal is to maximize the chance of a playoff return. Reports indicate he has already completed phase one of his recovery program and is responding well, though no firm timetable has been set. Lakers coach JJ Redick described Doncic as being in "relatively good spirits" and attacking rehab aggressively.

3. The injury creates a major power vacuum for the Lakers in the Western Conference. With Austin Reaves also sidelined by an oblique strain, the Lakers are without two of their top offensive creators heading into the postseason. The team sits third in the West with a 50-27 record, but the absence of Doncic — their leading scorer and playmaker — shifts heavy responsibility to LeBron James and a supporting cast that has struggled in recent blowout losses. Analysts say the injury dramatically alters playoff seeding scenarios and matchup projections across the conference.

4. It jeopardizes Doncic's MVP case and individual award eligibility. Doncic entered April as a legitimate MVP candidate and frontrunner for the scoring title. However, missing the remainder of the regular season raises questions about the 65-game threshold required for most major awards. While the injury is unlikely to be classified as "season-ending" under NBA rules (which consider sidelining a player through at least May 31), his limited games could cost him All-NBA honors and weaken his MVP standing. Betting markets quickly removed him from contention following the diagnosis.

5. History suggests a rushed playoff return carries significant risk. Recent NBA data on Grade 2 hamstring strains shows players often struggle to regain full explosiveness quickly. Returning too soon can lead to re-injury or diminished performance in high-stakes playoff games. If Doncic does suit up for the first round, he would be defying typical recovery patterns for this type of injury. The Lakers must balance the desire for their star's presence against the long-term health of a player central to the franchise's future.

The timing could hardly be worse for the Lakers. Doncic had been dominant all season, carrying the offense while James managed his own workload. His absence forces adjustments in offensive schemes, increased minutes for role players and potentially altered defensive strategies. LeBron James called the injury "the last thing you want to see," especially for an MVP candidate on a contending team.

Fan reaction has been a mix of concern and cautious optimism. Social media buzzed with debates over whether Doncic should attempt a return even at less than 100 percent or if the team should prioritize his long-term health. Some pointed to past examples of stars playing through hamstring issues with mixed results.

Medical experts emphasize that hamstring strains, particularly in explosive athletes like Doncic, require careful management. The muscle group is prone to recurrence if not fully healed, and the high-speed, stop-start nature of NBA basketball amplifies the risk.

For the Lakers, the injury underscores broader roster construction questions. Reliance on star power has defined recent seasons, and the current crisis highlights vulnerabilities when key pieces go down. Depth will be tested in the coming weeks as the team fights for favorable playoff positioning without its Slovenian superstar.

Doncic, 27, has built a reputation for toughness and resilience throughout his career. He has overcome previous injuries, including earlier hamstring and groin issues this season, to deliver elite performances. His work ethic in rehab has been praised by teammates and coaches, providing a sliver of hope that he could factor into the postseason.

As April 12 approaches, updates from Europe and the Lakers' training facility will be closely monitored. Any sign of accelerated healing could shift playoff narratives, while prolonged recovery might force the Lakers into an underdog role against stronger Western Conference opponents.

The broader NBA landscape feels the ripple effects. A diminished or absent Doncic changes series previews, betting lines and championship odds. Teams like the Thunder, who delivered the blowout in which he was injured, could see improved paths forward.

Doncic's situation also reignites discussions about NBA scheduling, load management and the 65-game rule for awards. Some argue the compressed season and back-to-back demands increase injury risk for star players carrying heavy minutes.

For now, the focus remains on Doncic's recovery. He continues daily rehabilitation, with the injection procedure in Spain representing a calculated gamble to compress the timeline. Lakers medical staff will work in tandem with his European team to monitor progress and avoid setbacks.

Whether he returns for the playoffs — and at what level — remains uncertain. What is clear is that the Lakers' playoff hopes hinge on how effectively they adapt without their generational talent and whether Doncic can defy recovery odds once more.

As the regular season winds down, all eyes turn to Los Angeles for the next injury update on one of the NBA's most dynamic stars. The 2026 postseason may look very different depending on Luka Doncic's availability.