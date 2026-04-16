LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic continues his recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered on April 2, with encouraging signs from specialized treatment in Europe but no confirmation yet that he has resumed running as the NBA playoffs loom.

The 27-year-old Slovenian, who led the league in scoring this season, remains sidelined indefinitely after the non-contact injury occurred during a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. An MRI confirmed the partial tear, prompting the Lakers to rule him out for the remainder of the regular season while leaving open the possibility of a postseason return.

As of mid-April 2026, Doncic has completed an initial round of regenerative therapies in Madrid, Spain, including multiple injections aimed at accelerating healing. He briefly visited Ljubljana to spend time with his young daughters before heading back for additional treatment under Dr. Javier Barrio, a physician associated with his former club Real Madrid. Reports indicate he is scheduled to rejoin the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday, April 17, for further evaluation.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick described Doncic as being in "relatively good spirits" and aggressively attacking his rehabilitation. The team has not provided a firm timeline or confirmed specific activities such as running, but medical experts note that a Grade 2 hamstring strain typically involves damage to muscle fibers without a complete tear. Standard recovery ranges from three to six weeks, with controlled return-to-running phases often beginning in weeks four to six depending on progress.

Some optimism stems from advanced interventions Doncic pursued overseas. A 2022 study on similar injuries suggested that treatments like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections combined with hematoma aspiration could shorten return-to-play timelines by about nine days on average — from roughly 32 days to 23 days. If applicable here, that could position a potential return around late April, though Lakers officials have tempered expectations.

Doncic's absence has been felt deeply. The five-time All-NBA first-team selection averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while carrying the Lakers through a strong late-season surge. Without him, the team has relied on supporting pieces to secure a playoff spot, but questions remain about their ability to advance far without their offensive engine.

The Lakers open the postseason against the Houston Rockets on April 18. Most projections place Doncic's earliest realistic return in the later stages of a potential first-round series or the second round, assuming no setbacks. Even with expedited treatment, reintroducing high-intensity movements like sprinting, cutting and deceleration — the very actions that caused the injury — requires caution to avoid re-aggravation.

Hamstring strains are notoriously tricky for basketball players due to the sport's demands on explosive lower-body actions. Recovery protocols generally progress through phases: initial rest and inflammation control, followed by gentle mobility work, then strength building and finally sport-specific drills including light jogging before full-speed running and on-court activities.

No public reports confirm that Doncic has begun running yet. Sources close to the situation emphasize a measured approach, noting that rushing back too soon risks turning a Grade 2 strain into a more serious issue that could sideline him for months. Redick and the medical staff have stressed patience, with re-evaluation upon Doncic's return to Los Angeles serving as the next key milestone.

The injury occurred after Doncic had already shown signs of discomfort earlier in the Thunder game, grabbing at the hamstring before attempting to play through it. In hindsight, some analysts suggest he might have been better served exiting immediately after the initial tweak, but the competitive drive that defines his game led him to stay in until the injury worsened on a deceleration move.

Doncic's history with lower-body issues adds context. He has dealt with recurring calf problems in prior seasons, though he has spoken about taking more time to fully heal in recent instances. This latest hamstring strain represents a new challenge, but his commitment to aggressive rehabilitation — including travel to Europe for treatments not as readily available in standard U.S. protocols — reflects his desire to contribute to the Lakers' playoff push.

For Lakers fans and the broader NBA community, the uncertainty creates a tense backdrop as the postseason begins. The team has shown resilience without its star, but a deep run would likely require Doncic at or near full strength. His unique blend of size, vision and scoring ability makes him nearly impossible to replace fully.

Medical experts consulted on similar cases advise against speculating on exact return dates without individualized imaging and functional testing. Factors such as the extent of fiber damage, response to injections, swelling reduction and pain-free range of motion all influence when an athlete can safely progress to running and beyond.

As Doncic prepares to resume in-person work with the Lakers, attention will focus on daily updates from practice reports and any comments from Redick or the player himself. The organization has avoided setting firm deadlines, preferring to evaluate progress incrementally to protect long-term health.

Beyond the immediate playoffs, this injury highlights the physical toll on star players in today's NBA. Load management, travel and the relentless schedule contribute to soft-tissue vulnerabilities, even for athletes as gifted and durable as Doncic.

The Slovenian phenom has transformed the Lakers since his arrival, bringing MVP-level production and international flair. His absence has sparked debates about roster construction and depth, while also underscoring how one non-contact moment can shift a franchise's trajectory.

As of April 16, 2026, the latest available information suggests steady but cautious progress in Doncic's recovery. He has completed initial therapies and remains committed to returning as soon as safely possible. Whether that includes running in the coming days or weeks will depend on Friday's evaluation and subsequent testing.

Lakers supporters continue to send well wishes, hoping the superstar can suit up before the postseason concludes. In the meantime, the team prepares to battle the Rockets without him, knowing that any contribution from Doncic later in the series or beyond could prove pivotal.

The coming days will bring more clarity. Until then, the focus remains on smart rehabilitation rather than rushed heroics. Hamstring injuries demand respect, and the Lakers appear determined to give Doncic the time needed for a strong, sustainable return — whenever that may be.

For now, the answer to whether Luka Doncic is running yet appears to be no, or at least not at full basketball intensity. Recovery is progressing positively thanks to specialized care, but the path back to explosive play on the court requires patience. The basketball world watches closely as one of the game's brightest stars works to rejoin the fight when his body allows.