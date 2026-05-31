Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has joined a group led by former Dallas Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson to purchase Italian club Vanoli Cremona, with plans to relocate the team to Rome and position it as a candidate for the NBA's proposed European league.

The transaction, announced Friday, marks a significant step in Dončić's post-playing ambitions and Nelson's continued involvement in basketball development. The group intends to move the club from the northern Italian city of Cremona to the Italian capital ahead of the 2026-27 season in Lega Basket Serie A.

Nelson, who served as Mavericks president of basketball operations when Dallas drafted Dončić in 2018, acts as lead investor and managing partner. The ownership group also includes longtime Italian coach Valerio Bianchini and former player Rimantas Kaukėnas.

Strategic relocation to Rome

Cremona, known for its violin-making tradition, currently hosts the team. The relocation to Rome aims to tap into a larger market with stronger infrastructure and fan potential. Rome has lacked a top-tier professional basketball club since Virtus Roma's struggles in recent years.

The new owners have already submitted a bid for the franchise to serve as Rome's representative in NBA Europe, the league expected to launch as early as 2027. NBA officials have discussed a 16-team competition in partnership with FIBA to expand the game's global footprint.

Dončić expressed enthusiasm for the project. He has "dreamed about owning a team in Europe for a long time" and believes "we can do something special for basketball in Italy and Europe."

The Slovenian superstar, who rose through European ranks with Real Madrid before joining the NBA, sees the move as a way to give back to the continent that shaped his career.

Read more Top 5 NBA Trade Rumors Heating Up This Offseason as 2026 Free Agency Looms Top 5 NBA Trade Rumors Heating Up This Offseason as 2026 Free Agency Looms

Background and partnership

Nelson played a pivotal role in bringing Dončić to the Mavericks. The pair's longstanding relationship formed the foundation for this business venture. Reports of their interest in an Italian club first surfaced in February.

The acquisition comes as Dončić, now with the Lakers, continues his NBA career at an elite level. Ownership in a European club does not currently violate NBA rules regarding future league participation, though final NBA Europe structures remain under discussion.

Nelson, son of Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson, brings decades of NBA front-office experience. His vision focuses on building sustainable professional basketball in major European cities.

NBA Europe context

The NBA has signaled strong interest in formalizing a European presence. Discussions include potential integration with existing competitions like EuroLeague while creating a new tier featuring NBA-affiliated teams. Cities such as Rome represent attractive markets due to population size, cultural significance and untapped commercial opportunities.

Rome's PalaEur arena has been mentioned as a potential venue. The city last hosted consistent top-level basketball years ago, creating demand for a competitive franchise.

Analysts view the Dončić-Nelson bid as strategically timed. A successful entry could provide a blueprint for player-driven ownership in emerging leagues and strengthen ties between the NBA and European basketball ecosystems.

Impact on Italian basketball

The move ends Vanoli Cremona's presence in its current location but promises elevated competition in Rome. Italian league officials have welcomed investment that raises the profile of Serie A.

Local fans in Cremona expressed mixed reactions, with some disappointed by the departure while others recognize the broader benefits for Italian basketball. The club has competed in the top division but faced challenges in sustaining long-term success.

Bianchini and Kaukėnas bring deep local expertise. Bianchini is a respected coach with multiple titles, while Kaukėnas enjoyed a successful playing career in Italy and Lithuania. Their involvement ensures continuity and cultural understanding.

Financial and operational outlook

Specific purchase terms were not disclosed. European club valuations vary based on league status, arena rights and commercial potential. Rome's larger market could significantly increase the franchise's value if it secures an NBA Europe spot.

The group plans immediate preparations for the 2026-27 season in Rome, including roster planning, marketing and infrastructure upgrades. Success in Serie A could strengthen their NBA Europe application.

Dončić's star power is expected to boost visibility. His global following could attract sponsorships and international attention to the new Roman club.

Broader implications for player ownership

Dončić becomes one of the first active NBA players to pursue ownership in a professional team outside the United States. This development raises questions about future regulations as the NBA expands globally.

League officials have indicated flexibility during the planning phase for NBA Europe. The initiative aims to grow the sport while protecting the integrity of the NBA's flagship competition.

For Dončić, the project aligns with his European roots. Born in Slovenia, he developed his game in Spain and maintains strong ties across the continent. The investment represents a long-term commitment beyond his playing days.

Next steps and timeline

The relocated team will begin play in Rome for the 2026-27 Italian season. NBA Europe's launch target of 2027 provides a clear horizon for the bid's evaluation. Multiple groups are reportedly competing for various European markets.

Nelson emphasized the opportunity. "Rome deserves world-class basketball, and we are excited to be bringing it back," he said in a statement.

Dončić posted on social media celebrating the news: "Basketball is coming back to Rome."

The venture has drawn positive reactions from basketball executives on both sides of the Atlantic. It could accelerate development in markets hungry for high-level competition and create pathways for European talent to reach the NBA.

As details emerge in coming weeks, attention will focus on roster construction, coaching staff and arena arrangements. The collaboration between a current NBA superstar and a veteran executive signals serious intent to elevate basketball in Italy and beyond.

This initiative underscores the growing convergence of American and European basketball. With Dončić's involvement, the new Roman club carries both sporting ambition and cultural significance for fans across the continent.