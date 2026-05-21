NEW YORK — ESPN's Stephen A. Smith declared on "First Take" that anyone involved in the Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Doncic deserves to lose their job, as the organization continues to face fallout from the February 2025 deal.

The Mavericks sent Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

Smith made the comments during a segment discussing the recent firing of Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. He stated that new team president Masai Ujiri made it clear that involvement in the trade would lead to consequences.

"And if we're being honest, anybody who had something to do with that should lose their jobs," Smith said on the May 20, 2026, broadcast.

The Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison earlier in the season following the trade. Harrison had acquired players including Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington in prior moves and helped lead the team to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Kidd was fired on May 20, 2026. Smith noted that Kidd had publicly clarified he was not involved in the trade decision until the final stages, after former owner Mark Cuban accused him of awareness.

Smith acknowledged Harrison's other contributions but said the executive "will forever be attached to this deal as one of the worst in NBA history." He expressed skepticism about Harrison receiving strong future opportunities due to the trade's long-term impact.

Doncic, now with the Lakers, has performed at an MVP-caliber level in the 2025-26 season. He averaged near 40 points over stretches before an injury. The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with Los Angeles through 2028.

Davis played 29 games for the Mavericks before being traded to the Washington Wizards in February 2026 in a multi-player deal. Dallas received Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III and multiple draft picks in that transaction.

The Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after a lottery win. The team has focused its rebuild around the young forward.

Masai Ujiri joined the Mavericks as president of basketball operations. Reports indicate he sought authority to make personnel changes, including the decision on Kidd.

Smith highlighted the business implications of losing Doncic, describing him as a "global iconic figure" who helps sell franchises domestically and internationally.

The trade occurred on Feb. 1-2, 2025, and shocked the NBA with minimal prior leaks. Fan protests occurred in Dallas, and former Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki reacted with a sad-face emoji.

Mark Cuban, who sold his majority stake, has repeatedly stated he would not have approved the trade of Doncic.

The Mavericks reached the NBA Finals in 2024 with Doncic and Irving but have struggled in subsequent seasons. The team finished the 2025-26 regular season with a sub-.500 record.

Kidd coached the Mavericks since 2021 and helped develop young players, including giving significant responsibility to rookie Cooper Flagg. Smith credited Kidd and his staff for player development but noted broader issues tied to the trade.

Lakers fans and analysts have viewed the acquisition of Doncic as a major success. The team has competed strongly even in periods without LeBron James.

The Mavericks' front office and ownership changes reflect an attempt to move past the trade. Ujiri's arrival signals a new direction for the franchise.

Smith emphasized that the trade's residue will affect reputations for years. He noted that while Harrison and Kidd had positive contributions elsewhere, the Doncic transaction defines their tenures with Dallas.

The 2026 NBA offseason will feature further roster construction for the Mavericks as they build around Flagg and address cap flexibility gained from recent moves.

Discussions around the trade continue to dominate NBA media coverage more than a year later. "First Take" segments have revisited the deal multiple times, including one-year anniversary reflections.

Doncic remains a leading MVP candidate when healthy and has thrived in Los Angeles alongside other stars. His departure from Dallas continues to be cited as one of the most controversial transactions in league history.

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The Mavericks have not commented officially on Smith's remarks. The organization focuses on its current rebuild and upcoming draft assets.