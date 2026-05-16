LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic has already begun the same rigorous diet and training regimen that dramatically improved his conditioning and performance last offseason, multiple sources confirmed Thursday, signaling the Dallas Mavericks star-turned-Lakers leader is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares for a pivotal 2026-27 campaign following the team's second-round playoff exit.

The Slovenian superstar, who joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade before the 2025-26 season, is once again following a high-protein, low-carb plan combined with intermittent fasting and dual daily workouts under the guidance of his personal "Team Luka" of nutritionists, physiotherapists and trainers. The approach helped him shed significant weight and silence critics last summer, leading to one of the most productive seasons of his career before a Grade 2 hamstring strain sidelined him for the playoffs.

According to people familiar with the situation, Doncic restarted the program immediately after the Lakers' elimination by the Oklahoma City Thunder, determined to enter next season in peak physical condition alongside LeBron James and a reconfigured supporting cast. At 27 years old and entering his prime, the move underscores his commitment to longevity and sustained excellence in a physically demanding league.

Last Year's Transformation Sparked Career Year

Doncic's 2025 offseason overhaul became one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. After years of questions about his conditioning and weight, he embraced a strict nutritional protocol that emphasized lean proteins, vegetables, healthy fats and timed eating windows. The results were visible from the first day of training camp: a noticeably leaner physique, improved quickness and greater stamina late in games.

That dedication translated into elite production. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game across 64 contests, earning All-NBA First Team honors and finishing as a finalist for league MVP. His improved mobility allowed him to attack the rim more effectively and defend with greater intensity, silencing many longtime skeptics who had labeled him a liability on that end.

The hamstring injury in early April prevented him from joining James in the postseason, a frustrating end to what had been a promising first year in Los Angeles. Now fully healed, Doncic is wasting no time addressing the areas he believes cost the Lakers in the playoffs.

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Current Focus and Lakers Expectations

Sources say the current program mirrors last year's blueprint but with added emphasis on injury prevention and core stability. Daily sessions include mobility work, yoga, swimming and strength training tailored to protect his lower body while building functional power. Nutrition remains tightly controlled, with a heavy focus on anti-inflammatory foods and precise macronutrient timing around workouts.

Lakers coach JJ Redick and the front office have been briefed on the plan and fully support it. "Luka understands his body better than anyone," Redick said recently. "When he commits to something like this, the results speak for themselves. We're excited to see what he brings to camp."

General manager Rob Pelinka has made it clear that building around Doncic and James remains the priority this offseason. With both stars healthy and motivated, the Lakers believe they can contend for a championship as early as next season. Doncic's willingness to transform his body again is seen as a major positive signal by the organization and its fans.

Expert Analysis and Long-Term Outlook

Sports nutritionists and performance coaches say Doncic's approach is smart but demanding. "Maintaining this level of discipline year after year is incredibly difficult at his age and with his schedule," said Dr. Emily Chen, a sports dietitian who has worked with several NBA players. "The fact that he's restarting it so quickly after the season shows real maturity and commitment to his craft."

Analysts project that if Doncic can sustain the improved conditioning, his game could reach even greater heights. Already one of the league's most skilled passers and scorers, better physical condition would allow him to play at a higher pace and defend more effectively over 82 games plus the postseason.

However, some caution that extreme dieting can carry risks if not managed properly, particularly for athletes with heavy workloads. Doncic's team has reportedly consulted extensively with medical professionals to ensure the plan supports both performance and long-term health.

Fan and Media Reaction

The news has energized Lakers fans already dreaming of a healthier, more dominant Doncic next season. Social media platforms lit up with excitement, with many posting side-by-side photos of his transformation last year and speculating about even greater gains this time around. Hashtags like #LukaDiet and #BuiltDifferent trended briefly after reports emerged.

Media coverage has been largely positive, with analysts praising Doncic's professionalism and work ethic. "This is what separates the good from the great," said ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "Luka doesn't have to do this. He's already a superstar. But he wants to be the best version of himself, and that's why the Lakers traded for him."

Skeptics remain, pointing to the difficulty of sustaining such strict regimens long-term and questioning whether the Lakers can build a true contender around two aging superstars. Yet even critics acknowledge that Doncic's commitment sets a strong tone for the organization heading into a critical offseason.

Broader Implications for the Lakers

Doncic's renewed focus comes at a pivotal time for the franchise. With James entering his 24th season at age 41, the window for contention is narrowing. A leaner, fitter Doncic could extend that window significantly while providing a bridge to the post-James era alongside Austin Reaves and younger pieces.

The Lakers are expected to be active in free agency and trades, targeting shooters and defenders who complement Doncic's playmaking. His improved conditioning would make those additions even more effective, particularly in transition and late-game situations.

As training camp approaches in late September, all eyes will be on Doncic's physical condition and how seamlessly he meshes with James in a full healthy season. If the diet delivers similar results to last year, the Lakers could emerge as serious title contenders in a wide-open Western Conference.

For now, Doncic's decision to recommit to the strict regimen sends a clear message: he is not satisfied with individual accolades and wants to lead the Lakers back to championship contention. In a league where longevity and sustained excellence define legacies, his willingness to embrace discomfort again could prove decisive.

The basketball world will be watching closely over the coming months to see whether this latest chapter in Luka Doncic's evolution produces another leap forward — both for the player and the franchise that bet big on his potential.