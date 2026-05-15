MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Clarke, the energetic forward who spent all seven of his NBA seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and became a fan favorite for his high-flying dunks, relentless defense and infectious positivity, died at age 29, the team and his agency confirmed Tuesday.

Clarke was found unresponsive Monday at a residence in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told NBC Los Angeles that paramedics responded to the scene and the death is being investigated as a possible overdose, though the official cause has not been released pending further examination.

The sudden loss sent shockwaves through the NBA community, prompting an outpouring of tributes from teammates, opponents, coaches and fans who remembered Clarke as far more than a basketball player — a "warm, kind spirit" who lit up locker rooms even through significant injuries.

A Career Defined by Resilience and Joy

Drafted 21st overall by the Grizzlies in 2019 out of Gonzaga, Clarke quickly carved out a role as a high-energy bench contributor known for explosive athleticism. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game across 278 regular-season appearances, earning praise for his work ethic and team-first mentality.

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Injuries tested him throughout his career. A torn Achilles in 2023 sidelined him for months, followed by recurring knee issues that limited his availability in later seasons. Yet Clarke consistently returned with the same enthusiasm, mentoring younger players and maintaining a positive presence.

"Everything he's went through in the time I've been in Memphis he still came in with a smile on his face and was a light in the locker room, truly an inspiring person," current Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells wrote on social media. "Memphis won't be the same without you."

Teammate Ja Morant shared photos with Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr., writing, "This hurt BC. Love you broski. Gone way too soon." Jackson, now with the Utah Jazz, called Clarke his "twin" and posted, "I couldn't imagine a world where this was even a possibility. I love you forever brother, this is absolutely devastating."

Tributes Pour In Across the League

The NBA released a statement expressing condolences. Commissioner Adam Silver highlighted Clarke's impact beyond the court. Former and current players from across the league, including Danny Green and others who crossed paths with him, shared memories of his character.

Grizzlies leadership described Clarke as a cornerstone of the organization's culture during its rise as a Western Conference contender. "Brandon embodied what it means to be a Memphis Grizzly — toughness, joy, and unwavering commitment to his teammates," the team said in its announcement.

Fans in Memphis and beyond flooded social media with highlights of Clarke's signature dunks and stories of his interactions with supporters. Many noted his approachable nature and community involvement during his time in the city.

Early Life and Path to the NBA

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Clarke moved to the United States for high school and college basketball. He starred at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga, where he helped lead the Bulldogs to multiple deep NCAA Tournament runs. His athleticism and defensive instincts caught the eye of NBA scouts, leading to his selection by Memphis.

Off the court, Clarke was known for his love of family, music and giving back. He frequently participated in youth camps and community events in Memphis, using his platform to inspire young athletes.

Broader Context and NBA's Ongoing Challenges

Clarke's passing adds to a growing conversation about player wellness, mental health and the pressures of professional sports. At just 29, his death underscores the vulnerability even fit athletes face, particularly amid reports of possible substance involvement. The league and players' association have expanded resources for support, but incidents like this highlight the need for continued vigilance.

The Grizzlies, already navigating a transitional phase, now face the emotional weight of mourning a beloved teammate while preparing for the upcoming draft and offseason. The organization plans memorial events in Memphis to honor Clarke's life and legacy.

Remembering a Light in the Locker Room

Those closest to Clarke consistently described a man whose spirit transcended basketball. Teammates recalled his ability to lift morale during tough stretches, his willingness to help others and the genuine friendships he formed. In an industry often defined by competition and transience, Clarke stood out for his consistency and kindness.

As the NBA community processes this loss, focus remains on celebrating Clarke's impact rather than speculating on circumstances. His agency emphasized privacy for his family during this difficult time while thanking supporters for their messages.

Clarke is survived by family members who have requested privacy. Funeral arrangements are pending.

In the days since the news broke, the basketball world has united in grief. From social media tributes to on-court moments of silence planned for future games, the outpouring reflects the profound effect Clarke had in his relatively short time in the league.

His story serves as a reminder of the humanity behind the highlights — a young man who rose through dedication, faced setbacks with grace and left an indelible mark through his warmth and spirit. As one tribute noted, "Memphis won't be the same," but the light Clarke brought will continue inspiring those who knew him and those who admired him from afar.

The Grizzlies and the broader NBA family will carry forward his memory as they navigate the upcoming season, honoring a player whose greatest contributions may have come not from statistics but from the way he lifted those around him. In a sport that celebrates greatness, Brandon Clarke will be remembered for something equally valuable — being a good teammate, a kind soul and a bright presence gone far too soon.