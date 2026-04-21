NEW YORK — Hollywood's most fashionable reunion unfolded Monday night as stars from the 2006 smash hit "The Devil Wears Prada" gathered at Lincoln Center for the world premiere of its long-awaited sequel, dazzling crowds with high-end glamour just days before the film opens in theaters nationwide on May 1.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reunited on the red carpet at David Geffen Hall, reprising their iconic roles as Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Directed once again by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel promises to deliver fresh drama, razor-sharp wit and runway-ready fashion in the cutthroat world of New York high fashion.

Streep commanded attention in a dramatic Givenchy cape, channeling Miranda Priestly's signature imperious style with effortless authority. Hathaway opted for sleek Louis Vuitton elegance, while Blunt arrived alongside husband John Krasinski, turning heads in a striking ensemble. Tucci, ever the sophisticated Nigel, completed the core quartet that helped the original film gross more than $326 million worldwide and become a cultural touchstone for career ambition, friendship and the price of success.

The red carpet buzzed with additional star power. Newcomers including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet and B.J. Novak joined the festivities, alongside real-world fashion figures such as Anna Wintour. Guests posed against Lincoln Center's iconic backdrop, creating a sea of designer gowns, tailored suits and statement accessories that mirrored the film's obsession with style.

Inside the venue, attendees watched the sequel that picks up years after the original. As Miranda nears retirement from Runway magazine, old rivalries resurface and new challenges emerge when Andy — now a seasoned journalist — returns to the fashion orbit. The story explores themes of legacy, mentorship, work-life balance and the evolving landscape of media and power in the digital age, while retaining the sharp dialogue and aspirational glamour that defined the first film.

The original "The Devil Wears Prada," based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel, launched careers and popularized lines like "cerulean sweater" in pop culture lexicon. Its sequel arrives nearly 20 years later, capitalizing on nostalgia while introducing fresh characters and contemporary issues such as social media influence, sustainability in fashion and intergenerational workplace dynamics.

Trailers for the film generated massive excitement. The teaser racked up 181.5 million views in its first 24 hours, becoming the most-watched comedy trailer in 15 years. The full trailer, released in February, shattered studio records with 222 million views in a single day. Fans and critics praised the return of the core cast's chemistry, with early buzz suggesting the sequel matches the original's blend of comedy, drama and fashion spectacle.

20th Century Studios positioned the May 1 theatrical release strategically, just before the Met Gala, when fashion conversations dominate global headlines. The studio emphasized an exclusive theatrical window, aiming to recreate the communal moviegoing experience that made the first film a hit.

Director Frankel, who helmed the 2006 original, expressed excitement about revisiting the characters with matured perspectives. "These women — and men — have grown, but the world of Runway still demands perfection," he told reporters on the carpet. Screenwriter McKenna highlighted the challenge of honoring the beloved source material while crafting a story relevant to today's audience.

Cast members shared warm reflections during red-carpet interviews. Hathaway spoke of the joy of stepping back into Andy's shoes after two decades, noting how the character's journey now reflects real-life questions about ambition and fulfillment. Blunt joked about Emily's enduring British sass, while Tucci praised the script's clever evolution of Nigel's role. Streep, ever enigmatic, offered few spoilers but hinted at Miranda's complex evolution as she confronts change in an industry she once ruled absolutely.

The premiere drew a mix of Hollywood royalty and fashion insiders. Real-life editors, designers and influencers mingled with actors, creating an atmosphere where fiction and reality blurred. Social media lit up instantly with photos and videos, hashtags like #DevilWearsPrada2 and #RunwayIsBack trending worldwide.

Industry analysts predict strong box-office potential for the sequel. The original resonated across generations, particularly with young women navigating careers. In an era of reboots and legacy sequels, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" benefits from built-in nostalgia and a cast that has only grown in stature. Early tracking suggests robust interest from both longtime fans and younger viewers discovering the franchise through streaming.

The film's production maintained the high standards of fashion authenticity that defined the first installment. Costume designers collaborated with major houses to showcase contemporary collections, ensuring every outfit tells a story. Visual effects and cinematography reportedly enhance the glossy yet gritty portrayal of New York's fashion scene.

Critics who attended early screenings described the sequel as both a loving callback and a forward-looking commentary. While some noted the inevitable comparisons to the original, many appreciated the deeper emotional layers and expanded ensemble. The inclusion of diverse new characters promises broader representation in a story once centered on a narrow slice of elite fashion.

As the night wound down, guests departed with goodie bags filled with luxury beauty products and fashion accessories — a fitting tribute to the franchise's influence on consumer culture. The premiere served as the ultimate launchpad, building anticipation for the May 1 opening when audiences can finally experience the full film.

For many, the evening evoked memories of the 2006 phenomenon that turned "Prada" into shorthand for demanding bosses and impossible standards. Yet the sequel aims higher, examining what happens when the assistants become the leaders and the legends face their own mortality in an ever-changing industry.

With its star-studded cast, lavish production and timely themes, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" enters theaters poised to make its own mark. Whether it matches the original's cultural footprint remains to be seen, but Monday's glamorous premiere proved one thing: everybody still wants this.

As Manhattan's lights reflected off Lincoln Center's fountains, the fashion world — both real and reel — celebrated a sequel decades in the making. On May 1, audiences nationwide will discover if Miranda Priestly's empire endures or evolves in this highly anticipated return to Runway.