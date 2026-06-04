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NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian has officially confirmed her romance with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, sharing a series of intimate bikini photos and a candid couple snapshot on Instagram that quickly captured global attention.

The 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur posted a carousel of images on Wednesday under the simple caption "lately," offering fans a glimpse into her recent life. Among the photos were striking bikini shots, family moments, travel scenes and, most notably, the first image of her and Hamilton together on her personal feed.

In one bikini photo, Kardashian lounged on a tan chair in a white string bikini, partially covered by a black sheet, with her eyes closed and hand over her face. Another showed her in a sauna wearing a black bikini, smiling with her tongue out and flashing her middle finger at the camera. The post also included a picture of the couple riding bikes, with Hamilton in a white jersey and cap, and Kardashian in a blue windbreaker and slicked-back braid. A short video captured her playfully nearly running into him while he posed for a selfie.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in February and went Instagram official in April on Hamilton's account, with a video of them driving his Ferrari F40 at a track in Tokyo. Since then, they have been photographed together at events including Coachella and around Los Angeles, but Kardashian's latest post marks her first public acknowledgment on her own platform.

Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti told Fox News Digital in May that the pairing feels natural. "There are certain couples that just make sense and feel natural," Conti said. "I love this pair because they are both at the top of their careers, and although incredibly famous, they are in industries that are different but complimentary. Kim is notorious for having very public relationships, while Lewis is known for being private. They both deeply value ambition and living a fully packed, jet-setting lifestyle."

Kardashian's sisters and fans quickly reacted in the comments. Her sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, "You are literally the cutest!!" Other responses included "So happy for you mommy" and "So cute & happy love the positive vibes."

The relationship has generated significant public interest, blending two high-profile worlds: Kardashian's reality television and business empire and Hamilton's record-breaking Formula 1 career. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is known for his activism, fashion influence and privacy, while Kardashian has built a global brand through her family's reality show and ventures like SKIMS and KKW Beauty.

Their pairing comes after Kardashian's high-profile divorce from Kanye West and Hamilton's long-term single status. Sources close to the couple describe them as bonding over shared experiences with fame, philanthropy and a desire for balance between public life and personal privacy.

Kardashian has been open about her personal growth in recent years, focusing on co-parenting her four children and expanding her businesses. Hamilton, who recently joined Ferrari after years with Mercedes, has spoken about seeking fulfillment beyond racing. Friends say the two complement each other's lifestyles, with travel, fitness and ambition as common threads.

The Instagram post reflects Kardashian's continued mastery of personal branding. By mixing casual family photos with glamorous bikini shots and the new relationship reveal, she maintains engagement with her massive following while controlling the narrative around her personal life.

Public reaction has been largely positive, with many fans expressing support for the couple's happiness. Some commentators noted the visual contrast between Kardashian's polished aesthetic and Hamilton's understated style, calling it a refreshing dynamic in celebrity relationships.

The timing of the post coincides with a busy period for both. Kardashian continues developing SKIMS collections and reality television projects, while Hamilton prepares for the intense Formula 1 season. Their ability to navigate demanding schedules has been cited as a strength of the relationship.

Industry observers suggest the pairing could have commercial implications. Kardashian's influence in fashion and beauty combined with Hamilton's global reach in motorsport creates potential for future collaborations, though neither has commented on such possibilities.

For now, the focus remains on their blossoming romance. The couple has been spotted at high-profile events and enjoying low-key moments, signaling a balance between public interest and private connection. Kardashian's decision to share the bike photo on her feed represents a deliberate step in making the relationship more visible on her terms.

As one of the most followed celebrities in the world, Kardashian's personal updates often generate millions of interactions. Wednesday's post was no exception, quickly becoming one of her most engaged recent shares. The inclusion of Hamilton marks a new chapter in her public romantic life following several years of focusing primarily on family and business.

Hamilton's fans have also embraced the news, appreciating his happiness after years of prioritizing career and advocacy. The driver has been open about mental health and work-life balance, and sources say the relationship provides a supportive dynamic that aligns with his current priorities.

The couple's story reflects broader trends in celebrity relationships, where high-achieving individuals from different fields find common ground despite demanding public schedules. Their shared experiences with intense media scrutiny may help them navigate challenges together.

As summer approaches, fans will likely see more glimpses of the couple through social media and public appearances. For Kardashian and Hamilton, the relationship represents both personal joy and a new layer of public fascination.

Kardashian's latest post reinforces her status as a cultural trendsetter who continues to evolve while maintaining strong connections with her audience. By blending vulnerability, glamour and relationship updates, she keeps fans invested in her journey.

The romance with Hamilton adds an exciting dimension to both their public narratives. As they continue balancing high-profile careers with their personal connection, the world will be watching to see how this pairing develops in the months ahead.