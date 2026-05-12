MADRID — Kylian Mbappé, the French superstar forward for Real Madrid, is at the center of fresh romance speculation after multiple reported sightings with popular Spanish actress Ester Expósito, best known for her role in the hit Netflix series Elite. The pair have been linked since early 2026, with recent photographs and eyewitness accounts fueling intense global interest.

While neither Mbappé nor Expósito has publicly confirmed a relationship, consistent sightings in both Madrid and Paris have convinced many that the two global stars are quietly dating. The rumors gained significant traction in March when French blogger Aqababe claimed the couple was seen kissing at a Paris bar, sharing photos that quickly went viral.

Timeline of reported romance

The speculation began in late February when the pair were allegedly spotted together in Madrid. It intensified in early March after they were photographed during a private jet trip to Paris. Witnesses reported seeing them at restaurants, bars, and enjoying low-key outings, including an intimate coffee moment in Mbappé's car.

By April, additional images emerged showing the two sharing affectionate moments, including kisses and hugs after dinners. One notable sighting occurred shortly after a Real Madrid match, with the pair reportedly enjoying a private dinner in the Spanish capital.

Expósito, 26, has built a massive international following through Elite and her modeling work. Her previous high-profile relationships have kept her in the public eye, making this rumored pairing with one of football's biggest names a major celebrity story.

Mbappé's private life under scrutiny

The 27-year-old Real Madrid star has generally kept his personal life away from the spotlight. He has previously spoken about the challenges of dating as a high-profile athlete, once describing it as "complicated." His focus has remained heavily on football, where he continues to deliver elite performances despite the intense media attention surrounding his personal life.

This latest rumor comes during a demanding season for Mbappé, who has been adapting to life at Real Madrid while chasing domestic and European honors. Fans and pundits have debated whether a new relationship could affect his on-pitch focus, though most agree his professionalism remains unwavering.

Public and media reaction

Social media has exploded with reactions to the pairing. Supporters of both celebrities have shared excitement, with many calling it a "power couple" moment blending elite sports and entertainment. Others have expressed skepticism, noting that neither party has confirmed the relationship and urging caution against unverified gossip.

Tabloids and entertainment outlets across Europe and beyond have covered the story extensively, with headlines focusing on the glamorous aspects of their reported dates. Some Spanish media have highlighted Expósito's rising stardom alongside Mbappé's status as one of football's most marketable athletes.

Past relationships and context

Mbappé's dating history has included rumored links to models and influencers, though he has rarely addressed them publicly. Expósito, meanwhile, has been linked to several actors and public figures in the past. Their reported connection represents a new chapter for both as they navigate fame at the highest levels.

The French forward has often emphasized the importance of privacy, focusing on his career and charitable work. Expósito has similarly maintained a relatively discreet personal life despite her large social media following.

What's next for the rumored couple

As of mid-May 2026, neither Mbappé nor Expósito has issued a statement confirming or denying the relationship. Sources close to both suggest they are keeping things low-key while focusing on their respective careers. Mbappé continues pushing for trophies with Real Madrid, while Expósito balances acting projects and public appearances.

Fans will likely continue scrutinizing any joint appearances or social media activity for further clues. Should the relationship be confirmed, it would undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings in sports and entertainment.

Broader cultural impact

The rumors highlight the intense public fascination with athletes' personal lives. In an era of constant social media scrutiny, high-profile figures like Mbappé face unique challenges balancing privacy with their global stardom. The story also underscores the crossover appeal between football and entertainment industries.

For now, the focus remains on speculation and anticipation. Whether Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito are indeed dating or simply friends enjoying each other's company, their reported connection has captured imaginations worldwide and added another layer of intrigue to the French star's already compelling story.

As the 2025-26 season continues and summer approaches, football fans and celebrity watchers alike will keep a close eye on any new developments in this high-profile rumor mill.