Blake Lively was photographed walking alone in Pound Ridge, New York, on Friday, pushing a shopping cart while dressed casually in a white floral long-sleeve top, as rumors intensified around a possible pre-wedding gathering for her longtime friend Taylor Swift at the pop star's Rhode Island estate.

Photographers captured Lively out by herself amid heightened speculation that Swift's Rhode Island mansion was hosting an all-female event, potentially a bachelorette party ahead of Swift's reported wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The sighting has fueled discussions about the current state of the friendship between the "Gossip Girl" actress and the global music superstar.

Lively, 38, did not appear distressed during her outing, according to images published by TMZ. However, the solo appearance stands in contrast to reports of Swift being surrounded by close friends at her Watch Hill property this week. Activity around the mansion, including sightings of vehicles and guests, has prompted speculation that the gathering could mark a significant pre-wedding celebration.

The two celebrities have shared a high-profile friendship for years, often appearing together at events and supporting each other's projects. Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, were once part of Swift's inner circle, frequently joining double dates with Swift and Kelce. Their bond appeared particularly close around the time of Lively's 2024 film "It Ends With Us," for which Swift contributed the song "My Tears Ricochet" to the trailer.

Tensions reportedly emerged following Lively's high-profile legal dispute with her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Lively filed a complaint alleging a hostile work environment, which Baldoni denied. Court documents later revealed text messages in which Lively referred to Swift as one of her "dragons," drawing a "Game of Thrones" analogy in communications related to the production.

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While some reports suggested the friends had reconciled after an exchange of messages, Lively's absence from what appears to be an intimate pre-wedding event has led observers to question the depth of their current relationship. Sources close to the situation have indicated that the friendship may not be as tight as it once was, though no official statements have been made by either party.

Swift, 36, has maintained a relatively private approach to her personal life in recent months as wedding rumors continue to circulate. Speculation points to a possible July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York, with a guest list reportedly exceeding 1,000 people. Whether Lively and Reynolds will attend remains unclear, though the large scale could accommodate a wide range of invitees.

The entertainment industry has closely followed developments in Lively's legal matters, which have drawn significant media attention. Baldoni has countersued, leading to the unsealing of various communications. Swift was mentioned in some documents, though she has not been directly involved in the litigation. A settlement was reportedly reached earlier this year between Lively and Baldoni, avoiding a trial.

Lively has continued her professional work amid the personal and legal scrutiny. She has been involved in various projects, balancing family life with Reynolds and their four children. The couple's public appearances have been limited as they navigate the aftermath of the publicized dispute.

For Swift, the focus has remained on her music career and relationship with Kelce. The couple's high-profile romance has been a frequent topic, with fans and media speculating about engagement and wedding plans for months. Swift's Rhode Island home has long served as a private retreat, hosting gatherings with close friends over the years.

The current buzz around the estate echoes past events where Swift has celebrated milestones with her inner circle. Reports of ladies-only activities align with traditional bachelorette festivities, though details remain unconfirmed. A black SUV was reportedly seen leaving the property, adding to the intrigue.

Industry watchers note that celebrity friendships often evolve under public pressure, particularly when legal or professional conflicts arise. Lively's reference to Swift in texts during the film production highlighted their closeness at the time, but the ensuing publicity may have strained dynamics.

Despite the speculation, both women have careers that continue to thrive independently. Lively has upcoming projects in fashion and acting, while Swift's "Eras Tour" and recent album releases have solidified her status as one of music's most influential figures.

As wedding rumors for Swift and Kelce persist, the spotlight on their social circle is unlikely to fade. Lively's solo outing comes at a time when many of Swift's associates are reportedly converging in Rhode Island, making the contrast noteworthy for fans tracking the stars' lives.

Observers will continue to monitor public interactions between the pair. For now, Lively appeared to be enjoying a quiet day of errands in her suburban New York community, far from the coastal excitement surrounding her friend.

The situation underscores how personal relationships among high-profile figures play out against a backdrop of intense media scrutiny and professional obligations. Whether this marks a temporary distance or a more significant shift remains to be seen.